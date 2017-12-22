Top 10 Best Christmas Gifts for Snowboarders 2017

We’re in the heart of winter, which means that winter sports like snowboard and skiing are being enjoyed now more than ever. If you know someone who enjoys one of these snowy activities, gifting them something they can use on the slopes is an awesome idea for a Christmas gift. They’ll be able to use their gift right away, making them appreciate it even more.

If you’re not sure exactly what to get, we’ve put together a great list with a variety of ideas. From skiing and snowboarding gear, to winter accessories, to storage and practice solutions off the slopes, there’s no shortage of gifts. Ranging from under $20 to over $100, there’s a gift on this list for every budget.

Shop the top picks below.

1. Nike Gift Card

If you’re shopping for a last minute gift for snowboarders or skiers, opt for a gift that will allow the recipient to choose something they really need and love. With this Nike gift card, they can shop in store or online for some new gear or accessories. The gift card is available in denominations of $50 or $100 so you can choose based on your budget. This electronic version of the gift card can be delivered immediately.

Price: $50 or $100

2. Metal Snowboard Storage Rack

Snowboard gear can be bulky, cumbersome, and tricky to store, which is why we love this amazing rack for convenient storage. The affordable rack is easy to adjust. Simply insert the rack’s arms where you want them along the track to accommodate all your snowboards. It’s easy to set up, accommodating four snowboards or skis. You can even use it for summer sporting goods like surf boards, boogie boards, and more.

Price: $69.99

3. Carrom Balance Board

Snowboarding is a tricky sport, all about balance, coordination, and core strength. It’s hard to practice the art of snowboarding off the slopes, and snowboarding every week is unrealistic and expensive. This awesome tool allows you to practice at home, perfecting the same skillset you need while snowboarding. It comes in four various designs with awesome graphics, all of which are currently 19 percent off.

Price: $54 (19 percent off MSRP)

4. ZIONOR Ski & Snowboard Snow Goggles

Every snow boarder needs a pair of awesome looking, high performance googles, keeping the snow and sun out of their eyes for their best performance. This have anti-fogging technology, with UV protection, and a 180+ degree panoramic view so you won’t have any blind spots. These snow goggles are designed for both men and women, and come with a one year warranty.

Price: $49.99

5. Beardski Ski Mask

For really harsh conditions, a ski mask is a must have for all snowboarders and skiers. Why not have a little fun with gifting a ski mask, opting for this silly ensemble that is sure to turn a few heads and earn a few laughs. The mask is adjustable, for a one size fits all fit. It’s made with warm and breathable thermal fleece on the neck and vented neoprene for the mouth and chin. Select from a few awesome styles depending on your preference.

Price: $34.95

6. Athletico Two-Piece Snowboard and Boot Bag Combo

One of the downfalls of snowboarding is carrying all the bulky gear from the car to the ski lift. If you’re looking to buy a gift for a snowboarder, this thoughtful gift will make carrying everything a breeze. The attractive bag is sleek, with a simple black design. The sleeve fits most snowboards up to 165 cm and comes with a separate boot bag, fitting most boots up to size 13.

Price: $44.99

7. 3D Protection Unisex Padded Shorts

Part of learning how to snowboard is learning how to fall. While it’s not always graceful, falling on the hard and cold snow is going to be a big part of the action for a new snowboarder. If you know someone who’s just started to master the craft, these shorts are a must have, padding their bum from bumps and bruises along the way. The shorts are available in sizes small medium, and large, and are unisex for both men and women.

Price: $18.99 – $22.99 depending on size

8. BURTON Bravo Pack

A sporty backpack is a great gift for snowboarders, skiers, or anyone who needs to tote around their personal belongings to the activity of their choosing. This backpack is available in several great colors, with compartments that make it easy to stay organized. The padded back and straps make it comfortable to carry, even for long periods of time.

Price: $65 – $99.95 depending on color

9. Winterial Snowboard Tuning Kit With All-Temp Snowboard Wax

This awesome kit is a great gift for a snowboarder and will help them to keep their equipment looking like new. The complete waxing kit includes a waxing iron, edge tool, wax, steel wool, plastic scraper, metal scraper, board repair P-Tex (black and white), two files, and a wire brush, all packed into a durable and convenient carry bag for easy storage.

Price: $79.99

10. Mydeal Bluetooth Beanie

With this awesome product, snowboarders and skiers don’t have to give up their favorite tunes on the slopes. The awesome beanie has built in headphones and the setup to get them functioning is easy and quick. Simply follow the directions to pair the headphones with cell phones, tablets, and other Bluetooth enabled music devices, with a wireless range up to 33 feet. The control panel built into the left earpiece allows you to skip back and forth through your playlist as well as answer and hang up calls without having to use your phone. Choose from a slew of various colors and designs.

Price: $39.99

