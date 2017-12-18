Top 5 Best Last Minute Christmas Deals on Luggage

Amazon

Christmas is the perfect time to declare war on work, and start planning your next vacation adventure. With Amazon’s last minute Christmas deals on luggage, you can get the best packable, durable suitcases, at discounts of up to 68 percent off right now. Whether you’re looking for hardside or softside, single suitcases or sets, the deals are tremendous. We love the spinner luggage that keeps you from dragging your heavy bags behind you, though massive airports, risking a shoulder injury every time. That’s why all the luggage on our list are spinners. Many have TSA approved locks to keep your valuables safe and sound, and we picked a few fun color options that will save you from the nightmare of sorting out your black bag from everyone else’s at the baggage carousel. These are still available for delivery in time for Christmas if you act fast, but just to be safe, do check the shipping deadlines here.

If you’re late to the shopping game, be sure to check out some of great gift ideas for spouses. From Special Gifts for Your Wife Under $25, to What to Get Your Husband for Christmas, we’ve got some marvelous ideas that will leave them giddy on Christmas morning. Of course, we’ve got carefully curated gift guides with thousands of ideas for absolutely everyone else too, along with some amazing last minute deals that are simply too good to pass up, even if you thought you were finished shopping.

1. 49 Percent Off Samsonite Omni PC Hardside Spinner Luggage Set

It’s time to declare a break. If more vacations are on your New Year’s resolution list, the Omni PC luggage set from Samsonite is a great way to pack, protect, and plan to arrive with everything safe and intact. This three piece set is built to take the harshest travel elements, and you win with last minute deals on Amazon that mean you can grab the set at a whopping 49 percent off. These bags combine scratch-resistant textures with the lightest 100 percent polycarbonate construction, ensuring your luggage looks as great on the 100th trip as it does on the first. This lightweight Samsonite luggage delivers heavyweight protection, riding on effortless 360 degree spinner wheels. Spinner luggage is so cool, because you don’t tug and pull, throwing your back out of whack. You can just let it roll comfortably beside. These cool suitcases are capable of expanding for added packing capacity when needed. The built-in TSA locks ensure your belongings arrive safely to your destination. We also love the bright color, which is so much more easily identified on the carousel amidst all those plain black bags. Get them in Christmas red, orange, purple and many other colors, including black if you insist.

Price: $239 (49 percent off MSRP)

2. 45 Percent Off American Tourister Pop Plus Suitcase Set

If you’re looking for a new luggage set and great value pricing, this three piece grouping from American Tourister luggage is a super buy. Right now, with Amazon’s last minute deals, get this set for 45 percent off. This Pops Plus is a spinner luggage set made from durable polyester, that is perfect for the leisure traveler who wants to make a bold statement on the go. The bright purple color makes it a perfect Christmas gift for anyone on your Christmas list who loves to travel light, and easily spot their suitcases at the airport. You can also get it in brilliant orange for the same low price, as well as several other colors that aren’t quite as value oriented. The multi-directional spinner wheels mean these suitcases easily roll without pulling your shoulder out of its socket. The set includes a 29 inch s, a 25 inch spinner and a 21 inch spinner.

Price: $109 (45 percent off MSRP)

3. Save $167.30 on Travelpro Maxlite 4 International Carry-On Spinner Suitcase

If you’re not a fan of hard sided luggage, this TravelPro Maxlite 4 suitcase is ultralight and, with Amazon’s last minute deals, a terrific savings at 64 percent off the regular price. This suitcase features 11 singularly lightweight and durable spinners and rollaboards, plus it has the look and quality of much more expensive luggage. No wonder it’s Amazons Choice. This spinner luggage has a water repellent coating, inside and out. 360-degree Spinners roll effortlessly in any direction you want to move. We love the comfortable contour grip the telescoping handle that adds both length and strength, with stops at 38 inches and extra-tall at 42.5 inches. It also has protective crash-guard wheel housings. The exterior ticket pocket means you won’t be fumbling around to find your boarding passes. It also features a full-size zippered lid compartment, zippered side mesh pocket, and adjustable hold-down straps with Duraflex anti-break buckles, to keep your folded clothes just like you packed them. The TravelPro Crew 11 21 inch Spinner Suitcase is slightly larger, and so is the discount right now at 60 percent. Incredible. If you need huge spinner luggage, the Travelpro Skypro Lite 29 Inch Expandable Spinner Suitcase is a perfect choice.

Price: $92.70 (64 percent off MSRP)

4. Save $230.01 on Delsey Luggage Helium Titanium 29 Inch EXP Spinner Trolley

There are those times when it’s totally worth it to buy the best spinner luggage available, and when you can get Delsey luggage at 68 percent off, it’s definitely time to pounce on it. This 29 inch suitcase combines style and quality in a sleek design with a matte finish. With double spinner wheels it delivers superior maneuverability, keeping the weight of this big bag off your arm. The recessed lock allows only TSA agents to open and inspect your bag without damaging the it. The main compartment with its lined divider expands, maximizing space and packing flexibility. Made from 100 percent polycarbonate, this bag is tough enough to withstand the rigors of bad baggage handlers everywhere. With Amazon’s last minute deals, you save more than $230.

Price: $109.99 (68 percent off MSRP)

5. Save $270.97 on Samsonite Winfield 2 Fashion Hardside Luggage Set

Transport your travel essentials effortlessly and stylishly with this super-lightweight and durable spinner luggage set. It’s cool looking brushed antracite finish features 100 percent polycarbonate construction, with interesting looking, sharply molded details. Made to absorb impact by flexing while under stress, then popping back to their original shape, these suitcases resist dents and dings, while protecting your precious contents. The elegant brushed pattern helps to hide the unavoidable scratches and scuffs that are bound to occur during your journeys. The fully-lined interiors have cross-straps, and a privacy curtain with its own zippered organizational pockets. These also include TSA approved combination locks, for your security and peace of mind.

Price: $229 (54 percent off MSRP)

Heavy, Inc. is a participant in the Amazon Services LLC Associates Program, an affiliate advertising program designed to provide a means for sites to earn advertising fees by linking to Amazon. Our product recommendations are guided solely by our editors. We have no relationship with manufacturers.