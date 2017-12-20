Top 5 Best Last Minute Christmas Gifts for Girls 2017

Amazon

Are you guilty of Christmas shopping at the last minute? Don’t feel bad, because there are still lots of totally awesome last minute gifts that are perfect for all the girls on your list, no matter their age. Since you need delivery in time for Christmas, we’ve got suggestions for toddlers through teens that promote experiential play, STEM education, freedom of expression and independence. Each of these gifts doubles down on being both fun, and teaching life skills girls need these days. Plus, they’re all budget friendly, with everything under $25. That’s our little gift to you.

If you’re probably still searching for last minute presents for other people on your Christmas list, we’ve got gift guides that feature great last minute deals on luggage, shoes, jewelry and watches too. So sometimes it doesn’t hurt to procrastinate, because it means you might just score the best stuff at the cheapest prices of the season. Way to go.

1. Best Last Minute Gift for Toddlers: Melissa & Doug Zoo Friends Hand Puppets

We’re in love with Melissa & Doug toys because they are sweet, well-made and offer the kind of great imaginative play experiences little ones need most. These adorable hand puppets are the perfect set of last minute gifts to give to the toddler girl on your Christmas list. Great for building motor skills, hand-eye coordination, communication skills, self-confidence, and social-emotional connections, these fun gifts for girls include four friendly animals – an Elephant, Giraffe, Tiger, and Monkey. Their stuffed plush heads encourage lots of cuddling and smiles, and will make your little girl’s Christmas morning, and every day, special.

Price: $16.92 (15 percent off MSRP)

2. Best Last Minute Gift for Little Girls: Barbie Collector Ballet Wishes Doll

Little girls love Barbie dolls and ballerinas, so you can hardly find a better last minute gift for girls than this collector’s edition Ballet Wishes Barbie. Dressed in pretty shades of pink with a sparkling tiara, tutu and toe shoes, she’s poised and ready to pirouette and play with your little girl. To make their playtime even more fun, get your little girl the pretty Rainbow Tutu Skirt to practice her ballet moves along with Barbie.

Price: $23.99

3. Best Last Minute Gift for Big Girls: Science Academy Lip Balm Lab

Your bigger girl has a mind that’s racing with ideas and curiosity. That’s what makes this fun Science Academy Lip Balm Lab one of our favorite last minute Christmas gifts for girls. It promote STEM learning, and gives her the chance to make little lip balms for herself and her friends. She’ll use chemistry to explore the science of lip protection, and in addition to experimenting with formulas, colors and shimmers, she can also add SPF to block out the sun’s harmful rays. You might want to get her a cute lab coat, so she feels like a true chemist, while she’s developing her own unique beauty formulas.

Price: $22.99 (8 percent off MSRP)

4. Best Last Minute Gift for Tween Girls: SoundBot HD Water Resistant Bluetooth Shower Speaker

Oh my, tween girls and extremely long hot showers go hand in hand. Since she’s likely to run you out of hot water everytime she steps in, you might as well let her rock out at the same time. This cool Bluetooth shower speaker from SoundBot is a great last minute gift that will provide her hours of musical joy both in, and out of the shower. This water resistant speaker delivers up to six hours of play before it needs a recharge, and it easily connects to your WiFi so she can stream music, and with a speaker and built-in mic, she can chat hands-free with her friends. This nifty device is perfect for the beach, pool parties and whenever she’s in the mood for her favorite music.

Price: $14.99

5. Best Last Minute Gift for Teen Girls: Amazon Gift Card

If you’ve got a teen girl on your Christmas list, it’s likely you’re struggling to find the perfect last minute gifts for her. It’s hard to know her style, music preferences, sizes or even what books she reads. That’s when an Amazon gift card comes in as the go to gift for girls. She’ll love you for giving her the best gift of all, which is independence to choose exactly what she wants for Christmas, with no worries or hassle of unwanted gift returns. With an Amazon gift card, you give her millions of gifts to choose from, and better yet, you don’t have to drive her to the mall. That’s pretty much a win for everyone.

Price: $25

