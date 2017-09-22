Top 10 Best Printed Sheets 2017

Every bed needs a good set of sheets. By now, you probably know that soft bed sheets and even cooling bed sheets can have a direct effect on how well you sleep throughout the night. Believe it or not, the look of your sheets may have a small factor in a good night’s sleep as well. Think about it – an ugly sheet isn’t going to make you too happy to crawl into bed. A fun, printed sheet however will leave you feeling happy and content as you drift off to dreamland.

There are a variety of printed sheets to choose that will not only be super cozy to sleep in, they’ll make your bed look nice, too. Even if you have a duvet cover set, you can still show off your printed sheets by folding your duvet cover in a way that shows your sheets at the top of your bed. Whether you want a cute floral pattern or a classic stripe, there are plenty of printed sheets that will fit your bedroom decor perfectly.

Read on for our breakdown of the best printed sheets.

1. Best Quatrefoil Printed Sheets: 1800 Hotel Collection Quatrefoil Sheets

Quatrefoil is a classic pattern that is chic, without being too frou-frou. These sheets are made with microfiber, which is a silky smooth material that is also really durable and wrinkle free. The sheet set includes one flat sheet, two pillow cases, and one fitted sheet that has elastic all the way around to keep it in place. This material is also hypoallergenic and dust-mite resistant, so you can feel good knowing that you’re sleeping in super clean sheets. There are 10 color choices ranging from sage to aqua, so it’s easy to match your existing bed cover. Sizes available: twin, full, queen, king, and California king.

Price: $27.99 and up, depending on size and color

Pros:

Cute quatrefoil design

Made with durable microfiber material

Wrinkle resistant

Hypoallergenic

Cons:

Microfiber is warmer than other materials

Fitted sheet won’t fit over a mattress bigger than 16 inches deep

2. Best Plaid Printed Sheets: Pointehaven Plaid Flannel Sheet Set

With winter on its way, you may be making the shift to warmer bed sheets. It doesn’t get much warmer than flannel sheets, and a plaid flannel sheet is the perfect way to dress your bed for winter. Made with 100% cotton, this flannel sheet set is brushed on both sides so it’s really soft to the touch. The sheet set includes one flat sheet, two pillowcases, and one fitted sheet that can fit mattresses up to 16 inches deep. The cozy plaid pattern is available in both blue and sage, and the sheet set is available in the following sizes: twin, full, queen, king, California king, and twin XL.

Price: $36.29 and up, depending on color and size

Pros:

Plaid pattern is perfect for winter

Flannel is nice and warm

Material is double brushed so it’s super soft

Made with 100% cotton

Cons:

Flannel material is not very breathable

Stitching may wear over time

3. Best Vine Printed Sheets: Rajlinen Vine Printed Sheet Set

This printed sheet set has a subtle vine design that is perfect for someone who wants printed sheets but doesn’t want a super bold pattern. The sheets are made from 100% cotton and have a 400 thread count, so they are a good mix of both softness and breathability. The fitted sheet within the set can fit mattresses up to 16 inches deep and has elastic all the way around it, so you won’t have to worry about the sheet coming untucked in the middle of the night. The sheet set also includes a flat sheet and two pillowcases, so you can fully outfit your bed. Available in grey, sage, and taupe, this sheet set is ideal paired with a neutral comforter of duvet cover. Sizes available: twin, twin XL, full, full XL, queen, king, and California king.

Price: $35.99 and up, depending on size and color

Pros:

Subtle vine print

400 thread count is soft and breathable

Elastic all the way around the fitted sheet

Seven sizes to choose from

Cons:

Won’t fit mattresses taller than 16 inches

Only neutral color choices

4. Best Floral Printed Sheets: Amrapur Overseas Rose Printed Sheet Set

This pretty sheet set has small roses printed all over the sheets, so it’s beautiful for a girl’s room or a shabby chic bedroom. Made with 100% microfiber, the sheets are ultra soft and really durable. The sheet set includes the full set – one flat sheet, one fitted sheet, and two pillowcases. You can choose between a white background or a blush background, and both have a pink and red rose pattern printed on the sheets. Due to it’s feminine look, this sheet set would look perfect paired with a white, soft pink, or even a deep burgundy comforter. Sizes available: twin, full, queen, king, and California king.

Price: $25.99 and up, depending on color and size

Pros:

Pretty rose pattern

Microfiber is really soft

Material is super durable

Multiple sizes and colors to choose from

Cons:

Fitted sheet won’t fit a mattress taller than 14 inches

Feminine design may not work for couples

5. Best Chevron Printed Sheets: Prestige Linens Chevron Sheet Set

Chevron is a fun pattern that provides a nice contrast against plain bedding or bedroom decor. These microfiber sheet are double brushed, so they are super soft and cozy to sleep in. The hypoallergenic sheets are also really durable, and are fade, stain, shrink, and wrinkle resistant. Each sheet set includes pillow cases, one flat sheet and a deep pocket fitted sheet that can accommodate mattresses up to 16 inches deep. There are 10 colors to choose from, so you can pick a neutral white/light gray if you want it to blend in with your existing decor, or go for a bright white/coral for a fun pop of color. Sizes available: twin, full, queen, king, and California king.

Price: $21.49 and up, depending on color and size

Pros:

Cute chevron pattern

Double brushed microfiber is really soft

Stain and wrinkle resistant

10 color choices

Cons:

Not as breathable as cotton

Too warm for some people

6. Best Marble Printed Sheets: Weavely Marble Printed Sheet Set

The bold sheets have a cool marble pattern that works in a little bit of white with the main color of the sheet. This set is ideal for those with bigger mattresses, as the deep pockets can fit over mattresses up to 17 inches deep. Made with 100% cotton, the sheets are 400 thread count so they are soft to the touch while still being breathable. The sheet set is available in three sizes (full, queen, and king), and five colors (blue, pink, green, taupe and yellow).

Price: $39.99 and up, depending on size and color

Pros:

Cool marble pattern

400 thread count is soft and breathable

Fitted sheet can fit mattresses up to 17 inches deep

Five color choices

Cons:

No twin size

Some users had issues with sheets fraying after washing

7. Best Beachy Printed Sheets: Southern Tide Skipjack Printed Sheets

If you have a beach themed bedroom or guest room, these sheets with fish printed on them will totally complete your look. While fish printed on your sheets may seem cheesy or juvenile, the print is small enough that it still completely works for adults. The set includes the full flat sheet, pillowcases, and fitted sheet, although the fitted sheet will only fit mattresses 15 inches deep. Made with 100% cotton, the sheets are really breathable as they have a 200 thread count. Available in a queen size, you can choose between the following tropical colors: white, yellow, coral, blue topaz, and sunset pink.

Price: $49.99 and up, depending on color

Pros:

Cute fish design is great for a beach themed room

200 thread count is really breathable

Five color choices

Cons:

Wrinkle easily if not removed from the dryer right away

Won’t fit mattresses over 15 inches deep

8. Best Gingham Plaid Printed Sheets: Exclusivo Mezcla Gingham Plaid Sheet Set

This gingham plaid printed sheet set is simple in design, so it’s a good for someone who wants no fuss bedding. The grid pattern is white with grey lines, so it’s a pretty subdued color that will match with almost any bed set. The deep pocket fitted sheet has elastic all the way around and will fit mattresses up to 16 inches deep, and the set also includes a flat sheet and two pillow shams. The material is 120 grams per square meter, which means it’s both thick and soft. The material is also treated to protect against shrinkage, fading, and stains, so you can be sure they will last a long time. The gingham plaid sheets are only available in queen size.

Price: $22.96

Pros:

Simple gingham plaid pattern

120 GSM is really soft

Treated to resist against shrinkage and stains

Fitted sheet has elastic all the way around

Cons:

Only one size

Won’t fit mattresses larger than 16 inches deep

Print may be too masculine for some people

9. Best Striped Printed Sheets: Sweet Home Collection Classic Stripe Sheets

A classic stripe pattern is the perfect way to incorporate a design into your bedding that won’t overwhelm the room. These sheets are made with microfiber polyester, so they are soft, durable, and warm. This sheet set is a little different than other sheet sets, as two extra pillowcases are included (note: twin size has only two pillowcases instead of four). The fitted sheet has deep pockets that will fit mattresses up to 16 inches deep, and elastic all the way around. The sheets are also hypoallergenic and dust mite resistant. You can choose between navy and light grey for the stripes, and twin, full, queen, king, and California king for the sizes.

Price: $24 and up, depending on color and size

Pros:

Classic stripe design

Brushed microfiber is soft

Hypoallergenic

Set includes extra pillowcases

Cons:

Material isn’t very breathable

Won’t fit mattresses larger than 16 inches deep

10. Best Polka Dot Printed Sheets: Superior Polka Dot Sheet Set

Add a little whimsy to your bedding with these adorable polka dot sheets. Available in black, white, sage, pink, lilac, gray, orange, and aqua, there are plenty of colors to choose from to match your existing comforter. Choose the black and white polka dots and pair it with a fun colored comforter for a bold look, or match up one of the brightly colored polka dot sets with a more neutral cover. The material is 55% cotton and 45% polyester, so it’s really soft to sleep on. The four piece set includes one flat sheet, two pillowcases, and one fully elasticized fitted sheet that can accommodate mattresses up to 18 inches thick. Sizes available: twin, twin XL, full, queen, and king.

Price: $45.65 and up, depending on color and size

Pros:

Fun polka dot design

Cotton blend is really soft

Fits mattresses up to 18 inches thick

Multiple color choices and sizes

Cons:

Material is not very breathable

Some users had issues with fraying in the wash

