Top 10 Best Peel and Stick Wallpaper: Which Is Right for You?

Oh, wallpaper. Decades ago, it was all the rage and people used it decorate kitchens, bathrooms, bedrooms, hallways, and more. Not only was it way trickier to put up than just painting, it’s also a total pain in the rear to take down. Thankfully, someone super smart came up with the idea of peel and stick wallpaper. This removable wallpaper is not only easy to put up, it’s also a breeze to take down as you just pull on the corner and it gently un-sticks from the wall. Genius!

Peel and stick wallpaper is great in any room in the house, and it’s especially ideal for renters who want to add their own touch to their space without leaving anything behind. Whether you are looking for a plain color, a fun print, or even just a simple border, there are plenty of options to choose from. My favorite look is to use the wallpaper to create one big accent wall, which adds a dramatic touch to your space.

While it’s easy to apply, there are still a few tools you’ll want to make sure you have on hand to make the job go even smoother. A ruler and X-acto knife or sharp blade are ideal for making straight cuts. A plastic smoother is helpful for smoothing out any bubbles in the paper, although even an old credit card works just fine. Some people also like to apply a little extra adhesive spray to make sure the wallpaper is extra secure, although it’s not necessary.

1. Best 3-D Peel and Stick Wallpaper: N.SunForest Peel and Stick Wallpaper

This wallpaper provides a 3-D effect to your wall as the pattern has a variety of thin vertical stripes criss-crossing up the paper. Available in beige, blue, pink, and white, this wallpaper would be ideal as an accent wall in a living room or bedroom, and the blue and pink colors would be adorable in a nursery. The material is a non-woven fabric, and it comes on a roll that is 16.5 feet long by 20 inches wide. The material is really easy to cut to fit to your surface, and the fabric holds up really well. Be sure to that the surface you are putting the paper on isn’t dirty or rough, as that makes it trickier to stick to.

Price: $22 and up, depending on the color

Pros:

Great material – non-woven fabric

Comes in a roll packing

Four color choices

Easy to cut and apply

Cons:

Print may be too busy for some areas

2. Best Wood Peel and Stick Wallpaper: RoomMates Distressed Wood Peel and Stick Wallpaper

If you love rustic, shabby chic spaces, this distressed wood wallpaper is a great choice for you. Available in both brown and blue tones, the distressed wood pattern could be applied either vertically or horizontally, depending on your preference and what you want for your space. The roll is 20.5 inches wide and 16.5 feet long, so it covers 28.18 square feet of wall space. It’s easy to cut and apply the wallpaper, and you can smooth it with any flat edge to avoid bubbling. The distressed wood pattern looks amazing as an accent wall, but you could also apply it to a tabletop (as long as it won’t be getting wet), shelves, or even a staircase.

Price: $29 and up, depending on color

Pros:

Rustic distressed wood pattern

Covers 28.18 square feet

Easy to apply and remove

Cons:

Some users had issues with the paper falling down in places

No grid on the back to ensure straight cuts

3. Best Brick Peel and Stick Wallpaper: NuWallpaper Brewster Brick Peel and Stick Wallpaper

Create the look of exposed brick within your home with this white brick printed wallpaper. The wallpaper is easy to apply, although you will want to take a little extra time to line up the bricks to ensure it looks realistic. The roll is slightly larger than other peel and stick wallpaper rolls, as it’s 20.5 inches wide and 18 feet long. The white brick pattern would look beautiful in a kitchen, bathroom, or reading nook.

Price: $28.79

Pros:

Pretty white brick pattern

Easy to install

Roll is slightly larger than other wallpaper rolls

Cons:

Takes extra time to line up bricks

Some users had issues with the paper falling down over time

4. Best Floral Peel and Stick Wallpaper: Blancho Wallpaper Blossom Rain Self-Adhesive Wallpaper

This pretty floral wallpaper puts a modern twist on the flowery wallpaper you may be used to seeing in your grandma’s house. The small floral print in white, red, and pink is adorable without being too frou frou, and it would look great in a dining room, on the back of a bookshelf, or above a chair rail. The roll is 17.7 inches wide and 32.83 feet long, so it will cover about 48 square feet. The backing is pre-pasted and has a grid which makes it easy for cutting, and it’s removable and can be re-positioned without leaving a sticky residue.

Price: $19.99 (33 percent off MSRP)

Pros:

Pretty floral pattern

Will cover approximately 48 square feet

Easy to remove and reposition

Cons:

Print may vary a little bit between rolls

May need to overlap to get best pattern

5. Best Simple Peel and Stick Wallpaper: RoomMates Grasscloth Peel and Stick Wallpaper

This grasscloth wallpaper is simple in nature as it is beige with hints of brown, and has the look of a textured wall (although the paper itself is not textured). The roll is 20.5 inches wide and 16.5 feet long, so it covers a surface area of 28.18 square feet. The rolls tend to vary in color a little, so it may be best to only use on a space that is a little smaller and can be covered with one roll, unless you don’t mind a little variation. Made with high quality vinyl, it’s also easy to keep clean as you can wipe it down. The beige color makes it easy to match with any room and decor, as the neutral tone looks good with pretty much anything.

Price: $29.97 (14 percent off MSRP)

Pros:

Neutral tone goes with everything

Wall has a textured look

Made with vinyl that is easy to wipe clean

Covers 28.18 square feet

Cons:

Colors can vary per roll

Some users had issues with the corners unrolling

6. Best Unique Peel and Stick Wallpaper: NuWallpaper Gray Woods Peel and Stick Wallpaper

This is a good choice for someone who is looking for a unique print, as it has trees, birds, and leaves printed on it in a woodsy setting. The color of the wallpaper is white and gray, so it’s still subdued even though it’s a bolder print. If you want something a little more dramatic, it’s available with a light blue background as well. The peel and stick wallpaper comes on a roll that is 20.5 inches wide and 18 feet long, and the print would look great in a dining room or bedroom.

Price: $27.75 and up, depending on color

Pros:

Unique woodsy print

Two color choices

Roll is 18 feet long

Cons:

Bolder print may not work in all spaces

Takes extra time to line up pattern

7. Best Chalk Board Peel and Stick Wallpaper: Fancy Fix Chalk Board Wall Paper

If you are super artsy or have kids, chalk board wallpaper is a cool way to incorporate a dramatic wall piece that’s also interactive. Measuring 42 inches by 78.7 inches, this roll is pretty large and will likely cover a good portion of one wall, however you could easily match it up with another roll as it’s plain black. You can draw pictures, write up a to-do list, or leave a welcoming note to guests…the options are endless. This also includes five dust-free chalk pens (two white, one green, one yellow, and one blue).

Price: $26.29 (39 percent off MSRP)

Pros:

Cool chalk board design

Interactive and also decorative

Vinyl material easily wipes clean

Includes five chalk pens

Cons:

Sticks to itself really easily so you have to be super careful when applying

Some users noted it doesn’t wipe totally clean

8. Best Metallic Peel and Stick Wallpaper: Roserosa Silver Pearl Removable Wallpaper

If you really want to make a statement with your peel and stick wallpaper, this silver metallic print will definitely do that trick. The silver color has a nice sheen and a little bit of texture, so it can turn a wall from drab to fab in no time. Because it’s such a strong design, it works best in smaller spaces like little nooks or an entry hallway. The rolls are also pretty small at only two feet by 6.56 feet, so be sure to order enough to completely cover your space.

Price: $26.95

Pros:

Cool metallic design

Easy to apply as you don’t have to match up a pattern

Made with eco-friendly material

Cons:

Not very much paper comes on one roll

May be too bold to cover larger spaces

9. Best Peel and Stick Wallpaper Border: Fine Decor Esme Border

Adding a wallpaper border is an easy way to update a room. There are many ways you could go, as you could put the border all the way on the top of the wall to draw your eyes up, or you could put it mid-way down the wall and could paint different colors above and below the border. This peel and stick wallpaper border is easy to apply, as it has the traditional sticky but removable backing that you’ll find with standard removable wallpaper. This border is 6.8 inches wide and 196.8 inches long, so it’s easy to wrap around a room. The soft floral design has brown, cream, and teal colors, which would look pretty in a living room, dining room, or bedroom.

Price: $15.99

Pros:

Perfect size to create a wallpaper border

Pretty floral design

Less expensive than purchasing a full roll of wallpaper

Cons:

Print may rub off if scratched

Some users said that backing isn’t as sticky as it should be

10. Best Damask Peel and Stick Wallpaper: NuWallpaper Damask Wallpaper

Damask is a really elegant print that can totally transform your space. This particular damask print is mint green and a grayish-gold, so it definitely airs to the fancy side, and would look beautiful in a formal dining space or living room, or even a master bedroom. The wallpaper comes on a roll that is 20.5 inches wide and 18 feet long, and you do have to do some slight overlapping to repeat the pattern. This paper needs to be applied to a completely smooth wall or surface to ensure it doesn’t peel away.

Price: $36.85 (26 percent off MSRP)

Pros:

Elegant damask design

Perfect for a more formal space

Easy to apply

Cons:

Need to overlap slightly to repeat

Some users had issues with it falling down over time

