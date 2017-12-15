Top 10 Best Christmas Gifts for Newlyweds 2017

Given that they just stocked up on gifts for their showers and weddings, buying a gift for a newly married couple can be tricky. Our biggest suggestion is to aim for something simple that they’ll be likely to use, and not over think it. Stay away from kitchenware, as they probably just hit the jackpot on this category with wedding gifts.

Personalized and monogrammed items are always a safe bet, but sometimes require advanced ordering, which might not be the best if you’ve waited until the last minute.

We’ve rounded up 10 of the best Christmas gifts for newlyweds, all of which can be ordered and delivered before Christmas Day.

1. Utter Nonsense Naughty Edition

Help a newlywed couple stock up on some fun board games for the next time they host game night. This game is one of our favorites. The game is played with accent and phrase cards that will have everyone on the floor laughing as they attempt to read the cards in their hand with their very best accents. Shop the best-selling board games here and pick a few favorites.

Price: $19.29 (23 percent off MSRP)

2. First Christmas as Mr. & Mrs. Ornament 2017

The official way to celebrate Christmas as newlyweds (and the year you got married for Christmas seasons to come) is with a “just married” ornament. While there are tons to choose from, we love the simplicity of the design on this personalized option, made from glossy porcelain ceramic. Even if you’ve waited until the last minute to order, this ornament takes just one or two days to create and ship, so you can still have it in time for the holidays.

Price: $18.95

3. Husband & Wife Voodoo Dolls

If you’re shopping for a married couple, we love this hilarious gift that suggests the end of the honeymoon phase and the beginning of real life as a married couple. Let’s face it, marriage is not always rainbows and butterflies, and sometimes you actually want to murder your spouse. What? I said it. The voodoo dolls have ten pins each with wishes and commands that are sure to earn some laughs.

Price: $14.99

4. VaVino Wine & Cheese Picnic Set Bag

We love a gift that gives a newly married couple an excuse to go on a special date. This outdoor picnic set is sure to inspire the recipient to plan a picnic, attend an outdoor concert, or just hang out in their own backyard, away from technology. The set includes insulated wine and cheese picnic bag, two durable plastic wine glasses, two plaid cloth napkins, wooden cutting board, cheese knife, and a corkscrew and decorative wine cork. The bag is roomy enough to fit all the essentials – including at least two bottles of wine, ice, and snacks.

Price: $29.99

5. Personalized Mr. & Mrs. Glass Picture Frame

One thing all newlywed couples have is a plethora of photos from their wedding day. We love the idea of gifting a personalized frame, for the perfect place for them to select and display their favorite photos from the big day. This gorgeous picture frame is designed with clear glass and decorative beaded edges, holding a 5×7 vertical photo. You can select to personalize this frame for free at checkout.

Price: $44.95

6. Fine Occasion Personalized Stemless Wine Glass with Letter Crest

While a newly married couple might have stocked up on barware and kitchenware during their wedding and shower, one can never have enough wine glasses, especially when they’re personalized with a monogram. These wine glasses can be selected with the monogram of your choice. Given the inexpensive price point, we recommend purchasing at least four glasses for a complete set. Complete your gift with this custom monogram wine stopper.

Price: $15.99

7. Polaroid ZIP Mobile Printer With ZINK Zero Ink Printing Technology

What could be better or more convenient than being able to print photos from your phone with a few simple clicks at home? With the Polaroid Mobile Printer, you simply download the compatible app, connect your phone, and within seconds you’ll have a printed photo in your hands. The 2×3 are full color, and don’t require the use of ink cartridges or toner.

Price: $104.49

8. Crosley Portable Turntable With Aux-In

While fancy speakers are a great gift, we love the unique and nostalgic feeling of gifting a turntable, designed for a vintage feel, but with modern technology. Currently on sale for over 30 percent, newlyweds will love playing their favorite vinyl records at home. Make this gift even more special by including some new records for the newlyweds, like their first dance song or the song they walked down the aisle to.

Price: $145.20 (34 percent off MSRP)

9. Southwest Airlines Gift Card

If you’re shopping for a couple who loves to travel, there’s nothing better than a gift that that will help them get to their next destination. With the southwest gift card, the couple can fly to over 85 destinations. The gift card can be bought in $50, $100, and $200, and never expires. Help them find lodging by including an Airbnb gift card or a Hotels.com gift card too.

Price: $50 – $200

10. Natural Sliced Dyed Agate Coaster Set

If you’re stumped on what to gift a newly married couple, a lovely piece of decor for the home is always a safe option. Whether it’s a piece of artwork, a decorative tray, or some unique coasters, newlywed couples are sure to use these gifts immediately. Agate is super popular at the moment, which is why these decorative coasters are our top pick. While we’re a fan of the deep blue tones used in this four piece set, you can select from a number of bright color options.

Price: $25.99

