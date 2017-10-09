Top Ten Best 3D Printing Pens 2017

S3D printing pens are great for doodling 3-dimensional sculptures and toys, but did you know they’re also great tools to have around the house for small repairs and plastic welding? One might say that combined with their tiny price point makes them even more valuable than desktop 3D printers. 3D printer pens have been around for a while, but today’s models are far superior to their ancestors. Manufacturers have paid close attention to consumer feedback to update both form and function for better quality prints and easier user interaction. Prices have also come down a lot over the years, so you should have no trouble finding a pen that fits any need or budget.

If you’re shopping for little kids, look for a pen that only uses PCL (polycaprolactone) filament like the DazzleLight. PCL is a soft polymer that melts at a much lower temperature (60ºC) so kids are at a lower risk of burning themselves.

If you’ve got an older kid, you can upgrade to a pen that uses biodegradable PLA (polylactic acid) filament, like the TecBoss, AIO, or TRLife. It also melts at a low temperature (160ºC), is more stable than PCL, and has a pleasant scent since it’s made from plant material.

The majority of 3D doodle pens print in both PLA and ABS (acrylonitrile butadiene styrene). ABS is a strong, flexible oil-based thermoplastic that has a printing temperature (210ºC) that offers better structure than PLA or PCL but also has some unpleasant fumes. Be sure to use ABS in a well-ventilated area and monitor children using these pens carefully. Of course, the upswing of ABS pens is that most of them also accommodate PLA and they create better structures.

And finally, there are a few standouts like the Scribbler and MYNT3D 3D pens that can print just about anything, including exotic filaments.

To round out your new purchase, consider getting a doodle pad, some stencils, and a project book to help launch your creativity. And don’t forget to stock up on extra filament!

Below are the top ten 3D printer doodle pens on the market, sorted by feature. For even more 3D printer pens, check out the top 3d pens on Amazon.

1. Best 3D Printing Pen With All the Bells and Whistles: Scribbler 3D Pen DUO

If you’re looking for the ultimate in 3D printing pens, look no further. The Scribbler 3D Pen DUO is the first pen to offer dual nozzles for the option to print two streams at once. The new body design is influenced by user feedback and features four buttons and a large OLED screen to monitor flow and temperature. It offers six speeds from very slow speed for precise drawing fast for quickly filling empty spaces. You can change the temperature from 100 to 240ºC which allows you to draw with a huge variety of filament, including wood, bronze, copper, and marble infused plastics. Scribbler also makes an excellent single-extrusion pen you can pick up here for about half the price.

Price: $100 (23 percent off MSRP)

Pros:

Dual nozzles to print two colors at once

Four buttons and OLED screen to control flow speed and temperature of material

Prints almost any open source, flexible materials

Cons:

Higher price point than others

2. Best Overall 3D Printing Pen: Ailink 3D Printing Pen

The Alink 3D printing pen has lots of bells and whistles. Eight digital feeding speeds give you ultimate control over your design and adjustable temps make it suitable for a huge variety of filaments. Even though these perks make it an ideal pen for experienced designers, the patented nozzle promises no burns, and that combined with sleep mode makes it a great option for kids too. If you’re looking for a premium single-nozzle 1.75mm extruding pen, this is the one for you.

Price: $47 (34 percent off MSRP)

Pros:

Comes in three colors

Control extrusion speed and temperature

ABS, PLA, PLC supported

Patented nozzle promises no burns

Sleep mode

Cons:

Takes time to master

3. Best 3D Printing Pen For Robust Designs: 3Doodler Create 3D Pen

When the 1.75mm doodles just aren’t doing it for you, the 3Doodler is what you need. This Kickstarter-backed product only works with thicker 3mm filament to create more robust designs. The kit comes with more filament than any other pen, but the size restrictions mean you can only replace it with their own proprietary filament. Another really cool add-on is a set of six nozzles with different shapes and sizes, giving you even more pattern options than any other pen on the market. While you’re at it, grab the Doodler stand to keep everything organized and a DoodlePad Doodling surface which is perfect for tracing or freehand creation.

Price: $85 (15 percent off MSRP)

Pros:

3mm filament

Nozzle Set, which allows you to choose from one of six different nozzle shapes and sizes

Available in seven colors

Indicator light changes color when ready to use

Cons:

Uses more expensive 3mm filament

Proprietary hardware

4. Best 3D Printing Pen For the Price: Zikke 3D Doodler Drawing Printing Pen

The Zikke pen is a great starter pen at an impressive price point. The wide barrel makes it easy for kids to hold and the LCD screen lets you know when you’re ready to print with either ABS or PLA. Variable speed control allows you to extrude slowly for delicate work or quickly to fill in large spaces. Pick up a 20 color filament set to keep the fun going.

Price: $30

Pros:

Uses 1.75mm PLA or ABS

Ready in 30 seconds

Adjustable extrusion speed

Money back guarantee

Cons:

Takes time to master

5. Best For Printing a Wide Variety of Materials: MYNT3D Professional Printing 3D Pen

When you’re ready to explore beyond ABS and PLA, it’s time to upgrade to the MYNT3D. The 1-degree adjustable temperature range from 130-240ºC means you can use any open source 1.75mm filament you wish, even wood-, copper- or bronze-infused thermoplastics. How sick is that? The variable speed lets you crank it up for larger fill areas and turn it down to create intricate works of art. Unlike some lower-end pens, the hot end is replaceable so if anything goes wrong, just contact their excellent customer service and you’ll be on your way again in no time.

Price: $70 (30 percent off MSRP)

Pros:

Adjustable feed and temperature to regulate speed and flow

OLED display

1 year limited warranty

Open Source Filament

Replaceable hot end nozzle

Excellent customer service

Cons:

One reviewer called out problems with PLA jamming

Some units appear to ship with defects, but customer service is quick to help

6. Best 3D Printing Pen For Kids: Tecboss 3D Printer Pen

Perfect for older kids, the Tecboss 3D printing pen dials back the features a bit and is customized to work only with lower-temperature, eco-friendly PLA. An led light turns from red to green when it’s ready to use, and the one-button system makes it easy to start and stop the flow. There are no frills here, just a solid, well-built pen.

Price: $46

Pros:

Solidly built exclusively for kids

Comes in black and pink

One button control

Low-temperature setting makes safer for kids

Indicator light changes color when ready to use”

Cons:

Only uses 1.75mm PLA

Reviewers report the nozzle may get too hot for kids

7. Best Starter Pen For Older Kids And Adults: AIO Robotics Full-Metal Premium 3D Printing Pen

The AIO Robotics pen is a step up from the Tecboss with a slimmer, all-metal body. It still only prints in 1.75mm PLA, but offers adjustable speeds and 1-degree temperature adjustments (though why you need that when it can only print PLA is a mystery). The OLED display allows you to monitor flow speed and temperature so you can dial everything in for more intricate designs. This is a great starter pen for older kids and adults.

Price: $50 (50 percent off MSRP)

Pros:

Full metal body

Adjustable feed and temperature to regulate speed and flow

OLED display

1 year limited warranty

Excellent customer service

Cons:

Only uses PLA

Many reviewers had to return for replacements

8. Best Accessory Bundle With a 3D Printing Pen: TRLife 3D Doodler Pen

TRLife’s “Patented Aerial Ceramic Nozzle and Blockage Prevention Design” promises to prevent clogs, jams, and blockage that slow down printing with other pens on the market. The fun glass case design lets you see what’s going on inside the PLA (read: safest for kids) printing pen. The awesome accessory bundle includes drawing templates to get you started, a plastic template sheet to mount your doodles on, silicone finger protectors, and a small shovel to release your project when you’re done. If you want the full kist to get your kids going, this is the set for you.

Price: $47 (50 percent off MSRP)

Pros:

Ceramic nozzle prevents blockage

One button control

Glass case design

Comes with lots of extras

Cons:

Only uses PLA

9. Best 3D Printing Pen For Young Kids and Beginners: DAZZLE LIGHT Low-Temp Intelligent 3D Pen

This low-temp model is designed to be safe and simple for kids to use. The one-button model means there’s no learning curve to get up and running. It looks a lot like the TecBoss model above, but this version only prints PCL at much lower temps, meaning it’s best for young kids, but you are slightly limited in your printing options. In the plus column, you can actually print on your skin, it’s so safe (though why you’d want to, I couldn’t guess). The pen comes with 2 sample packs of filament which both might turn out to be white, so be sure to pick up a pack of multi-colored PCL while you’re at it.

Price: $40 (60 percent off MSRP)

Pros:

Extra-low temp is safest for kids

Comes in a variety of colors (including clear)

One button operation

One-year money-back guarantee”

Cons:

Prints only PCL (so buy extra

10. Best Budget 3D Printing Pen: Homecube Professional Printing 3D Pen

If you’re still on the fence about purchasing a 3D printing pen the Homecube is a great option to test the waters. For less than $30, you get a solid no-frills pen that works with either ABS or PLA. The kit comes with just enough filament to get you started, but be warned: if you buy third-party filament to replace your initial stash, you may void the manufacturer’s warranty. So while you’re at it, pick up a couple rolls of Homecube ABS to keep you going.

Price: $28

Pros:

Comes in three colors

Automatic standby mode

Uses ABS and PLA

Variable speed extruder

Heats up quickly

Cons:

Non-brand filament may void the warranty

Heavy, Inc. is a participant in the Amazon Services LLC Associates Program, an affiliate advertising program designed to provide a means for sites to earn advertising fees by linking to Amazon. Our product recommendations are guided solely by our editors. We have no relationship with manufacturers.