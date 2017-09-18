Top 10 Best Living Room Side Tables: Which Is Right For You?

Side tables are a great furniture addition to your living room, as they are as decorative as they are functional. The perfect size for placing next to a couch or recliner, side tables are great for holding drinks, a lamp, remotes, books, and more. Many side tables also have a bottom shelf or a cabinet, which provides additional space for storage. Pair the side table with a rustic coffee table, and you’ll have plenty of functional table space within your living room.
When looking for a living room side table, be sure to measure your sofa or arm chair to be sure that the table will sit comfortably next to your other furniture. It’s important to think about whether or not you care about open storage, as that will help determine whether or not you should get a side table with a cabinet or an open shelf. Finally, consider the design of the side table and make sure it flows with the design style of the rest of your space.
Read on for our list of the best living room side tables, listed in no particular order.
1. Best Simple Side Table: DHP Parsons End Table
If you want a really simple side table to place next to your sofa, this table from DHP is as simple as it gets. Made with particle board, the table has a square flat surface (20 inches by 20 inches), and sits on four straight legs (total height is 17.5 inches). It’s really easy to assemble as you don’t even need tools, and it has a weight limit of 50 pounds so you could easily place a lamp, a picture frame, and drink, or other knick-knacks. And at less than $20, this table is an inexpensive way to add some chic functionality to your home. Colors available: white, natural, espresso, and black.
Price: $17 and up, depending on color
Buy the DHP Parsons End Table here.
Pros:
- Simple square design
- Less than $20
- No tools required for assembly
- Four color choices
Cons:
- Weight limit is only 50 pounds
- Veneer scratches easily
Find more DHP Parsons End Table information and reviews here.
2. Best Versatile Side Table: Sauder Carson Forge Side Table
This side table is very versatile, as it has something for all of your needs. There is a cabinet on the bottom for storage, and the shelf inside can be adjusted and the door can also be opened either to the left or to the right. Above the cabinet is an open shelf that is perfect for holding magazines or a book. On top of the open shelf is a sliding shelf that can be pulled out to hold your remote, drinks, etc., and then closed and out of sight when you’re not using it. The side table is advertised as being a Washington Cherry finish, however the color is more brown then red. Made in the USA, this side table is great for someone who needs a lot of functionality.
Price: $76.03
Buy the Sauder Carson Forge Side Table here.
Pros:
- Side table is very versatile
- Cabinet for hidden storage
- Open shelf as well as a slide-out shelf
- Made in the USA
Cons:
- Top scratches easily
- “Cherry” finish is more brown
- Can be hard to align door hinges during assembly
Find more Sauder Carson Forge Side Table information and reviews here.
3. Best Side Table With Baskets: Winsome Morris Side Table
This side table has unique storage, as it has two wicker baskets that make it easy to slide in and out of the table. The rectangular side table has vertical slats down the side that give the table a clean look, and the wicker baskets add a cozy vibe. The baskets can hold everything from books to remotes to toys, and you can slide them all the way out and place on top of the table or on the floor if you need to. The color is a really dark brown (almost black), and the baskets are brown as well. This side table would look great in a living room that has darker tones.
Price: $71.41 (53 percent off MSRP)
Buy the Winsome Morris Side Table here.
Pros:
- Removable storage baskets
- Great for a living room with darker tones
- Wicker baskets are sturdy enough to hold multiple items
Cons:
- Table is open in the back, which may not work for some people
- Packaging has a lot of styrofoam particles
Find more Winsome Morris Side Table information and reviews here.
4. Best Narrow Side Table: Crown Mark Pierce Side Table
This side table is a good choice if you have a narrow or smaller space for an end table, as it’s only 12 inches wide. Where it lacks in width it makes up in length, as it’s 24 inches long so there is still plenty of room to hold your drink, remote, and even a small lamp. There is an additional open shelf on the bottom that is perfect for holding books, magazines, and more. The narrow side table is available in both black and espresso.
Price: $30.05 for espresso, $39.99 for black
Buy the Crown Mark Pierce Side Table here.
Pros:
- Perfect for narrow spaces
- Additional shelf underneath
- Two color choices
Cons:
- Kind of hard to align bottom shelf and screws
- Surface scratches easily
Find more Crown Mark Pierce Side Table information and reviews here.
5. Best Unique Side Table: Monarch Specialties Accent Side Table
If you want a side table that looks really unique, this table has seven open concept display shelves that look totally different than other side tables. The shelving is perfect for displaying books, vases, picture frames, candles and more, and the flat shelf on top is still a good size to hold your drinks and a lamp. The narrow width will fit in almost any space, although you way want it in a place where you can see all of the open shelves. Colors available: dark taupe, cappuccino, and white.
Price: $48.86 and up, depending on color
Buy the Monarch Specialties Accent Side Table here.
Pros:
- Unique open shelf design
- Perfect for displaying a variety of items
- Three color choices
- Narrow in width
Cons:
- Needs to be in a place where you can see the side
- Picture instructions are very vague
Find more Monarch Specialties Accent Side Table information and reviews here.
6. Best Side Table With X Design: eHomeProducts X-Design Side Table
This side table has a cool X design on either side, which makes it a great decorative piece in your living room. The side table has two lower shelves as well as the flat surface on top, so there is plenty of space to store all of your living room necessities. Each of the shelves is open, and the dark espresso finish pairs well with most furniture and decor. The table is 24 inches high, 17 inches wide and 16 inches deep, and is pretty easy to assemble.
Price: $57.99
Buy the eHomeProducts X-Design Side Table here.
Pros:
- Cool X design on the sides
- Two lower shelves
- Espresso finish goes well with most decor
Cons:
- Finish scratches easily
- Open shelving means you can’t hide any of your items
Find more eHomeProducts X-Design Side Table information and reviews here.
7. Best Round Side Table: Frenchi Home Furnishings Genoa Side Table
A round side table is a good way to save a little space while also breaking up a boxy furniture layout. The table has a dark espresso finish and a glass top, so it has a nice contemporary look that will pair well with most furniture styles. There is an additional storage shelf underneath that can hold smaller items, and the top shelf is still large enough to hold your living room essentials.
Price: $51.44 (39 percent off MSRP)
Buy the Frenchihome Furnishings Genoa Side Table here.
Pros:
- Round table design helps to save space
- Second storage shelf
- Nice glass top
- Espresso finish goes with most furniture styles
Cons:
- Finish can scratch easily
- Glass is harder to keep clean than wood
- No hidden storage
Find more Frenchihome Furnishings Genoa Side Table information and reviews here.
8. Best Industrial Side Table: Ashley Furniture Vennilux End Table
If you’re living room has more of an industrial vibe, this side table is the perfect addition. Modeling a drafting seat, the side table has roughly finished wood top and a dark metal frame that curves out a little. The side table is 23.75 inches across and 27.5 inches tall. It also has a weight capacity of 33 pounds, so it’s sturdy enough to hold quite a few items. There is no extra storage shelf or cabinet, but the surface is large enough to hold everything you need.
Price: $125.99
Buy the Ashley Furniture Vennilux End Table here.
Pros:
- Cool industrial design
- Large surface area (23.75 inches across)
- Easy to assemble
Cons:
- Top is rough so it can snag and is hard to clean
- No additional storage shelf or cabinet
Find more Ashley Furniture Vennilux End Table information and reviews here.
9. Best Movable Side Table: eHomeProducts Snack Side Table
This side table is great for those who need something that will easily slide around. The table is open on one side, so it can slide under the end of your couch or your chair so that the table is right next to you. This is great if you want a place to rest your laptop or even some food, then you can push the table back to the side when it’s not in use. The top of the table is faux wood that has a reclaimed wood look, and the metal frame has a black finish. The table is 25 inches high, 18 inches wide and 10 inches deep.
Price: $39.99
Buy the eHomeProducts Snack Side Table here.
Pros:
- Side table can easily be moved around
- Can double as a small laptop stand or TV tray
- Easy to wipe clean
Cons:
- Not made with real wood
- Can tip over easy
Find more eHomeProducts Snack Side Table information and reviews here.
10. Best Living Room Side Table Set: Vogue Carpenter Side Table Set of 3
If you have a lot of furniture and therefore need a lot of side tables, this set of three side tables is the way to go. Each of the brown tables has a rounded triangular top set on top of hairpin style legs, and the tables vary in height. And because the tables vary in height, you can slide them underneath each other if you need to save on space, and then take them out when you need to put them to use. Each of the tables comes with foot pads to protect your floors, and the smooth texture is easy to wipe clean. At less than $60, this set of three side tables is a steal.
Price: $57.99
Buy the Vogue Carpenter Side Table Set of 3 here.
Pros:
- Includes three side tables
- Vary in height so it’s easy to stack and store
- Foot pads help protect floors
- Cool rounded triangular design and hairpin style legs
Cons:
- Shape doesn’t fit as nicely next to furniture as a rectangular table
- Not made with real wood
- Smallest table may be too short for some furniture
