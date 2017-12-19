Amazon

Giving a watch at Christmas, means you’re giving someone on your list a timeless timepiece they’ll wear everyday for years to come. What better way to cement your memories together than that? This year, thanks to Amazon’s last minute Christmas deals, you can find some of the most popular watch styles and designers, at ridiculously low prices and up to 79 percent off. But the clock (or watch) is ticking, and you don’t want to run out of time to snag one of these great deals for someone special this Christmas. We picked ten of our favorites to feature – five women’s watches and five watches for men. Naturally, you know we’ve recommended lots of other ideas along with them. From smartwatches to chronographs, fashion watches to more more adventurous options, order them soon, before you’re too late for Amazon’s Christmas shipping deadlines.

If your heart is interested in, but not still not set on, buying a watch, we have lots of other great gift guides for husbands and wives, girlfriends, dads and parents. We encourage you to check them out. If your heart is, indeed, set on buying a beautiful watch for someone you love, here are our picks for the Top 10 Best Last Minute Christmas Deals on Watches.

Best Last Minute Christmas Deals on Women’s Watches 1. Save $115.25 on Seiko Women’s SUT116 Stainless Steel Two-Tone Watch

We think this Seiko women’s watch is just perfect for both work and play. By day, it serves as a dress watch, perfect for business wear, with it’s two tone stainless steel band and simple, elegant design. It has solar-powered movement, that can never overcharge. Glossy black hands, polished gold-tone sweep seconds, Arabic numbers give this watch a timeless look. It features a dual panel analog day-and-date aperture at three o’clock position, and an easy to read matte white dial. The stainless steel bracelet is easy to fit with adjustable links and apush-button-clasp. It also features a Hardlex scratch resistant crystal. What makes it good for play? It’s water resistant up to 100 feet, so unless your lady plans to go deep sea diving, she doesn’t need to worry about the occasional dip in the lake. Last minute deals mean you can buy this perfect Christmas gift for the ladies on your list at a sweet 54 percent off. With a gorgeous rectangular watch face, the Seiko Women’s SUP250 Stainless Steel Watch with Black Band is also a sweet last minute deal at 50 percent off, and you can still get either of them before Christmas.

Price: $99.75 (54 percent off MSRP)

2. 79 Percent Off the Invicta Women’s Mako Pro Diver Quartz

We were impressed with the beautiful blue and gold face on this Invicta Pro Diver watch for women, but what threw us over the top was its wicked water resistance of 660 feet. That makes this beauty suitable for scuba diving, and with Amazon’s last minute Christmas deals, you can get it for the amazing price of just a few pennies over forty bucks. Wow. Sure looks are important, but this pretty ladies watch also boasts high-quality dive watch technology, and an attractive two-tone design. It features Japanese quartz movement, with analog display and and a protective anti-reflective mineral crystal dial window. It has index markers with Tritnite accents at all hour positions except 3:00, where a magnified date window resides. The luminous hour, minute and second hands circle make it easy to tell the time, even if your lady is out after dark. It’s a pretty perfect Christmas present, and one that she’ll never guess was downright cheap. If she’s not worried about deep sea diving, but loves a bit of bling, the Invicta Women’s 1646 Angel Jelly Fish Crystal-Accented 18k Rose Gold-Plated Watch has an impressive look, and you can get it at an equally impressive discount of 88 percent off.

Price: $40.17 (79 percent off MSRP)

3. 50 Percent Off the Michael Kors Women’s Darci Two-Tone Petite Watch

We’re nuts about this feminine and versatile Michael Kors Women’s Darci two-tone petite watch. The multi-link stainless steel bracelet has such a unique look, and let’s face it, ladies love those glittery crystal embellishments around the top ring. At fifty percent off during Amazon’s last minute Christmas deals, you literally save as much as you spend, and when you back your gift up with a designer name like Michael Kors, you can bank on the fact that this ladies watch will be a hit. It features a mineral crystal dial window, with elegant hour markers and a subtle second hand. If your Christmas giftee really loves a lot of sparkle and shine, the Michael Kors Watches Wren Chronograph Watch is all about that, with a crystal studded watch face in addition to the bezel. It’s a great last minute deal at 51 percent off right now. This Michael Kors Wren Stainless Steel Chrono Watch takes bling and crushes it, with even more glittery crystals embedded into the watch band. Wow. It’s also 47 percent off right now.

Price: $97.96 (50 percent off MSRP)

4. Save $137.50 on the Fossil Gen 2 Q Wander Smartwatch

If your lady has had it with her ugly fitness tracker watch, that has a less than stunning rubber bracelet, she can now keep your life organized in a sleek and stylish way. The women’s Digital Q Wander smartwatch from Fossil features a touch screen design, combined with notifications and activity tracking at a fraction of the costs of an Apple watch. During Amazon’s last minute Christmas deals, you can get the woman on your list, this awesome smartwatch for half off the regular price. She can customize the face of her smartwatch anytime she wants, adjusting the design, colors, and adding features of her choice to the watch face. She can receive important texts, calls, social messages and e-mails — right from her fingertips. Naturally, this smartwatch also lets her track her fitness goals, as well as control her favorite music from the most popular music services.

Price: $137.50 (50 percent off MSRP)

5. Save $100 on the Anne Klein Women’s Bangle Watch & Bracelet Set

When you can get a gorgeous fashion watch, and at the same time, three fun bangle bracelets to go with it, how can you lose? This perfect present for women is a whopping 67 percent off during Amazon’s last minute Christmas deals, so order it before it’s gone. The round watch features black glossy watch face, with gold-tone hands and stick markers. Japanese analog quartz movement ensures accurate timekeeping. It can be easily layered with one, or all three of the pretty bracelets that come with this fun set. She’ll also get a chain bracelet, a bangle with enamel inlay, and a bangle accented with 36 sparkling Swarovski crystals. Anne Klein has a number of these awesome watch and bracelet sets on sale right now. You can find a crystal encrusted watch and bracelet set at 47 percent off. The Anne Klein Women’s Leather Strap Watch and Bangle Set features real diamond accents.

Price: $49.99 (67 percent off MSRP)

Best Last Minute Christmas Deals on Men’s Watches 6. Save $217.02 Citizen Men’s Titanium Eco-Drive Watch with Leather Band

We fell in love with this gorgeous men’s watch at first glance. Titanium, with a deep blue watch face, we know any man on your list will dig the textured chronograph subdial. This beefy watch is suitable for professional marine activity and serious surface water sports, but not scuba diving. The Japanese quartz movement ensures the kind of accurate time keeping you’d expect from Citizen watches. This watch also offers a date window, unidirectional bezel, tachymeter inner chapter ring, and alarm feature. The mineral crystal dial window keeps the watch face pristine. But one of our most favorite things about the look of this men’s watch is the luxurious croco-embossed pig skin leather band, with contrast stitching. You can bet it feels every bit as comfortable as it looks. At more than $200 off during Amazon’s last minute Christmas deals, how can you go wrong? You can save $385 on the Citizen Eco-Drive Men’s AT4010-50E Titanium Perpetual Chrono A-T Watch that has tons more cool features.

Price: $207.98 (51 percent off MSRP)

7. Save $216.05 on the Luminox Men’s EVO Navy SEAL Colormark Watch

Got a guy who likes to live the dark and dangerous life, or at least look like he does? This awesome watch is the perfect gift for your regular man who wants more. Right now you can save $216 on it, all because of Amazon’s amazing last minute Christmas deals. Perfect for low-light or no-light situations, the Luminox Men’s Navy SEAL Colormark watch glows 100 times brighter than other luminous watches, which allows for easier visibility. This versatile timepiece is constructed with a 43.9-millimeter polyurethane case and matching durable polyurethane band, which includes a buckle clasp. Eye-catching white Arabic numerals contrast with the classic black dial, while smaller white numerals mark the 24-hour clock. In addition, a handy date calendar rests at the three o’clock position, and the unidirectional textured bezel features popping-white minute indexes for easy readability. Powered by analog-quartz movement and protected by a durable mineral dial window, this watch is preferred by US Navy SEALs and US Air Force Pilots, and is water resistant to a depth of 660 feet. The Luminox Men’s 3001 Quartz Navy SEAL Dive Watch is the perfect choice for recreation scuba divers and it’s also on sale for 51 percent off the regular price. The Luminox Original Navy SEAL Dive Watch is highlighted by an eye-catching brilliant blue dial, that any guy on your Christmas list would love, and it’s also deeply discounted, so your bank account will love it too.

Price: $178.95 (55 percent off MSRP)

8. 52 Percent Off the Fossil Men’s Nate Watch

This great looking Fossil men’s watch has such a cool, bold, over-sized style, with think any guy would love to wear it. With a clean, military-inspired design, the Nate watch offers a laid-back-yet-rugged feel that is perfect for any adventure, day or night. With a retro style, the oversized lugs and bold dial details feel as new today as they did in the past. The bold numerals and three subdial, chronograph styling make it au courant, while the calfskin leather band keeps it looking cool, not nerdy. This awesome last minute Christmas deal means you’ll save more than $80 bucks when you buy it now. You can also get the Nate watch in black stainless steel for 44 percent off right now, or in intriguing midnight blue for 36 percent off.

Price: $74.40 (52 percent off MSRP)

9. 45 Percent Off the Diesel Men’s Mega Chief Black Ip Watch

This is one of the coolest watches for men this season, and right now you can get it on a last minute Christmas deal for 45 percent off. Not that the huge savings is reason enough to buy it, of course, but when you add that to all the other reasons that make this watch for men such a hip choice, it’s a definite must buy. The three-hand analog display with features quartz movement and the dial delivers contrasting numbers, three sub-dials, and a date display window. An iridescent crystal delivers maximum attitude and edge to the perennially classic Mega Chief design, that’s already incredibly eye-catching. We also think the black and grey Mega Chief delivers forward fashion with a functional edge, and it’s $120 off right now too.

Price: $117.02 (45 percent off MSRP)

10. Save $78.35 on the Skagen Men’s Grenen Grey Titanium Mesh Watch

The totally cool sleek look of the mesh band, combined with that sexy blue watch face certainly caught our attention. Right after we fell in love with the looks of this men’s watch, we feel even deeper in desire because we saw that it was 51 percent off with Amazon’s last minute Christmas deals. Bonus. The Skagen men’s titanium watch is a sophisticated addition to any businessman’s wardrobe, but it easily fits a more casual guy’s style too. This elegant timepiece is constructed with a 38-millimeter titanium case, a titanium bezel, and a stunning 22-millimeter titanium mesh bracelet with a fold-over safety clasp. The durable mineral crystal dial window protects the striking navy blue watch face, which features silver-tone Arabic numerals, a date calendar at six o’clock, a subtle 24-hour display, and silver-tone hour, minute, and second hands. In addition, this quartz-movement-powered timepiece is water resistant to 99 feet, which means your lucky Christmas gift recipient doesn’t need to risk leaving it on the beach when he takes a dip. We also think the Skagen Men’s Titanium Mesh Watch with blue accents is particularly attractive and you can also get it for the last minute Christmas deal at 46 percent off. Skagen also makes a classic brown and silver toned watch with a brown calf-skin leather band, that’s particularly impressive and is also 46 percent off right now.

Price: $76.65 (51 percent off MSRP)

