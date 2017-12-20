Amazon

You’re like the rest of us: you’ve been so dang busy…where has the time gone?! No matter. What we do know is that it is time to do that last minute Christmas shopping for those loved ones (and others) who definitely are not last minute in your heart. With this list, we’ve rounded up an eclectic assortment of items that will work for women, men, kids and pets (or the pet managers, if you want to be a little more literal).

Last Minute Christmas Gifts: No Prob

All the items we’ve chosen for this list should all be available for delivery before Christmas. But, of course, with the days counting down, ya gotta act fast! If you’re not an Amazon Prime member, you might want to consider joining because you get free shipping with most products. If you’re not a Prime member, check it out here and do be aware that you get a free 30 day trial AND you can cancel anytime. Check here for holiday deadlines and last minute shipping because you’ll want to be able to text a crude hand drawing of your gift just in case you think it might not make it in time.

Last Minute Christmas Deals: Indeed! Big Discounts Here!

As you can see, there are some serious deals here. The lowest discount (on the key rings) is 40 percent off MSRP. But 40 percent is awesome. Most of the discounts on the list are in the 50 percent range, with some in the 60 percent range and even into the 70s (Whaa? Tim, stop! You’re too good to us!).

But seriously, these are serious discounts, great gifts and we’re sure you’ll find something that works perfectly on our list of the Top 10 Best Last Minute Christmas Gifts on Sale 2017.

1. 55 Percent Off OontZ Angle 3XL Ultra Portable Bluetooth Speaker

This portable bluetooth speaker is a great last minute deal for the music lover. The speaker is cool looking — it’s triangular in shape — with a mostly black exterior and brushed silver accents. It’s got some great features:

* Splash proof and rain proof

* Plays up to 100 feet away

* Eight hour battery life off one charge

* Built in microphone to use as a speakerphone

The OontZ features 24 watts of output power with two large 2.75″ precision drivers and two custom tweeters. If you pick up a couple of these, they can be set to play right channel/left channel stereo. Here’s more from a reviewer on YouTube.

Price: $89.99 (55 percent off MSRP)

2. 60 Percent Off Etekcity Lasergrip 1025D Laser Thermometer

The hand-held Lasergrip 1025D from Etekcity lets you point at anything, pull the trigger and the laser gets the temperature virtually instantly (it takes less than 500 milliseconds). The readout, in Fahrenheit or Celsius, is easy to see with the backlit screen. When I mentioned to my wife that I’d be including this product in this list, she said “What do you do with it?” Good question, sugar.

Cooks – get the temp of your roasting meats in the oven or on the grill

Auto mechanics – find out how hot a key part of the engine is

Home maintenance peeps – Get the temperature of an internal electronic component

Swimmers – check how cool the pool is before you dive in!

There are all sorts of applications but, honestly, we think it would just be fun, including using the laser as a toy to drive the cat crazy.

3. 51 Percent Off Danby 0.7 CF Microwave Oven

Price: $19.19 (60 percent off MSRP)

A great last minute Christmas gift idea for a student, somebody who just moved into a new place, someone who likes to zap and eat! The Danby (DMW7700BLDB) is a black microwave oven that has almost a cubic foot of capacity (0.7) and features 700 watts of power. It’s got simple one-touch settings, which makes it easy on those of us who don’t like to mess with the microwave’s buttons. It also features three specialty programs:

* Cook by weight

* Defrost by weight

* Speed defrost

It’s a countertop microwave with easy fit dimensions — 19.1″x14.8″x11.2″. Steel frame and it comes with a 10 year warranty on major components. Did we mention it is 51 Percent Off?

Price: $44.42 (51 percent off MSRP)

4. 50 Percent Off Aicok 1.7 Liter Stainless Steel Electric Kettle

This last minute gift idea is an Amazon’s Choice product that any tea lover will love. The temperature controlled kettle offers six temp settings, including a “keep warm” feature which keeps the water the desired temperature for up to two hours. With 1500 watts of power, it delivers a rapid boil. The handle is cool to the touch, the cord can be hidden and it features an automatic shut off function. This gets very good reviews from the 870 customers who have left comments.

5. 62 Percent Off Nixon Women’s Chronograph Watch

Price: $34.99 (50 percent off MSRP)

A huge discount on a great last minute Christmas gift idea for women. The Camden Chrono is all black stainless steel with a black stainless steel link band. This gift would work very well for someone who works out because it’s got the stop watch function, the one minute dial, the 24 hour dial and the 60 minute dial. It’s water resistant to 200 meters, so it’s okay to get it wet a bit — shower, light swimming, etc. Nixon makes sporty watches for the Southern California surfing community and more. Note that the push buttons are on the left hand side of the watch and there isn’t a date indicator. Still, saving more than $280 on this watch is fantastic. It’s 41mm watch, which is a bit larger on a smaller wrist.

6. 71 Percent Off InnoGear Aromatherapy Essential Oil Diffuser

Price: $168.99 (62 percent off MSRP)

We’re not sure what’s more impressive about this great last minute Christmas gift: the unbelievable discount or the amazing number of customer reviews. More than 11,300 customers have weighed in on the InnoGear and have given it an impressive 4.3 out of five star rating average. This diffuser is designed to provide misting coverage for a 100 to 150 square foot area. The InnoGear features seven different LED light colors that you can choose from and the mister will work with or without the light. It features an auto shut off function so you don’t have to worry about turning it off. It’s got two misting modes: intermittent and continuous. The mister is BPA free and, crucially, it’s whisper quiet. Designed to be used with 100 percent pure therapeutic grade aromatherapy oils, the mister comes with the diffuser, power adaptor, measuring cup for filling the 150ml diffuser, and the manual. If you want to pair this gift with some oils, check out this 16 bottle set from Onepure. For a different diffuser — also on a stunning discount of 64 percent — check out the OliveTech here.

7. Up to 40 Percent Off NFL Bottle Opener Key Ring

Price: $19.95 (71 percent off MSRP)

First of all, this is a cool, clever little gift that would make a great stocking stuffer. The discount on this last minute Christmas gift varies, depending on team. Almost all of the team key rings will arrive before Christmas but we did notice that our team — the Seattle Seahawks — would arrive after, so make sure you double check. These 3.5″ key rings are licensed and they feature the team graphic with an acrylic dome overlay. Get that fan their key ring/bottle opener and have them invite you over to watch the game while you also watch them open your beverages.

Price: $3.33 (or higher, depending on team selected)

8. 64 Percent Off Kolumb Heavy Duty Leather Work Gloves

YES, we know that this is not the most romantic, most elegant last minute Christmas gift (apologies to the good people at Kolumb). But, as a human who uses gloves and can always use another pair of gloves, we insist that this is a great buy for the guys and the gals out there who have hands that sometimes need gloves. Call it a stocking stuffer or wrap it extravagantly, either way, it’s a fantastic deal at 64 percent off. This Amazon’s Choice product features:

* Enhanced hand protection with impact resistant knuckle guards

* Goatskin palm that features multi-zone padding

* Non-slip grip

* Water resistant finishing on the palm

The Kolumb leather gloves come in medium/large or large/XL.

9. 59 Percent Off Intex Recreation Explorer 2-Person Raft Set

Price: $12.99 (64 percent off MSRP)

A great last minute Christmas gift idea for kids or anyone who wants to do some very chill rafting. The Explorer 200 is designed for pools or calm waters. It includes:

* Two 48″ oars

* Mini air pump

* Repair patch

* Grab rope on the bow

* Welded oar locks

The boat measures 73″x16″x37″ and has a 210 pound capacity. The floor of the raft is inflatable for comfort and rigidity. The raft has almost 800 customer reviews, with a four out of five star rating average. Many of the reviewers say that it’s “more than a toy.” For life jackets and vests, take a look here.

Price: $8.23 (59 percent off MSRP)

10. 50 Percent Off Petcube Play Interactive WiFi Pet Camera

Just what do those little babies do while we’re not home? With the Petcube Play, you can find out…and even talk to your little friend about it. This last minute Christmas gift lets you watch and listen to whatever’s going on in the room where the kitty or the puppy…or the peeps…are hanging out. It’s also got a two-way audio capability so you can “watch, talk and hear.” The video is 1080p HD and the lens on the little cube has 138-degree wide angle capability with 3x zoom and night vision. The Petcube can work with Alexa, too, with an optional add on feature. Perhaps the funnest part of the Petcube, which is just 3.2″x3.2″x3.2″ in size, is that it also has a pet safe laser toy built in that you can control from the app on your device or the laser can be set for autoplay mode so it regularly plays and exercises your little friend. (Unless they’re like my little friend Daphne, who prefers to sleep. All. Day.)

Price: $99 (50 percent off MSRP)