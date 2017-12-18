Top 10 Best Last Minute Christmas Camera Deals

While you might feel like you’ve waited until the last minute, ruining your chances of scoring a great gift, you couldn’t be more wrong. It’s basically the opposite of the saying “the early bird gets the worm.”

Last minute shoppers score big, as many retailers and electronic brands place their big ticket items on mega sale. If you’re shopping for a camera, many models are available for 25 to 50 percent off, saving your hundreds.

We’ve included several great options on this list. Whether you’re shopping for a professional photographer or a beginner, an adult or a teen who’s just looking to have a little fun, there’s a camera on this list for you.

Shop them below, taking advantage in these last final days before the big one.

1. Canon EOS M100 Mirrorless Camera With 15-45mm Lens

If you’re looking for a camera that’s a less expensive alternative to an expensive DSLR, this Canon is a great option. The highly rated camera is designed for amateur photographers who don’t have experience using much else than their phones for photos. The full auto setting selects all the appropriate settings, but you can also use the manual controls once you’re more comfortable. You can read through the more detailed specs on the product page. Snatch it just before Christmas while it’s almost 20 percent off.

Price: $499 (17 percent off MSRP)

2. Canon EOS Rebel T6 Digital SLR Camera Kit

Save a huge chunk of change (over $300) while this camera is on sale for 40 percent off. The kit has everything someone on your list needs to get going with a high end DSLR, and is perfect for photographers of all levels. The camera has a high-performance image processor, producing excellent speed and quality. The various settings allow for shooting in bright light and low light. The camera is also equipped with Wi-Fi, for easy sharing to compatible smart devices. If you’re more of a Nikon fan, this kit is over $500 off for the holidays.

Price: $449 (40 percent off MSRP)

3. Canon PowerShot SX610 HS

Some photographers are not at the point where they’re ready for a DSLR yet, making a digital point and shoot camera a better (and overall less expensive) choice. Save over $40 on this highly rated Canon during the holiday season. The camera is available in black, red, and silver, designed with an eight times optical zoom, built-in Wi-Fi, and the ability to capture full HD video in addition to still images. The camera comes with a wrist strap, battery pack, battery charger, AC cable, and an easy to follow user manual.

Price: $207.95 (16 percent off MSRP)

4. Panasonic Lumix ZS50 Camera

This point and shoot cameras is one of the best on the market, and while you might spend a little more than you would with other cameras, the sale price makes it doable. The camera is light-weight, with a small frame that won’t be cumbersome to carry around. It has a long zoom, and a great viewfinder that results in great quality pictures. Lastly, it has low light capabilities that are superior to most, making it stand out among other cameras of its kind.

Price: $279 (20 percent off MSRP)

5. GoPro HERO5 Black

If you act quickly, you can buy the amazing GoPro HERO5 for 25 percent off the original price, saving you $100. The action seekers and adventurers on your list will absolutely love this gift, giving them the ability to get everything on film. The small camera is waterproof to 33ft, allows you to preview and playback your shots, change settings, and trim your footage, all on your GoPro. The battery can sustain 60-90 minutes of continuous 4K video recording. While only the camera is included, you can shop for bundled GoPro camera products here.

Price: $299 (25 percent off MSRP)

6. Canon VIXIA HF R800 Camcorder

Maybe you’re shopping for someone who prefers a shooting video over taking still shots. While there are some cameras that can do both, this highly rated option is made just for video, with advanced zoom, a HD image sensor, and an advanced image processor. Save $100 on this camcorder through Christmas. With Prime shipping, you can have it at your door step in two days.

Price: $199 (34 percent off MSRP)

7. Pawbo Life Wi-Fi Pet Camera

While this isn’t your typical camera, it’s the best option for those dog obsessed pet lovers on your list. The pet camera will make it so you never really have to leave your dog alone, with the ability capture and record your dog no matter where you are. The microphone and speaker set up not only allows you to listen and talk to your dog from afar, but you can also reward your pet with a built in treat dispenser. Order it now for quick two-day shipping.

Price: $139.99 (30 percent off MSRP)

8. Fujifilm Instax Mini 8 Instant Film Camera

Instant film cameras are quite popular again, and while this model has been discontinued, you can grab it now for over 20 percent off. Snap, print, and view your images immediately, with the simple click of a button. The body is slim and light, signaling the correct aperture setting with a flashing LED every time you take a photo. If the white isn’t your favorite color, this inexpensive camera is available in a slew of awesome colors.

Price: $54.99 (21 percent off MSRP)

9. Vtin 4k Action Camera

What this camera lacks in size, it makes up for in the ability to provide awesome video footage. You’ll be surprised by what this camera can do given the low price point. It has the same sensor as GoPro Heros, for a fraction of the cost (especially now since it’s almost 50 percent off). The camera produces wide angles views, great for landscapes, and the ability to shoot both at night and during the day. Other features include motion detection, loop recording, time-lapse record, and burst shooting.

Price: $79.99 (47 percent off MSRP)

10. Aluratek 10 Inch Digital Photo Frame

If you’re shopping for someone who loves snapping photos but needs a place to display them all, this digital photo frame is awesome. It’s great for grandparents and parents, who might not fully understand the lack of photo printing associated with the younger generations. The frame comes in several various sizes, with high quality built-in speakers and easy to use controls, allowing you to play a slideshow set to background music.

Price: $55.11

