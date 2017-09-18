Top 10 Best Living Room Side Tables: Which Is Right For You?

Side tables are a great furniture addition to your living room, as they are as decorative as they are functional. The perfect size for placing next to a couch or recliner, side tables are great for holding drinks, a lamp, remotes, books, and more. Many side tables also have a bottom shelf or a cabinet, which provides additional space for storage. Pair the side table with a rustic coffee table, and you’ll have plenty of functional table space within your living room.

When looking for a living room side table, be sure to measure your sofa or arm chair to be sure that the table will sit comfortably next to your other furniture. It’s important to think about whether or not you care about open storage, as that will help determine whether or not you should get a side table with a cabinet or an open shelf. Finally, consider the design of the side table and make sure it flows with the design style of the rest of your space.

Read on for our list of the best living room side tables, listed in no particular order.

1. Best Simple Side Table: DHP Parsons End Table

If you want a really simple side table to place next to your sofa, this table from DHP is as simple as it gets. Made with particle board, the table has a square flat surface (20 inches by 20 inches), and sits on four straight legs (total height is 17.5 inches). It’s really easy to assemble as you don’t even need tools, and it has a weight limit of 50 pounds so you could easily place a lamp, a picture frame, and drink, or other knick-knacks. And at less than $20, this table is an inexpensive way to add some chic functionality to your home. Colors available: white, natural, espresso, and black.

Price: $17 and up, depending on color

Pros:

Simple square design

Less than $20

No tools required for assembly

Four color choices

Cons:

Weight limit is only 50 pounds

Veneer scratches easily

2. Best Versatile Side Table: Sauder Carson Forge Side Table

This side table is very versatile, as it has something for all of your needs. There is a cabinet on the bottom for storage, and the shelf inside can be adjusted and the door can also be opened either to the left or to the right. Above the cabinet is an open shelf that is perfect for holding magazines or a book. On top of the open shelf is a sliding shelf that can be pulled out to hold your remote, drinks, etc., and then closed and out of sight when you’re not using it. The side table is advertised as being a Washington Cherry finish, however the color is more brown then red. Made in the USA, this side table is great for someone who needs a lot of functionality.

Price: $76.03

Pros:

Side table is very versatile

Cabinet for hidden storage

Open shelf as well as a slide-out shelf

Made in the USA

Cons:

Top scratches easily

“Cherry” finish is more brown

Can be hard to align door hinges during assembly

3. Best Side Table With Baskets: Winsome Morris Side Table

This side table has unique storage, as it has two wicker baskets that make it easy to slide in and out of the table. The rectangular side table has vertical slats down the side that give the table a clean look, and the wicker baskets add a cozy vibe. The baskets can hold everything from books to remotes to toys, and you can slide them all the way out and place on top of the table or on the floor if you need to. The color is a really dark brown (almost black), and the baskets are brown as well. This side table would look great in a living room that has darker tones.

Price: $71.41 (53 percent off MSRP)

Pros:

Removable storage baskets

Great for a living room with darker tones

Wicker baskets are sturdy enough to hold multiple items

Cons:

Table is open in the back, which may not work for some people

Packaging has a lot of styrofoam particles

4. Best Narrow Side Table: Crown Mark Pierce Side Table

This side table is a good choice if you have a narrow or smaller space for an end table, as it’s only 12 inches wide. Where it lacks in width it makes up in length, as it’s 24 inches long so there is still plenty of room to hold your drink, remote, and even a small lamp. There is an additional open shelf on the bottom that is perfect for holding books, magazines, and more. The narrow side table is available in both black and espresso.

Price: $30.05 for espresso, $39.99 for black

Pros:

Perfect for narrow spaces

Additional shelf underneath

Two color choices

Cons:

Kind of hard to align bottom shelf and screws

Surface scratches easily

5. Best Unique Side Table: Monarch Specialties Accent Side Table

If you want a side table that looks really unique, this table has seven open concept display shelves that look totally different than other side tables. The shelving is perfect for displaying books, vases, picture frames, candles and more, and the flat shelf on top is still a good size to hold your drinks and a lamp. The narrow width will fit in almost any space, although you way want it in a place where you can see all of the open shelves. Colors available: dark taupe, cappuccino, and white.

Price: $48.86 and up, depending on color

Pros:

Unique open shelf design

Perfect for displaying a variety of items

Three color choices

Narrow in width

Cons:

Needs to be in a place where you can see the side

Picture instructions are very vague

6. Best Side Table With X Design: eHomeProducts X-Design Side Table

This side table has a cool X design on either side, which makes it a great decorative piece in your living room. The side table has two lower shelves as well as the flat surface on top, so there is plenty of space to store all of your living room necessities. Each of the shelves is open, and the dark espresso finish pairs well with most furniture and decor. The table is 24 inches high, 17 inches wide and 16 inches deep, and is pretty easy to assemble.

Price: $57.99

Pros:

Cool X design on the sides

Two lower shelves

Espresso finish goes well with most decor

Cons:

Finish scratches easily

Open shelving means you can’t hide any of your items

7. Best Round Side Table: Frenchi Home Furnishings Genoa Side Table

A round side table is a good way to save a little space while also breaking up a boxy furniture layout. The table has a dark espresso finish and a glass top, so it has a nice contemporary look that will pair well with most furniture styles. There is an additional storage shelf underneath that can hold smaller items, and the top shelf is still large enough to hold your living room essentials.

Price: $51.44 (39 percent off MSRP)

Pros:

Round table design helps to save space

Second storage shelf

Nice glass top

Espresso finish goes with most furniture styles

Cons:

Finish can scratch easily

Glass is harder to keep clean than wood

No hidden storage

8. Best Industrial Side Table: Ashley Furniture Vennilux End Table

If you’re living room has more of an industrial vibe, this side table is the perfect addition. Modeling a drafting seat, the side table has roughly finished wood top and a dark metal frame that curves out a little. The side table is 23.75 inches across and 27.5 inches tall. It also has a weight capacity of 33 pounds, so it’s sturdy enough to hold quite a few items. There is no extra storage shelf or cabinet, but the surface is large enough to hold everything you need.

Price: $125.99

Pros:

Cool industrial design

Large surface area (23.75 inches across)

Easy to assemble

Cons:

Top is rough so it can snag and is hard to clean

No additional storage shelf or cabinet

9. Best Movable Side Table: eHomeProducts Snack Side Table

This side table is great for those who need something that will easily slide around. The table is open on one side, so it can slide under the end of your couch or your chair so that the table is right next to you. This is great if you want a place to rest your laptop or even some food, then you can push the table back to the side when it’s not in use. The top of the table is faux wood that has a reclaimed wood look, and the metal frame has a black finish. The table is 25 inches high, 18 inches wide and 10 inches deep.

Price: $39.99

Pros:

Side table can easily be moved around

Can double as a small laptop stand or TV tray

Easy to wipe clean

Cons:

Not made with real wood

Can tip over easy

10. Best Living Room Side Table Set: Vogue Carpenter Side Table Set of 3

If you have a lot of furniture and therefore need a lot of side tables, this set of three side tables is the way to go. Each of the brown tables has a rounded triangular top set on top of hairpin style legs, and the tables vary in height. And because the tables vary in height, you can slide them underneath each other if you need to save on space, and then take them out when you need to put them to use. Each of the tables comes with foot pads to protect your floors, and the smooth texture is easy to wipe clean. At less than $60, this set of three side tables is a steal.

Price: $57.99

Pros:

Includes three side tables

Vary in height so it’s easy to stack and store

Foot pads help protect floors

Cool rounded triangular design and hairpin style legs

Cons:

Shape doesn’t fit as nicely next to furniture as a rectangular table

Not made with real wood

Smallest table may be too short for some furniture

