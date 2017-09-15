Top 10 Best Fall Decorations for Your Home 2017

Crisp air, autumn leaves, and pumpkin everything…fall is officially here, and if you’re like me, you couldn’t be more excited. Decorating your home for fall is almost as fun as decorating for Christmas, as there are so many cute, unique decorations that easily transition from September to Thanksgiving. Whether you like to stick with classic oranges, reds, and browns, or like to blend into your existing decor, there are plenty of ways to incorporate fall decor into your home.

No fall decor set is complete without a set of pumpkins and some leaves. If you have a mantle, you can hang leaf garland or a fall-themed banner, and stagger some candles and pumpkins to create a cozy look. Wall signs with fall sayings are always adorable, and a pumpkin scented candle is the perfect way to round out your decor.

Read on for our round-up of the best fall decorations for your home.

1. Best Fall Sign: Amscan Colors of Autumn Sign

Fall is a time of giving and thankfulness, so this sign is a fitting fall decoration as it has three panels that read “thankful,” “grateful,” and “blessed.” The sign is done in red, orange, and green, and each of the words is printed with gold glitter, so it goes perfectly with fall decor. Measuring at 9.125 inches by 10.25 inches, it’s a great size for hanging on a door, in a window, or in a small wall space. It’s also super easy to hang, as it has a rope attached to the top. Made with medium density fiberboard, it’s also easy to wipe clean and can be used indoors or outdoors.

Price: $9.95

2. Best Fall Pillow Cover: JMacleanStore Pumpkin Spice Pillow

Throw pillow covers are a great way to add fall decor to your home, as you don’t have to purchase an entire new pillow but can still add a festive touch to your sofa. This throw pillow cover is 18 inches by 18 inches, and is made with smooth satin. It’s perfect for pumpkin spice lovers, as it says, “Pumpkin spice and everything nice, that’s what autumn is made of.” The ivory background and orange, green, and yellow lettering looks beautiful with fall decor, and the fabric is waterproof so it’s easy to wipe clean. The pillow zips on for simple covering and removing, and it’s less than $5 so it’s a really inexpensive way to add some fall to your home.

Price: $2.64

3. Best Fall Wreath: The Wreath Depot Oakwood Silk Fall Door Wreath

Hanging a wreath on your front door is a festive way to incorporate fall decor on the exterior of your house. This fall wreath is made with large silk blossoms, pine cones, mini pumpkins, faux wheat stalks, and silk fall foliage, so it’s a really full wreath that incorporates all things fall. The wreath is 22-24 inches diagonally and 5-7 inches deep, and it comes with a white storage box so you can keep it nice and use it again year after year.

Price: $59.99 (25 percent off MSRP)

4. Best Fall Garland: SILIVN Lighted Fall Garland

This garland is adorned with orange and yellow maple leaves, and looks great placed on a mantle, wrapped around a banister, or coiled up within a glass jar. The garland also has LED lights, so it continues to provide a cozy atmosphere, even throughout the night. Operated by AA batteries, you can place the garland anywhere as you don’t have to worry about having to plug it in somewhere. The garland is 8.2 feet long, and the wire can bend so it’s easy to make it work with your space.

Price: $12.99 (58 percent off MSRP)

5. Best Fall Candle: Way Out West Fall Gift Pack Set

Even if your house is all decked out in fall decor, it doesn’t really feel complete until it smells like fall, too. This set comes with two different candle scents: spicy pumpkin and sassy sangria. The pumpkin candle has notes of chai spiced pumpkin, cinnamon, nutmeg, cloves, and ginger, so it has a very warm aroma. The sangria candle smells of cranberry orange, spices, and red sangria, so it’s a little bit more on the fruity side. Each of the candles is made with a soy wax blend, and the lead-free wicks burn really clean. The candles are packaged really well so it makes a great gift, and a wick dipper is also included which ensures smoke free extinguishing.

Price: $29.99

6. Best Fall Decor Kit: Factory Direct Fall Decoration Kit

If you want to add a little DIY to your fall decorating, this fall decor kit has everything you need. The kit contains two artificial gourds, four pumpkins, four leaves, and four pinecones. Each of the pieces is small enough that you could put them all together in a basket or glass jar to make a centerpiece, or you could scatter them across a table or mantle for a more casual look. And because all of the pieces are artificial, this fall decor kit could be used year over year.

Price: $16.99

7. Best Fall Candy Holder: Accents Depot Pumpkin Table Centerpiece

With fall comes all things candy, as we head from Halloween straight into the prep of sweet and heavy eating during Thanksgiving. This cute centerpiece has three pumpkins on a metal stand, and each of the pumpkins can open to hold candy or other goodies. The pumpkins are ceramic, so they are both dishwasher and microwave safe. The set would look adorable on a dining room table, an entryway table, or on a kitchen counter.

Price: $28.48

8. Best Fall Table Runner: Fall Harvest Pumpkin Table Runner

No fall dining table is complete without a table runner, especially if you plan on hosting Thanksgiving dinner. This fall table runner has a cream background and embroidered fall leaves, pumpkins, and berries, as well as some leaf cutouts. The runner is 68 inches long and 13 inches wide, so it’s a good size for most dining tables. It’s also easy to keep the table runner clean, as it’s machine washable. Pair the table runner with a fall centerpiece, and your table will look fun and festive.

Price: $12.99

9. Best White Pumpkin Decor: Factory Direct Off White Faux Pumpkins and Gourds

If the fall colors of red, orange, yellow and brown aren’t your thing, white fall decor may be the way to go. White will go with virtually any home decor, and it’s a good way to incorporate some fall decorations into your home without going over the top. This set has 12 white faux pumpkins and gourds that can be used throughout your home on tables, mantles or shelves. The pumpkins and gourds vary in size, so it’s easy to cluster them up and pair with other home decor items.

Price: $14.99

10. Best Fall Window Clings: Paper Magic Autumn Window Clings

Dress up your windows, too, with these adorable autumn window clings. This set includes six, 12 by 17 inch sheets that have a mixture of leaves and acorns. The clings stick to any non-porous surface, and they are also reusable (just make sure you keep the sheet). Window clings are a great way to get your kiddos involved in decorating, as you can let them attach the leaves to the window however they want. And at less than $10, this is a nice, inexpensive way to add some fall to your home.

Price: $7.99

Heavy, Inc. is a participant in the Amazon Services LLC Associates Program, an affiliate advertising program designed to provide a means for sites to earn advertising fees by linking to Amazon. Our product recommendations are guided solely by our editors. We have no relationship with manufacturers.