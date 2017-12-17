Amazon’s Top 10 Best Last Minute Christmas Gifts 2017

It’s crunch time. Christmas is around the corner and you haven’t exactly been on top of the whole shopping thing.

Hey, no problem. This is what Amazon Prime was made for. Thanks to two-day and one-day shipping options, you can skip that last sad trip to the mall.

Don’t have Amazon Prime? You can always sign up for the Amazon Prime 30-Day Free Trial to take advantage of the free expedited shipping, and then cancel after the holidays.

Once you do, you can browse a huge selection of neat and useful gifts that will ship as late as December 22nd.

The clock is ticking, so read on below to wrap up your last-minute Christmas shopping.

1. Amazon Echo Dot

Amazon’s Alexa-powered Echo Dot has all the ingredients to make for a perfect last-minute gift.

It’s a practical gift that anyone with home Wi-Fi can enjoy, it qualifies for two-day shipping, and it is currently discounted by $20 for the holidays.

Alexa is set up to do everything from check the news to order a pizza. And the AI is only improving with each and every day.

Price: $29.99 (40 percent off MSRP)

2. DAMN. by Kendrick Lamar Double Vinyl

Kendrick Lamar’s DAMN. is without a doubt one of the biggest albums to drop in 2017.

That makes it an easy addition to the record library of any hip-hop head. If Kendrick isn’t their style, there are plenty of other records that offer two-day shipping to choose from online.

Price: $29.99

3. What Do You Meme? Adult Party Game

There’s probably at least one person you failed to find a gift for because you just have no idea what they’re into.

If they never talk about how they like to spend their time, they probably just waste it all browsing dank memes on the web.

Well you can still appeal to their interests with What Do You Meme?, a new party game that merges Internet culture with Cards Against Humanity.

The game is instant fun for anyone old enough to handle some suggestive content, and it absolutely begs to be customized with inside jokes.

Price: $29.99

4. Famous Painting Dress Socks Six Pack

When you are a kid, socks is the quintessential disappointing gift.

But as you grow older, it becomes the one thing that you secretly wish people would still get you.

These Famous Painting socks are extra fun choice, even though they’d probably be fine with plain ones if it came down to it.

Price: $15.99

5. Fitbit Flex 2

Know someone who has committed to healthier living in 2018?

A Fitbit fitness tracker is as potent of a motivator as a gym membership, and it’s a lot more versatile.

This wearable device tracks tracks steps, distance, calories burned and active minutes throughout your day, and helps set goals as your activity improves.

It’s durable, comfortable to wear, and has a battery that lasts up to five days. It’s the futuristic way to get fit.

Price: $59.95

6. Wise Owl Camping Hammock

Anyone who loves the outdoors knows the best way to connect with it is to take a little nap in it.

This Wise Owl Camping Hammock is perfect for that, as it packs light and comes with all the rigging you need to hang it up between two trees.

Price: $25.95

7. TaoTronics Active Noise Cancelling Earbuds

Chances are whoever you’re shopping for already has a decent pair of headphones, but they probably don’t yet have a pair with active noise cancelling.

The TaoTronics Noise Cancelling Earbuds are a great option for this, as they provide solid in-ear sound on top of blocking out the bedlam of your workplace or commute.

These earbuds fit comfortably into most ears. Plus, they have a monitoring mode so they don’t have to pull them out to hear something important.

Price: $45.99

8. Rogue One: A Star Wars Story

With the recent release of Star Wars: The Last Jedi, hype for the franchise is at critical mass.

This will leave hardcore fans wanting to go back and binge the previous movies. Make sure they don’t miss out on last year’s installment, which tells the epic spinoff story of the pivotal plan to destroy the Death Star.

Price: $19.96

9. The Hungover Cookbook by Milton Crawford

Any aspiring cook who’s a heavy drinker (which one isn’t?) should have The Hungover Cookbook in their arsenal of recipes.

This cookbook, written by Milton Crawford, contains a variety of recipes specially tailored to quash specific hangover symptoms. Clever bits in between recipes make the book a fresh read cover to cover.

Price: $8.50

10. Amazon Gift Card

When all else fails and you don’t even have time to get a gift shipped, there is nothing wrong with opting for the ‘ol standy: a gift card.

You can order Amazon gift cards in any amount, and choose from a variety of delivery options. You can email one or print it at home.

Both options provide a variety of graphics to dress up your gift, and you can include a personalized message. Maybe suggest a gift that they’d like but you didn’t have time to buy.

They’ll understand.

Price: Whatever you want

Heavy, Inc. is a participant in the Amazon Services LLC Associates Program, an affiliate advertising program designed to provide a means for sites to earn advertising fees by linking to Amazon. Our product recommendations are guided solely by our editors. We have no relationship with manufacturers.