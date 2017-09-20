Top 10 Best Round Storage Ottomans: Compare, Buy and Save

Storage ottomans offer the full trifecta in the furniture world – they’re decorative, they’re functional as seating or a footrest, and they also offer storage. Round storage ottomans offer a unique twist on the storage ottoman, as they are circular (duh) instead of square or rectangular. A round storage ottoman looks a little more luxurious than other storage ottomans, especially if it’s tufted, and it can also save on space. If you don’t need to save on space and are looking for a large storage ottoman, you can find our round-up here.

Size is the biggest thing to look out for when searching for a round storage ottoman, as you want to make sure it fits well with your furniture. If you have a more formal set up, a linen, tufted ottoman will help complete the look of your room. If you want something more casual, a leather or flat surface ottoman is the way to go.

Read on for our breakdown of the best round storage ottomans.

1. Best Velvet Round Storage Ottoman: Kinfine Velvet Round Storage Ottoman

This round storage ottoman has a smooth, velvety fabric that provides the perfect softness underneath your feet. The lift-off lid has a button-tufted top that adds an elegant look that is finished off by beautiful brown wood lids. The ottoman is good for smaller spaces, as it’s 19 inches in diameter and is 18 inches tall. Even though it’s a bit on the smaller side, it still has a weight capacity of 250 pounds so it’s really sturdy. Colors available: teal, burgundy, dark grey, grey, navy, purple, and tan.

Price: $52.49 and up, depending on color

Pros:

Soft velvet material

Lid is completely removable

Elegant button tufted top

Weight capacity of 250 pounds

Cons:

Velvet can be hard to clean

Not a huge ottoman

2. Best Round Storage Ottoman With Nail head Trim: Office Star Augusta Ottoman

This large round storage ottoman has a cool nail head trim along the bottom that adds a chic element to the ottoman. The removable lid has a grid pattern on the top, and the lid can also be flipped over and used as a serving tray. Set on decorative wood legs and made with bonded leather, the ottoman is both durable and easy to keep clean. There is plenty of storage within the ottoman, so it’s perfect for storing throw blankets, accent pillows, magazines, and more. The ottoman is available in black, cream, espresso, and crimson red.

Price: $156.30 and up

Pros:

Cool nail head trim

Reversible lid also works as a serving tray

Larger size

Bonded leather is easy to wipe clean

Cons:

Leather may wear over time

May need to add wood glue to the legs to keep them secure

3. Best Simple Round Storage Ottoman: Kinfine Winston Large Round Storage Ottoman

This round storage ottoman is great for someone who wants a simple, no fuss look. The black ottoman is covered with smooth faux leather, and the leather has one simple tufted button. The lid has high density foam cushioning, which provides extra support for your feet. Sitting on MDF wood legs, the ottoman is nice and sturdy, and there is plenty of storage space on the inside. The ottoman is on the larger side, as it is 16.25 inches tall and is 32 inches across.

Price: $145.82

Pros:

Simple design

Faux leather is easy to wipe clean

Larger size

Lid has high density foam for extra support

Cons:

Only one color available

Legs may unscrew as you move the ottoman around

4. Best Small Round Storage Ottoman: eHomeProducts Accent Round Storage Ottoman

This round storage ottoman is great for those who needs something small, as it’s just 16 inches tall and 14 inches across. It’s the perfect size for a footrest, and you could even purchase a couple and place them around your living room. The ottoman is made with black bonded leather, and has one simple tufted button on top. Even though the ottoman is small, there is still storage space on the inside for a blanket or a couple of books. This ottoman arrives fully assembled, so you can just remove it from the box and start enjoying it right away.

Price: $34.95

Pros:

Small so it saves on space

Arrives fully assembled

Bonded leather is easy to wipe clean

Perfect size for a footrest

Cons:

Can’t hold too many items as the storage space is small

Only one color choice

5. Best Round Storage Ottoman for Shoes: Convenience Concepts Round Shoe Ottoman

If you tend to have shoes scattered all over your entryway and closets, a round shoe storage ottoman is a good solution to keep things organized and looking nice. This round storage ottoman has 12 separate storage compartments within the ottoman for keeping your shoes together and organized. And because each compartment is separate, you won’t have to worry about your shoes scuffing each other up. While the compartments are made to hold shoes, you could also use it to separate toys, remotes, or other knick-knacks. Colors available: rich ivory, espresso, and tan fabric.

Price: $48.17 and up, depending on color

Pros:

12 storage compartments to hold shoes

Faux leather is easy to wipe clean

Sturdy enough to sit on

Three color choices

Cons:

Compartments make it hard to hold larger items

Liner cannot be removed to be washed

6. Best Gray Round Storage Ottoman: Belleze Gray Round Storage Ottoman

Finding the perfect gray color can be hard. This round storage ottoman comes pretty close to perfect, as it’s a medium gray color that will match with both darker and lighter tones. The ottoman has an upholstered fabric with a tufted top lid, and the wooden legs have a beautiful dark finish. There is plenty of space on the inside for storage, and once the lid is on, it can easily be used as both a footrest and extra seating option. The ottoman is 17 inches tall, and 17.75 inches across.

Price: $59.99

Pros:

Perfect medium gray color

Durable enough to be used as a seat

Elegant upholstered and tufted fabric

Cons:

Some users had issues with the lid sliding off

7. Best Round Storage Ottoman With Shelf: Belham Living Storage Ottoman with Shelf

This round storage ottoman is super functional as it not only has storage within the ottoman, but there is also a shelf underneath for additional storage. With the double storage, you can keep things you want hidden in the top portion, and then put items on display underneath on the shelf. The lid also pulls double duty, as it can be flipped over and used as a flat coffee table surface for drinks, snacks, and more. At 20 inches tall and 36 inches across, this round ottoman is on the larger side so it’s good for bigger living spaces. And with upholstered gray fabric and straight dark wood legs, this ottoman has a nice clean look that will complement most furniture styles.

Price: $366.14

Pros:

Additional storage shelf

Lid can be flipped over and used as a coffee table

Large size

Simple design matches most furniture styles

Cons:

Top ottoman isn’t very deep

More expensive than other round storage ottomans

8. Best Colorful Round Storage Ottoman: Safavieh Hudson Round Storage Ottoman

If you want your round storage ottoman to make a statement, try choosing one in a bold color. This ottoman is available in 21 different colors ranging from robin’s egg blue to tangerine, so there are numerous ways to incorporate a fun pop of color into your living room. Measuring at 19 inches tall and 21 inches wide, it’s big enough to hold a decent amount of storage items, but it won’t overwhelm your room. Plus, this ottoman is super easy to put to use, as it arrives fully assembled.

Price: $107.86 and up, depending on color

Pros:

21 color choices

Medium size has storage without taking over the room

Sturdy wood base

No assembly required

Cons:

Some colors take a few extra days to ship

Some colors are a little different than pictured

9. Best Tall Round Storage Ottoman: Homebeez Euro Style Ottoman

Sitting at 18 inches tall, this round storage ottoman is ideal for someone who is looking for a taller storage ottoman. About the width of a footstool, it pairs well with taller furniture, but could also be used as it’s own seat. The removable lid reveals plenty of space on the interior of the ottoman, and the wood legs ensure that the ottoman is nice and sturdy. Adding to the unique shape of the ottoman, it also has three rows of nail head trim. The ottoman is available in blue, brown, and beige.

Price: $85.49

Pros:

Tall (18 inches)

Three rows of nail head trim

Tufted lid

Three color choices

Cons:

Not very wide

Stitching on lid may fray over time

10. Best Printed Round Storage Ottoman: Homelegance Cleo Round Ottoman

This round storage ottoman has a fun print that will create the perfect accent piece within your home. Dark yellow and white, the ottoman has a cool geometric design that is eye-catching, but it won’t overwhelm your space. The ottoman is 17 inches tall and 20 inches across, so it works as both a large footstool or a smaller seat. Made with polyester fabric, the material is easy to spot clean and is super durable. If you’re not a huge fan of the print, they also offer the ottoman in plain blue and beige.

Price: $65

Pros:

Bold geometric pattern

Works as both a footstool and seat

Polyester material is durable

Cons:

Only one color option

May take 3-5 days to ship

