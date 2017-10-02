Top 10 Best Christmas Blankets 2017

You’ve hung up your Christmas lights, decked out your tree with ornaments, and even threw some Christmas bedding on your bed. One thing you can’t forget about when decorating for the holidays though, is a warm Christmas blanket. Not only do they look festive draped over a couch or recliner, they are super cozy to cuddle up with when drinking some peppermint hot cocoa and watching your favorite Christmas movie.

Whether you decorate with classic greens and reds or prefer cool blues and silvers for Christmas, there are plenty of Christmas throws to match you existing decor. Most blankets are made with fleece or Sherpa to keep you warm during cold nights, although you can find lightweight polyester blankets as well. You can also pair a Christmas blanket with a Christmas throw pillow to really decorate your furniture. Christmas blankets also make fun gifts for friends and family, and it’s something they can use year over year.

Read on for our round-up of the best Christmas blankets, listed in no particular order.

1. Bedsure Knitted Red and White Throw Blanket

This blanket is full of Christmas cheer, as it’s red and white and has printed snowflakes and polka dots. The knitted blanket is made with acrylic fabric, so it’s lightweight and gets softer with every wash. Measuring at 50 inches by 60 inches, it’s the perfect size for draping over your couch or curling up with in a chair. And even though it’s knit, it washes really well and has no fading or pilling. This beautiful blanket is great for a gift, or keep it for yourself.

Price: $21.99 (63 percent off MSRP)

2. J&M Home Fashions Holiday Sherpa Fleece Throw

It doesn’t get any cozier than Sherpa and fleece, and this Christmas blanket has both. The front side of the blanket is made with 100% polyester fleece, and the back has a white cozy Sherpa. You can choose between reindeer, snowmen and snowflakes, or a winter snowflake pattern, so it’s easy to match your existing holiday decor. The blanket is the standard throw size at 50 inches by 60 inches, and it’s machine washable. The blanket is less than $30, so it’s an inexpensive way to add some decoration to your couch, or to give as a gift.

Price: $23.86-$29.99, depending on print

3. COSMOZ Christmas Lightweight Fleece Throw

This lightweight throw has a classic Christmas fleece pattern, with elk, red maple leaves, and a tiny blue and white geometric pattern. The background of the blanket is a charcoal grey, which matches with most Christmas decor. Made with 100% polyester flannel with 230 grams per square meter, that blanket is really soft and warm without being overly thick, so it’s good for someone who wants a lighter weight blanket that will still keep them warm. The blanket is the standard throw size at 50 inches by 60 inches, and is machine washable. And at less than $10, this blanket is really inexpensive and great for big families that need multiple blankets.

Price: $9.99

4. Bedsure Red Sherpa Throw Blanket

If you don’t want a printed Christmas blanket but still want something festive, this deep red throw is a good choice. With a soft flannel on one side and a 280 GSM Sherpa on the other, this blanket is ultra soft. The sides are bound together with a decorative trim, which gives the blanket a nice tailored look. The blanket is made with shrink-resistant fabric, so it’s easy to wash and dry. If you feel like you already have a lot of prints and loud Christmas decor, this plain red blanket is a good way to balance it all out. The blanket comes in the standard throw size, but is also available for twin size beds (60 inches by 80 inches). Bedsure offers a 30-day return replacement service, as well as a five year limited warranty, so you can feel good about your purchase.

Price: $23.99 (40 percent off MSRP)

5. Eddie Bauer Cabin Plaid Sherpa Plush Throw

Whether you live in a woodsy winter wonderland or just like to pretend that you do during Christmas time, this cabin plaid throw from Eddie Bauer is perfect for your Christmas decor. The red and black plaid flannel on the front is complemented by a white, cozy Sherpa material on the back, so it’s soft enough to snuggle up under and share with your holiday sweetheart. If you’re not a fan of the cabin plaid print, there is also a white option that features a unique grey and red plaid pattern.

Price: $31.99

6. Home Soft Things BOON Christmas Collection Printed Flannel Fleece Blanket

If you want a Christmas blanket that’s larger than a throw and could actually be used on your bed, this blanket is available in both twin and queen sizes. The blanket is large enough to completely cover your bed, but is lightweight enough that you could remove it and bring it with you to the couch if you’re settling in for a movie night. The flannel fleece material is super soft and only gets softer with each wash, and it’s also warm enough to keep you toasty on a cold night. There are four fun Christmas prints available: blue Christmas deer, burgundy Christmas deer, burgundy snowflake deer, and chocolate snowflake deer.

Price: $26.84 and up, depending on size and pattern

7. Plazatex Holiday Christmas Throw Blanket

Snowmen lovers will get a kick out of this Christmas blanket, as it has different snowmen and snowflakes printed all over the blanket. The standard size throw blanket is easy to machine wash, and it’s really soft and fluffy. The grey background of the blanket and multi-colored snowmen matches almost any Christmas decor, so it’s easy to pair it with your existing furniture. If you don’t love this snowman print, there are a few other options: golden snowman, night snowman, Santa, and Santa snowman. And at less than $20, this can make a nice gift for someone as well.

Price: $17.99

8. Best Token Christmas Cat Throw Blanket

Every cat lover’s home needs a couple of cat-themed decorations, so why not go with a Christmas cat blanket? This throw features a red border around a picture of two adorable kitties wearing Santa hats in front of a Christmas tree. The blanket has polyester material on the front and Sherpa fleece on the back, so it’s very soft (so soft, in fact, that it may turn into your cat’s new favorite spot). This Christmas blanket is great decoration for a home with cat’s, and it also makes a wonderful gift for the cat lover in your life.

Price: $23.99 (44 percent off MSRP)

9. Woolly Mammoth Woolen Company Spiced Cider Wool Blanket

While many Christmas blankets are made with fleece or Sherpa, this blanket is unique in that it is made with premium Merino wool. The blanket is woven using a twill weave and is really soft, and at four pounds, it’s also super warm. At 60 inches by 90 inches this blanket is best used on your bed, but could also double as an oversized throw. The edging of the blanket has double-stitching to ensure the blanket lasts a long time. The red, black, and cream plaid pattern is a classic look for Christmas time, and there are other colors available as well.

Price: $79.99 (38 percent off MSRP)

10. Northwest Charlie Brown Christmas Throw

Who doesn’t love Peanuts? Modeling the heartwarming scene from “A Charlie Brown Christmas,” the throw blanket has the Peanuts gang surrounding a Christmas tree, singing “O Christmas Tree.” It looks beautiful stretched out and draped over the back of your sofa, but it’s also the perfect throw blanket size to snuggle up under and watch your favorite Christmas movie. Made with polyester and acrylic, the blanket is really lightweight and is good for someone who likes to cover up but doesn’t like to be too warm. This blanket would look adorable in any home, and is a unique gift idea for a Snoopy fan.

Price: $38.05 (5 percent off MSRP)

Heavy, Inc. is a participant in the Amazon Services LLC Associates Program, an affiliate advertising program designed to provide a means for sites to earn advertising fees by linking to Amazon. Our product recommendations are guided solely by our editors. We have no relationship with manufacturers.