Top 10 Best Christmas Bedding Sets 2017

When it’s time to deck the halls, most people go crazy with decorating their living room, dining room, and even their yard with Christmas decor. One area that sometimes doesn’t get a whole lot of focus, however, is the bedroom. While your bedroom may not be big enough for a Christmas tree or even a few simple decorations, one area that you can decorate for the holidays is your bed.

Christmas bedding sets are a fun way to transform your bed for Christmas, as you can replace your duvet cover or comforter and pillow shams with a festive holiday print. Whether you love snowflakes, snowmen, or all things Santa Claus, there are plenty of ways to dress up your bed. The good thing about bedding too is that it’s easy to store and save for the next year, so it’s a Christmas decoration that will last you a long time.

When searching for Christmas bedding, be sure to find a size and cover that will fit your bed perfectly. Print is also important, as you want something you love that will also match your existing bedroom decor. And because the bedding will be stored for part of the year, keep an eye out for fabrics that will wash well.

Read on for our list of the best Christmas bedding sets, listed in no particular order.

1. Levtex Noelle Script Holiday Quilt Set

This beautiful Christmas bedding set features a quilt and two pillow shams. The off-white background is complemented by red script that features Christmas pictures and sayings such as “Merry Christmas,” “Peace on Earth,” and “Seasons Greetings.” The quilt and pillow shams are made with 100% cotton, so it’s soft, breathable, and machine washable. The set is available in full/queen, twin (only has one sham), and king. This bedding set is ideal for someone who wants a more subtle Christmas design for the bedding set.

Price: $69.99 and up, depending on size

2. Bedsure Reversible Printed Christmas Quilt Set

This cute quilt set is really festive as it has strips of red, white, and green stockings, Christmas tress, snowflakes, ornaments, and polka dots. If you want a look that’s a little more subdued, the reverse side is white with red and green snowflakes. The set is made with hypoallergenic microfiber, so it’s soft and durable, as well as wrinkle and fade resistant. There are three separate layers that are stitched together, so it’s really cozy to snuggle up in. To wash, just machine wash cold and let it air dry. The set includes one quilt and two pillow shams, and it’s available in twin, full/queen, and king sizes.

Price: $26.99 and up, depending on size

3. Collections Etc. All Thru The Night Reversible Bed Set

This Christmas bed set showcases the classic Christmas scene of Santa and his reindeer flying over a snow-covered village. The coloring is mainly dark blue, with hints of white, brown, and green. The bedding set comes with a comforter, pillow shams, and also a bed skirt. If you’re not in love with with the Christmas scene, the reverse side has a solid blue background with white snowflakes. The material is a blend of cotton and polyester, so it’s both soft and easy to care for. Sizes available: twin, full, and queen.

Price: $29.99 and up, depending on size

4. The Lakeside Collection Reversible Christmas Comforter Set

If you’re someone who loves gold, this bed set is the perfect addition to your Christmas collection. The bed set has a yellow gold background with light snowflakes, Christmas trees, and snowmen, and the reverse side is a slightly darker gold with white snowflakes. A comforter and two pillow shams are included, and the polyester material makes it really easy to care for. The three-piece set is available as a full/queen set, and is less than $40 so it’s an inexpensive way to add some Christmas cheer to your bedroom.

Price: $39.97

5. Levtex Holly Christmas Quilt Set

If your decorative taste leans towards the floral side, this holly quilt set would make the perfect choice for your Christmas bedding. With multiple sprigs of holly, as well as snowflakes, ornaments and the words, “Merry Christmas,” this bed set has a festive floral vibe. And unlike some Christmas bedding sets that can be very bold in color, this one is more subdued as it has a cream background with light blue, green, tan and burgundy. Made with 100% cotton, this set is easy to keep clean as it’s machine washable. The set includes a quilt as well as pillow shams, and is available in twin, full/queen, and king sizes.

Price: $79.99 and up, depending on color

6. La Mejor Christmas Tree and Bells Duvet Cover Set

This Christmas bedding set is great for someone who has a more modern looking bedroom, as the main colors of the set are black, red, and white. The duvet cover is zippered and has a black top with Christmas trees and bells, a red ribbon and bow about three-quarters of the way down, and then the words “Merry Christmas!” and red polka dots printed against a white background. The pillow shams differ slightly, as one is black with hanging bells, and the other is black and white with a red printed bow across the middle. This king bedding set is made with microfiber material, so it’s lightweight, durable, easy to wash, and wrinkle resistant.

Price: $29.90 (57 percent off MSRP)

7. YOUSA Christmas Duvet Cover Set

Brighten up your bedroom with this jolly bedding that is bright red and white and features a waving Santa Claus. The duvet cover also includes some presents and Christmas trees, so it’s very festive and would look great in a bedroom, guest room, or even a kid’s room. The duvet cover is made with 100% polyester microfiber with is smooth and hypoallergenic, and there is a zipper around the duvet cover to keep your existing duvet or comforter enclosed. Two pillow shams are also included, so you can easily dress up your entire bed. The bedding set is available in twin, queen, and king sizes.

Price: $25.99 and up, depending on size

8. Collections Etc. Winterberry Patchwork Comforter Bed Set

This cozy Christmas bedding set includes a comforter that is printed to look like a patchwork quilt. With pretty reds, greens, and whites, the design of the bedding has various snowflakes, pinecones and holly printed all over the comforter and pillow shams. The comforter can be flipped over to reveal a red snowflake design that also matches the bed skirt that is included with the set. The set comes with a 60 day return policy, and is available in full size (queen and king should be restocked soon).

Price: $39.97

9. Eddie Bauer Mountain Plaid Duvet Cover Set

This mountain plaid bedding set is great for someone who still wants to decorate their room in a holiday theme, but doesn’t necessarily want a duvet cover that has a bold Christmas pattern. This duvet cover set from Eddie Bauer is red and black mountain plaid, which is used a lot in a variety of Christmas decorations. The set is made with 100% cotton percale so it’s super soft, and it includes a duvet cover and two pillow shams. It’s easy to enclose your existing duvet, as this duvet cover has button closures. This set is a full/queen, but it’s also available in twin and king sizes.

Price: $59.99 (48 percent off MSRP)

10. BuLuTu Siberia Forest Duvet Cover Set

Hey, the kids need some Christmas bedding, too, when decorating for the holidays. This adorable duvet cover set has a Siberian forest theme with trees, animals, and hunters in a cartoon style that’s perfect for a kid’s bedroom. The coloring is also gender neutral, so it works in both boy’s and girl’s rooms. And since the forest theme is more wintery, you really could use it the entire winter season. The duvet cover has both a hidden zipper closure and four corner ties, so it’s easy to attach to the duvet and it will keep the duvet from bunching up throughout the night. The set is available in both twin and full/queen sizes, so it’s great for both little and big kids.

Price: $48.99 and up, depending on size

