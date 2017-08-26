Top 10 Best Small Bookcases

Books, papers, decorative items, knick-knacks, etc…it doesn’t take much time for a home to be overflowing with “stuff” and have nowhere to put it all. If you live somewhere that’s short on space, keeping your things organized and looking nice is even more of a challenge. Thankfully, there are a number of small bookcases that can help store all of your books, decorations, and more, without taking up too much space.

When looking for a small bookcase, be sure to measure your own space before hand to be sure the bookcase you love will fit perfectly. If you want to maximize the space, look for a bookcase that has two or more interior shelves. For those who want something more decorative, a bookcase that has intricate detailing on the side or industrial shelving could totally transform your space.

Read on for our breakdown of the best small bookcases.

1. Best Small X Design Bookcase: Casual Home Montego 3-Tier Bookcase

Made from solid wood, this three-tier bookcase has open sides that have a wood “X” pattern that makes this a nice decorative bookcase. There are two shelves for storage underneath for storage, and a flat surface on top to display picture frames, hold plants, and more. The bookcase is 33.5 inches tall, 12 inches deep, and 29.5 inches wide, so it’s a smaller size but still has plenty of storage space. Because of the decorative nature, this would look great in a living room, dining room, or bedroom.

Price: $41.49 (39 percent off MSRP)

Pros:

Decorative X design on the sides

Made from solid wood

Less than $50

Three shelves

Cons:

Assembly required

Some people received damaged pieces upon delivery

2. Best Basic Small Bookcase: Sauder Beginnings Soft White Bookcase

If you’re looking for a basic, no fuss bookcase, this bookcase from Sauder Beginnings is a good choice. Available in a plain soft white, the bookcase has two interior shelves as well as a shelf on top. There are multiple holes on the inside, which allows you to adjust the height of the shelves to whatever works best for your stuff. There is a back panel that you can attach during assembly if you want to ensure none of your items fall out the back, or you can leave it off if you want more of an open shelving look.

Price: $36.69 (6 percent off MSRP)

Pros:

Basic design blends with any space

Adjustable shelves

Back panel keeps items in place

Four shelves

Cons:

Holes can be hard to line up during assembly

Not very decorative

Back panel feels like cardboard

3. Best Small Corner Bookcase: Furniture of America Bassey Display Bookcase

While this bookcase is tall, it is still space saving as it can fit in a corner and is very narrow. The bookcase has five alternating shelves so it’s a unique design that will look great in a living room. The warm espresso color goes well with any furniture, and the zig zag shelving allows for you to furnish the shelves with a variety of books and decorative items.

Price: $141.01

Pros:

Narrow design is space saving

Five zig zag shelves

Espresso color goes well with most furniture

Cons:

May need extra tools for assembly

Shelves can’t fit larger items

4. Best Small Industrial Bookcase: O&K Furniture Industrial Bookcase

If you love the look of wood and metal paired together, this industrial bookcase is for you. The bookcase is completely open shelving, so it works best to group books in clusters as opposed to lining them up. There are two metal frames as well as a metal cross in the back, and wood shelves that run across. You can choose a two-tier shelf if you want a bookcase that’s lower to the ground, or a three-tier bookcase if you want something that’s slightly taller.

Price: $89.90 for 2-tier, $122 for 3-tier

Pros:

Cool industrial vibe

Open shelving

Very sturdy

Cons:

Shelves are not real wood (made from PVC)

Assembly required

5. Best Small Folding Bookcase: Casual Home Folding Student Bookcase

This small bookcase has the ability to fold, so it’s great for dorm rooms or small apartments where you may need additional space every once in awhile. The three-tier bookcase is available as either 20 inches wide or 27 inches wide – and either option is small but large enough to hold plenty of books, small plants, and decorative items. The minimalist design makes it easy to blend in with any furniture and decor, and you can choose between the espresso or natural color.

Price: $31.87 and up, depending on size and color

Pros:

Folds for easy storage and transport

Two widths and two colors to choose from

Minimalist design blends with almost any decor

Cons:

May need to secure to the wall for added stability

Not as thick as other small bookcases

6. Best Small Kid’s Bookcase: KidKraft Nantucket Two-Shelf Bookcase

This two shelf bookcase is really adorable, as it has a covered top and wainscoting detailing. The bookcase is 24 inches wide and 32 inches tall, and the shelves are 11.5 inches deep so it’s plenty big enough to hold all of your books, without taking up too much extra space. The clean white color is easy to adapt to the rest of your home decor, and the cute framing around the bookcase would be perfect in a kid’s bedroom or a bright living room.

Price: $58.94

Pros:

Cute wainscoting detail

Deep shelves for holding larger books

White color will brighten up your space

Perfect for a kid’s room

Cons:

Assembly required

Paint may chip when bolts are tightened

7. Best Small Bright Bookcase: Legare Furniture Three Shelf Bookcase

If you’re looking for a brightly colored bookcase, this three shelf bookcase is available in five colors: blue and white, lime green and white, pink and white, red and black, and all white. The bookcase is 48 inches high but only 12 inches wide, so it still saves on space. Each of the shelves is 16 inches deep, so it’s great for bigger books. There are also holes in the back of each of the shelves, which makes it simple to loop cords through if you want to place electronics on the shelves. Assembly is super easy, as the bookcase has a simple and sturdy slot/tab design that doesn’t require any extra tools. The bold color choices will brighten up any office space or kid’s room.

Price: $73.77 and up, depending on color

Pros:

Five bright color choices

Easy to assemble slot/tab design

Each shelf is 16 inches deep

Holes in the back allow for simple electronic placement

Cons:

Colors can be harder to match

Not very decorative

8. Best Small Desktop Bookcase: Adjustable Desktop Bookcase

This bookcase is ultra space saving, as it can be placed on top of a desk, table, or counter top. The bookcase is actually made from two sets of shelves that sit on top of each other, and they can be slid out or in depending on how much storage you need. The bookcase is best for smaller items, however there is plenty of space to hold a half dozen books or so as well. The bookcase is made of natural wood, and it’s available in beige, brown, and dark grey.

Price: $29.99

Pros:

Perfect size for a desk, table, or counter top

Adjustable shelves

Three color choices

Inexpensive

Cons:

Not made to sit on the floor

Designed more for smaller items

9. Best Small Bamboo Bookcase: Ollieroo Bamboo Bookcase

Ladder style bookcases are a cool, unique way to display all of your books and decor items, but they can take up a lot of space. This bookcase is a little smaller than most ladder bookcases, as it’s 22.4 inches wide, 11.8 inches deep, and 47.2 inches tall. It’s also made from bamboo, which is a sturdy, sleek wood that also has light finish that will match with virtually any decor. There are four tiers within the bookcase, and each tier has a weight capacity of 22 pounds. If you have a lighter, natural looking room palette, this bookcase with blend in perfectly.

Price: $41.99 (40 percent off MSRP)

Pros:

Ladder design allows for lots of storage

Made from all natural bamboo

Four tiers

Each tier has a weight capacity of 22 pounds

Cons:

Screws can be difficult to line up during assembly

Can be a little wobbly if bottom isn’t weighed down

10. Best Small Bookcase for Small Books: D-line Four-Tier Storage Shelf

If you find yourself with a lot of small novels laying around, this small bookcase has a height of about eight inches between each shelf, so it’s the perfect size for smaller books. The bookcase is made with really light material, but it’s still sturdy and has a weight capacity of 130 pounds. The white color and decorative floral sides makes it really cute as a living room decor piece, and the curved top sets it a part from other bookcases. This bookcase is also really easy to assemble, as everything just snaps together.

Price: $39.99 (33 percent off MSRP)

Pros:

Great for smaller items and novels

Decorative floral design

Easy to assemble – snap together

Less than $40

Cons:

Arrives with an excessive amount of packaging

Can’t hold larger books

