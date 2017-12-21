Top 10 Best Last Minute Christmas Deals on Clothing

Amazon

At this point, we’re all in this together. You’re the climber, we are your sherpa. You are willing to scale untold peaks to find the right gift and, let’s face it, at this point it feels like might you have to. But relax! Listen to your guide: this is a walk in the park.

For these last minute Christmas deals on clothes, we’ve rounded up 10 super solid candidates and it is our feeling that any one of them will be the one of the best gifts under the tree. The first five in the list are for women, the second five are for men.

Last Minute Christmas Gifts: Don’t Stress

1. Up to 48 Percent Off Spyder Women’s Prymo Down Jacket

You can save almost $100 on this great deal from Spyder, one of the better outerwear manufacturers…out there. This is a last minute Christmas gift that will warm the heart and the body! The Spyder Women’s Prymo Down Jacket is filled with 500 fill power down. Some of the details on this jacket:

* Spylon fabric is weather resistant

* Baffled construction

* Brushed microfiber inner collar

* Zippered chest and hand pockets

* 100 percent poly shell

* Internal elastic cuffs and waist

The coat comes in six different colors, but not all colors and sizes are available at the same deep discount. Most are, though, offered at this phenomenal savings.

Price: $102.02 (up to 48 percent off MSRP, depending on size/color selected)

2. Up to 53 Percent Off Women’s Sugar Tessa Ankle Boot

The women’s Tessa Ankle Boot is a great looking last minute Christmas gift and there are several options to choose from. As with many of the last minute Christmas deals on clothes, the amount of discount depends on the size and color selected. With this bootie, there are 10 colors available.

* Grey

* Black

* Burgundy

* Cognac

* Black Faux Suede

* Navy Faux Suede

* Taupe

* Black Velvet

* Grey Pu

* Natural Faux Suede

The boot is all synthetic with a faux leather look. It features a stacked heel and has an almost industrial look contrasting silver zipper at the heel.

3. Up to 74 Percent Off Lark & Ro Women’s Cap Sleeve Fit-and-Flare Dress

Price: $21.69-$49.95 (up to 53 percent off MSRP, depending on size/color selected)

Here’s another great last minute Christmas gift idea that requires a little more clicking to get the best deal. For example, the “water” color in a size 10 is $19.07 — that’s 74 percent off and a $55 savings. There are a total of 10 different colors in this women’s cap sleeve fit-and-flare dress. Again, some colors in some sizes are offered at deeper discounts. The lowest discount, though, is still pretty good, at 20 percent off.

Colors to choose from:

* Water

* Coral

* Ocean

* Pinot

* Black

* Cobalt

* Mulberry

* Navy

* Pink Lilac

* Shell

The dress is 59 percent poly, 28 percent Rayon and 13 percent cotton. It’s machine washable and the length, which stops just above the knee, is 38.5″ from the top of the shoulder to the bottom hem.

Price: $14.03-$59.60 (up to 74 percent off MSRP, depending on size/color selected)

4. Up to 75 Percent Off James & Erin Women’s Tie-Neck Blouson Top

This last minute gift idea from James & Erin comes inn two colors: Vintage Blush (which is a solid) and Night Garden, which features a floral print pattern. Like many other last minute Christmas deals on clothes, you will have to click a bit as you check your size in the color options, because the savings vary depending on the size and color selected.

Example Savings

Color: Night Garden

Size: Small

Savings: 75 percent off MSRP

Color: Vintage Blush

Size: Small

Savings: 63 percent off MSRP

Color: Night Garden

Size: XL

Savings: 20 percent off MSRP

Color: Vintage Blush

Size: XL

Savings: 43 percent off MSRP

The top is 100 percent poly and it is machine washable. Features a tie V-neck with pleats at the shoulders and long raglan sleeves with gathered cuffs.

5. Up to 51 Percent Off James & Erin Women’s Wrap Skirt

Price: $9.79-$31.60 (up to 75 percent off MSRP, depending on size/color selected)

Like many other last minute Christmas deals on clothes, you will have to click a bit as you check your size in the color options, because the savings vary depending on the size and color selected. The James & Erin Women’s Wrap Skirt comes in four different colors:

* Tiny Floral

* Black

* Aegean Sea

* Branches

The skirt is 100 percent Rayon and requires hand washing. It’s got a side tie at the waist of the maxi-panel skirt, which is pleated.

6. Up to 56 Percent Off Spyder Men’s Prymo Down Jacket

Price: $21.97-$35.60 (up to 51 percent off MSRP, depending on size/color selected)

Like the first item on our list — the Spyder Women’s Prymo Down Jacket — there are major league savings on this but the savings aren’t across the board. That is, of the five available men’s colors, not all sizes are discounted as deeply as 50 percent. You’ll have to do some click shopping with different color and size combos (think of it as fun!). Spyder is one of the better outerwear manufacturers and this is a last minute Christmas gift that will warm the heart and the body! The Spyder Men’s Prymo Down Jacket is filled with 500 fill power down. Some of the details on this jacket:

* Spylon fabric is weather resistant

* Baffled construction

* Brushed microfiber inner collar

* Zippered chest and hand pockets

* 100 percent poly shell

* Internal elastic cuffs and waist

The coat is regularly $199 so, in some cases, you can save more than $110. That. Is. A. Hot. Deal.

7. Up to 56 Percent Off IZOD Men’s Heritage Solid Pique Polo

Price: $86.59 (up to 56 percent off MSRP, depending on size/color selected)

Get this for the guy on your Christmas list (and we will NOT tell that you were shopping for last minute Christmas deals) and he will be forever grateful because this is a rock solid addition to any dude’s wardrobe. The IZOD (which is a classic brand that is on trend again) Men’s Heritage Solid Pique Polo is 100 percent cotton. It’s got a two button placket/closure and a flat knit rib collar. And, of course, it features the embroidered IZOD logo on the chest. This one, like most of the items on this last minute Christmas deals list, requires you — the shopper — to click around the 21 (whoa!) colors to find the deal you want, because the savings vary depending on the size and color selected. But it’s pretty much a yuletide guarantee that you’ll find something great.

Price: $8.45-$72.77 (up to 56 percent off MSRP, depending on size/color selected)

8. 41 Percent Off “Buttoned Down” Men’s Spread Collar Dress Shirt

There are four great colors with this 100 percent supima cotton long sleeve dress shirt:

* Blue

* Pink

* Purple

* White

The brand — “Buttoned Down” — is actually an Amazon brand. We find it a teeny bit odd that that’s the brand name because it might cause confusion (is it just us?) on the style of collar. In this case, this is not a button-down collar, it’s a spread collar. One of the great things about it being an Amazon brand is that the shirt comes in an amazing number of sizes. This isn’t a S-M-L-XL sizing: you’ll pick the neck size and sleeve size. Be aware that you may find the exact size you need unavailable but it will likely be good to go in a different color. The shirt is very versatile — especially because of that spread collar — because it can be worn tucked in with our without a tie and it can be left untucked for a more casual feel.

9. 30 Percent Off Under Armour Men’s Long Sleeve Crew

Price: $23.20 (41 percent off MSRP)

This long sleeve fleece is lightweight with a soft, warm inner brushed layer. This shirt is 100 percent poly and features Under Armour’s UA Storm Technology to repel water without sacrificing the fabric’s ability to breath. The shirt is ribbed at the collar, cuffs and hem. Comes in three different colors:

* Black Currant

* Bayou Blue

* Overcast Gray

The shirt features the Under Armour logo on the chest and at the back collar. At 30 percent off MSRP, it’s a very good deal, especially for those of you looking for a last minute Christmas deal.

Price: $52.49 (30 percent off MSRP)

10. 26 Percent Off Steve Madden Men’s Harken Chukka Boot

This is another gift that your recipient will be way grateful for because it’s a really strong addition to any guy’s wardrobe. This last minute Christmas deal from Steve Madden is an ankle high boot with a small heel (about one inch high) and a synthetic sole. It is a leather upper with a slightly distressed finish and it features blind-eyelet lacing. The interior lining is textile. The boot comes in six colors:

* Cognac

* Grey

* Honey Leather

* Cognac Leather

* Brown Multi

* Black

Do be aware with this last minute deal that some of the color and size combinations may not arrive until after Christmas. However, the vast majority of them do. He will dig kickin’ it in these very traditional, good looking kicks.

Price: $54.84-$95 (up to 26 percent off MSRP, depending on size/color selected)