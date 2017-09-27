Top 10 Best Cheap 3D Printers for 2017

If you’re thinking about buying your first 3D printer, you’re probably looking for something affordable as well as reliable. Never fear — there are plenty of feature-rich 3D printers under $1000 that are ready to print right out of the box.

When it comes time to choose the right model, you’ll want to consider what features are the most important for you. Are you comfortable with tinkering around with the machine to get a perfect print? Do you need a big print volume for larger objects? Are you introducing 3D printing to kids or a classroom? Do you need a workhorse that will produce hundreds of models for your home business? Whatever you want from your 3D printer, this list should have a match for you that won’t break the bank.

When you’re just getting started with 3D printing, you’ll want to familiarize yourself with the different printing communities and open-source software options that are available. Thingiverse is the largest online community of people sharing their experience, reviews and printable files. It’s a great launching pad whether you don’t know where to start or you’re a seasoned expert. Thingiverse, GrabCAD, and NIH 3D Print Exchange (a STEM community) are top resources for nabbing free prints to get your new hobby started. When you’re ready to design your own stuff, Tinkercad uses a drag-and-drop interface with basic building blocks to help you create any design you have in mind, making it one of the simplest design tools available and especially useful for “non-designers”. Sites like Shapeways, PinShape, and MyMiniFactory are examples of marketplaces where you can buy designs and sell your own. Check out this awesome list from All3DP for more free resources.

Once you have a new rad design ready to go, you’ll need a slicer. A slicer converts your digital model into a series of thin layers and produces a file with the instructions that tell your 3D printer how to create your print. Cura and Slic3r are free 3D slicing software applications that prepare your designs for printing. Repetier offers a host of solutions to slice and print your files or act as a front end for either Cura or Slic3r.

Keep in mind that there’s a learning curve to printing and you have to expect a few, maybe many, failures as you try to print larger and more complex parts. Tips and hacks from the communities at reddit, Thingiverse and Instructables (my old stomping ground) will set you up with tricks like using painters tape or hairspray to make your prints stick to the print bed and printing your own spools holders for machines that don’t want you to use non-proprietary materials.

In terms of manufacturers, Prusa is widely regarded as the leader in affordable, reliable 3D printers and have spawned many Prusa-inspired 3D printers for those who don’t want to wait on pre-orders and long shipping times. Some of the features that make Prusa outstanding include a variety of print materials, open source (non-proprietary) software and hardware options, a range of print resolutions to suit your needs, and a humble price tag. Fortunately, you can now find all of those qualities from a variety of manufacturers offering a wide selection of printer styles.

The technology used by most 3D printers in this list is fused deposition modeling, a special application of plastic extrusion that creates objects by building layers of material. This keeps the process simple and affordable, but also subject to a higher ratio of print errors than more sophisticated methods. Fortunately, for most makers and tinkerers, these entry-level models are more than sufficient to get you where you want to go. The following list is sorted by price, with some call-outs as to which models might best suit your particular needs. If I’ve missed a model you particularly love, let me know in the comments below!

1. Best 3D Printer For Kids: da Vinci Jr.

The XYZprinter da Vinci Jr. comes with a price tag that makes it an excellent option for a first 3D printer and is targeted towards younger users and classrooms. The da Vinci Jr. series prints only with XYZprinting’s bio-compostable, non-toxic PLA filament derived from natural materials such as sugarcane and cornstarch, meaning you won’t be breathing in harmful fumes. The drawback is that you don’t have options for other printing materials. You are also limited by XYZ’s proprietary software. So while this is technically a plug-and-play machine, it will require some tinkering to adjust the settings just right and some time to learn the software. The print bed is not heated, so you’ll need to come up with a hack to make it sticky (remember when I mentioned painters tape and hairspray?).

Price: $234.89 (33 percent off MSRP)

Pros:

Easy Z-offset calibration

150x150x150mm build volume

100-400 micron print resolution

Tetherless printing via SD card

Plug and play model requires little tinkering to get going

Inexpensive

Cons:

Proprietary software and hardware

No temperature control

No auto level

Non-heated bed

2. Best 3D Printer For Tinkerers: Monoprice Select Mini 3D Printer

You’ll be pleasantly surprised by the quality of prints the Monoprice Select Mini 3D Printer produces once you’ve dialed in the right settings. If your first prints are a little rough or flaky, it means you’ll need to spend more time calibrating (this site offers some great tips). This tiny model comes with plenty of features at an extraordinary price, including a heated print bed, open source software and hardware, and the ability to print a variety of materials. Because this is not an enclosed printer, you will need to be aware of its surroundings and ambient temperature, as heat and drafts can impact your prints. Some reviewers report nozzle jams that can be resolved by pressing in on the feed tube collar to remove and clean it as well as trouble with the stickiness of the build plate which is improved with painters tape. All in all, this is a great starter machine that supports open source software and all filament times, so long as you know there will be some tinkering involved.

Price: $220

Pros:

Heated build plate

Supports all filament types

100 micron print resolution

Plug and play model

Tetherless printing via micro SD port

Open source

Cons:

Small 120X120X120mm build volume

Awkward mount for filament spool

Noisy cooling fan

Nozzle jams

3. Best Cheap 3D Printer for Beginners: Printrbot Play

The Printrbot Play comes preassembled or as a DIY kit for the same price. It offers the smallest print volume on this list but does allow you to print a variety of materials. The Play doesn’t come with a heated print bed which can result in some warped prints that cool unevenly. With time (it’s a slow printer) and patience (it can require recalibration), you can get some great prints from this affordable model.

Price: $279.81 (24 percent off MSRP)

Pros:

Open source software and hardware

50 micron print resolution

Tetherless printing via micro-SD port

Printrbot provides a good catalog of tutorials on YouTube

Cons:

Non-heated print bed

Small 100x100x130mm print volume

Requires frequent calibration

4. Best Portable 3D Printer for Schools: Printrbot Simple

Considered one of the best starter printers and “Best Portable 3D Printer for Schools” by MAKE Magazine, the Printrbot Simple is a great open source machine. Like the Printrbot Play, the Printrbot Simple also comes pre-assembled or as a DIY kit and with the option of a heated bed upgrade for $749 all-in. It offers a larger print volume than the Play but limits you to printing with PLA.

Price: $521.24 (13 percent off MSRP)

Pros:

Offers heated bed upgrade

150x150x150mm build volume

50 micron print resolution

Tetherless printing via micro-SD port

Open source

Cons:

PLA only

Requires some tinkering and recalibration

Non-heated bed option can result in warping

5. Best Frustration-Free 3D Printer: ERIS Delta Destkop 3D Printer

The ERIS is a delta 3D printer whose most notable features are its quick change hotend and nozzle system and borosilicate glass build plate. The surface laminate means you don’t need to add painters tape to get your prints to stay in place. But if you wanted to try out a different adhesion method, you can turn the bed over for a flat boro glass plate to work with. It comes with a spool holder to accommodate most available spools and does not use proprietary filaments. This is a lightweight but sturdy printer with a small footprint, making it a fine option for beginners, educators, and tinkerers.

Price: $549

Pros:

Quick change hotend and nozzle system

Accelerometer probe design to calibrate the machine automatically

100 micron print resolution

Borosilicate glass build plate requires no extra adhesive materials

Cons:

No touch display

No tetherless printing

Small 124x124x165mm build volume

6. Best Out-of-Box 3D Printer: UP Mini 2 3D Printer

The UP Mini is a popular model for schools, and for good reason. It’s ready to go out of the box and comes with easy-to-use software. Bonus accessories include a full spool of filament, three filament samples, filament cutters, heat resistant gloves and a putty knife to aid in print removal. The built-in HEPA filter draws the air from the build chamber down for filtration and releases the cleaned air back into the build chamber. This not only removes the familiar melting plastic smell, it also results in superb ABS prints with zero warping, even on larger jobs that use the entire build area. It uses proprietary software and filament, but you can download a printable external attachment that allows the printer to use any 3rd party filament. It offers a heated print bed, tetherless wi-fi printing, and touchscreen display — all great features for a sub-$1000 3D printer.

Price: $599

Pros:

Built-in HEPA filter

Heated print bed

Ready to go out of box

Detachable print head

Quiet

Cons:

Uses proprietary filament and software

Small 120x120x120mm build volume

7. Best 3D Printer For Home Manufacturing: da Vinci Pro

The da Vinci Pro is a great printer for the price point but may be best suited to someone with more experience. For less than $1000, you get fully adjustable heating, speed, and retraction settings, a heated aluminum print bed, open source ABS and PLA filament, a good print volume, and quick out-of-the-box set-up. This 3D printer is a great option for someone who is willing to tinker with calibration but may not be a good fit for someone who’s new to 3D printing. Since customer service is lacking, you need to be comfortable with using the web to troubleshoot.

Price: $608.83

Pros:

Open source ABS and PLS filament

Aluminum print bed for more even heat distribution

198x198x198mm build volume

100-400 micron print resolution

Tetherless printing via WiFi or SD card

Easy guided calibraton

Optional laser engraver add-on

Cons:

Poor customer support

Disorganized slicing/printing can take extra time and leave behind unnecessary filament

Users report several microSD chip failures

Scan function is buggy

8. Best For Home Hobbyists: Dremel DigiLab 3D20 3D Printer

Dremel is a well-known, trusted name in the maker community. The DigiLab 3D20 is a fully-enclosed printer that comes ready to print right out of the box. It comes with a pre-installed extruder, full-color LCD touchscreen, and open-source slicing software. One drawback is Dremel’s use of proprietary PLA filament, but if you’re willing to build an external spool holder, enlarge some of the holes in the side vent, and run your filament that way, you can save a lot of money and get cleaner prints. All in all, this is a great printer for someone who’s looking for a pain-free print right out of the box. If you’re willing to hack the setup a little, your experience will be even better.

Price: $792.20 (20 percent off MSRP)

Pros:

Open source software

228x150x140mm build volume

Excellent customer support

Cons:

PLA-only proprietary filament (though you can find online hacks for using other brands)

Acrylic plate requires painters tape for builds

Needs to be re-leveled frequently

9. Best Multi-Featured 3D Printer: Bibo 3D Printer With Laser Engraving

What makes the Bibo so awesome is the one-two punch of a laser engraver and a 3D printer. It’s not as powerful as a full-blown laser cutter, but for surface treatments, it gets the job done. Not only that but with dual extruders and copy printing, you can easily print two of the same unit at once. This model also comes with a removable heated bed, full-color LCD touchscreen, and the ability to print a variety of filaments. It requires a minor bit of assembly to get up and running, but users report the bed stays level even after hundreds of prints. It’s an amazingly well-performing unit at an incredible price.

Price: $869 (13 percent off MSRP)

Pros:

Open source flexible filament

Removable heated print bed

214x186x160mm build volume

50-300 micron print resolution

Tetherless printing via WiFi or SD card

Excellent customer support

Cons:

Currently requires frequent firmware updates

10. Best Workhorse 3D Printer: FlashForge 3D Printer Creator Pro

As one Amazon reviewer quips: “The FlashForge Creator Pro is A Makerbot Replicator clone with all of the community enhancements “out-of-the-box.” The result is in some ways better than the Replicator 2X, at about half the cost. What’s not to love?” With dual extruders and a heated aluminum bed, this fully-enclosed unit produces some quality prints. Similar models include the Qidi Tech 1 for $699, which has the option to leave the sides open for better access but a smaller chip, and the JGAurora currently going for $799 which some users prefer but only offers single extrusion. Some users report thermocoupler issues but for the most part, it’s easy to set up and start printing right out of the box. For the most reliable prints every time, stick to PLA and invest in a glass bed.

Price: $899

Pros:

Open source ABS and PLA filament

Dual print heads

Heated aluminum print bed

225×145×150mm build volume

100-300 micron print resolution

Tetherless printing via SD card

Cons:

Poor bundled software (but ability to go open-source)

Noise

FlashForge seems to have only one customer service representative?

