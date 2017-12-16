Top 10 Best Christmas Gifts for Skiers 2017

Skiing is one of those sports that requires a lot of accessories and gear, making shopping for a skier during the holiday time easy. There are tons of options to choose from, whether you’re looking to buy something inexpensive like brand new skis, or something inexpensive like gloves or goggles.

If you know the person you’re shopping for already has everything they need for on the slopes, by them something for when they’re done with their day of skiing. Ski inspired glasses are perfect for a wintery cocktail, and bath salts are necessary for recovery so they can hit the slopes again the next day.

We’ve rounded up 10 of the best gifts for skiers here. Shop them now.

1. Mountain Trail Lowball Glasses – Set of Two

This mountain trail lowball glasses are perfect enjoying a cocktail at the lodge after a long day on the slopes. The design is etched into the high quality glass, making them dishwasher safe. Each glass is handmade using original artwork. We love these mountain mugs for cozying up with some hot cocoa by the fire.

Price: $36

2. Snittens –The Original Snot Mittens

All skiers will understand that runny noses on the slopes are a very real problem, often resulting in snotty gloves and sleeves. This invention is genius, giving skiers and snowboarders a convenient and functions place to collect the results of a very runny nose. They have maximum absorbency and great thermal properties, keeping you warm. The durable fabric can withstand many trips through the wash.

Price: $19.99

3. Rosa Vila Marble Mountain Necklace

If you’re shopping for a woman who loves to ski, this necklace will be a daily reminder of her adventurous side with a minimalist design that can be worn every day. The gold necklace features a white marble triangle, representing the snow caps for a beautiful contrast of color. Does the recipient like rings more than necklaces? Check out this coordinating ring instead.

Price: $19.80

4. ZIONOR Ski & Snowboard Snow Goggles With Spherical Detachable Lens, UV Protection, Anti-Fog

Grab some high end goggles for the skier or snowboarder on your list. They’ll be able to see so much better on the slopes with these top clarity, panoramic designed ski goggles. They have optimized anti-fog and UV protection. The design allows for prescription glasses to be worn underneath and are designed to be worn in conjunction with a helmet.

Price: $59.99

5. US Ski Resorts Map 24×36 Poster

Avid skiers can keep track of their ski destinations as they cross them off their list with this awesome ski resort poster. These coordinating red pins are great for marking each place they’ve skied, and generating a ski bucket list for the future. The map measures 24″ x 36″ and is printed digitally on heavyweight satin photo paper. Shop for a poster frame here with many inexpensive options available.

Price: $23.95

6. Mt Sun Gear Ski Boot Pack Boot Bag

Skiers and snowboarders need a place to pack their gear like goggles, hats, keys, snacks, etc. This backpack is perfect for the occasion. It’s easy to carry and stows easily in overhead of airplanes. It’s also designed with a helmet pocket and an external boot storage pocket for your bigger items. The bag is available in both blue and black.

Price: $41.99

7. Suunto Core Ski Watch

This fitness watch is the best of the best for those who enjoy winter sports, tracking your vertical movement in addition to your distance. A built-in barometer tells the trend in air pressure, and a compass points the way so you can be sure to never get lose, even on the more remote slopes. The watch includes various weather features like the temperature, sunrise, sunset, and more.

Price: $184.99

8. Waterproof Windproof Gloves With Sensitive Touchscreen Function

Having proper gloves when skiing or snowboarding is a must, and there’s a few key elements to keep in mind when you’re shopping. These gloves cover off on all of them. They’re warm, breathable, and comfortable, with 3M thinsulate. The outside pocket is essential, great for carrying keys, cash, or even some hand warmers (buy some here). Thumb and fingertip allow use of touchscreens so you can control your smartphone without having to take your gloves off in the elements.

Price: $20.99 – $26.30 depending on size

9. Fairisle Ski Ornament

If you’re stumped on what to get the skier or snowboarder in your life, help them deck their halls with some ski inspired Christmas gear, perfect for the winter season. These neutral ornaments will look great on any Christmas tree, with a simple rustic design. Shop some alternative ski inspired ornament designs here and choose a few favorites.

Price: $12.79

10. Rechargeable Hand Warmer Power Bank

How genius is this invention? We all know that hand warmers are a must have on the ski slopes, but the disposables ones run out of heat quickly, leaving your hands freezing. This is an awesome solution, providing heat through a rechargeable electric design, that fits comfortably in the palm of your hands. Keep it in your pocket while skiing on those extra chilly days.

Price: $26.99

Heavy, Inc. is a participant in the Amazon Services LLC Associates Program, an affiliate advertising program designed to provide a means for sites to earn advertising fees by linking to Amazon. Our product recommendations are guided solely by our editors. We have no relationship with manufacturers.