12 Days of Deals at Amazon: Sales for the Smart Home

And on the tenth day of Amazon’s 12 Days of Deals, my true love gave to me: deals for “Cozy Folk Nestled in Their Smart Homes.” Yes, Amazon once again presents more opportunities for great savings during the holiday season and today it’s all about things that make life better — and more. Maybe your Black Friday left you blue. Perhaps your Cyber Monday wasn’t the best day of your shopping life. Now there’s another opportunity to score great stuff at a serious discount.

The 12 Days of Deals at Amazon features a different category of deals each day. There has got to be someone on your Christmas list that fits into one of these categories. In fact, you probably have a few people each day that you could buy for. Here’s where the big Amazon sale is at so far.

To take a look at the past deals, just go here. And we do suggest looking at it because some of the sellers keep their things on heavy Amazon sales throughout the holidays. And while you’re focussing on getting some gift shopping done, don’t forget to check out our big list of all sorts of great deals and finds.

12 Days of Deals at Amazon: Top 10 Best Sales of the Day. Day Ten: For Cozy Folk Nestled in Their Smart Homes. 1. 33 Percent Off Fire TV Stick & Echo Dot

At 33 percent off, this is a great discount on this Amazon offer. You get two of the hottest smart home devices out there. First let’s talk about the t.v. side.

Fire TV

For those of you who aren’t fully familiar with it, the Fire TV Stick is a digital media player, like an Apple TV. It’s like a Roku. It’s like a smart t.v. But it’s Amazon’s version and, as someone who has owned a Fire TV for a long time, it’s fantastic. (I also have an Apple TV, Google Chromecast and a TiVo.) The interface — you know, the stuff you see and the way it works — is really simple and fast. I realize that all the different companies organize their interface to be user friendly and, for the most part, they all are. But there’s something about the Fire TV that is really…inviting. So pair the Fire TV with the Amazon Echo Dot and you’ve got total voice control over your t.v. Now let’s talk about the Echo Dot side.

Echo Dot

For the three of you who don’t know what Echo Dot is — it’s Alexa. It’s the Amazon speaker that’s really smart. It’s the one that started the whole talking-speaker-in-the-house thing. (Well, it was actually the full sized Echo that started it; the smaller Echo Dot came later.) Think of Echo as an “out loud Google.” That is, whatever you want to know, just ask and you will (or, at least, you should) get the answer. You can also think of Echo as the way to control your lights, your furnace, your small appliances. Anything that’s “Echo compatible” can, then, be controlled by voice. And, in this case, the Amazon Fire TV and the Amazon Echo Dot are definitely compatible (you may note they both have the same first name). And here’s a bit about putting the two together.

Fire + Dot = Easy

The voice control is very handy when it comes to searching for something to watch. I will say here that having total t.v. voice control isn’t something that really interests me. I do use it on the occasions that I can’t find a show and I don’t really know what to search for. For example, I’m trying to think of a show that the guy in Bruce Springsteen’s band is in…the guy who was in The Sopranos. Miami Steve! So, I ask Echo “What show was Miami Steve in?” She tells me that he’s been in a lot of shows, but she names a few and, after The Sopranos, she says “Lilyhammer.” Boom. I’ve got the info. Now I do a Fire TV voice search for Lilyhammer (I don’t know how to spell Lilyhammer!) and, boom, there it is on Netflix. Literally within seconds of wanting to find the show, I got it. And if you want to have a lot of fun — and save some very decent money on two really solid performers — get this Amazon deal. If you’re more interested in the Fire TV only, check out the sales here. Or if you’re just interested in Echo, there are plenty of sales on that, too. For even more on how these babies work in tandem, check the vid.

Price: $59.98 (33 percent off MSRP)

2. 30 Percent Off Hue White & Color 4 Smart Bulb Starter Kit With Alexa, Homekit, Google Assistant Control

I’ve been a Hue guy since right after they came out with the product. A) I love it (and so does everyone who comes over to the house and can see it in action); b) You do NOT find it on sale very often, so this is a great Amazon deal. This kit contains the Hue Bridge (a hub), four smart bulbs, power adapter, ethernet cable, manual and two year warranty. Pretty easy to set up once you download the free Hue app. You can set your lights to come on at the precise minute you want them on. You can adjust their colors. Make them white like a traditional bulb. Dim things way down low. There are countless variables and options with this. A great way to get into smart lighting, with this discount and manufacturer, because Hue is the leader. And, yes, you can use smart home devices (like Alexa, etc.) to control your lights. Pretty convenient when you’re coming in the house with two arms full of groceries and you can turn the lights on with your voice. The Hue White Smart Bulb Starter Kit (no color) is available now at 30 percent off, and a lower price point than the White & Color Kit. If you just need a Hue white/color bulb, those are on sale now, too, at 22 percent off. Usually about 60 bucks, now $46.95.

3. 32 Percent Off Furbo Dog Camera

Price: $139.97 (30 percent off MSRP)

So just what is your pooch doing when you’re not there? Stay in the know at all times with the Furbo Dog Camera. This is a great pet-oriented addition to the smart home. And being an Amazon deal, at 32 percent off, it’s a great time to nab one. The Furbo features a 1080p HD camera that works day and night. If the Furbo hears your dog barking, it will send you an alert on your phone or smart device. That way you can see what’s going on and, with the microphone and two-way chat function, you can talk to your pup, too. AND, as if that wasn’t enough, this thing stores kibble treats and it will toss one out (it ejects the treat through an opening in the front of the Furbo) when you execute that function. You need to have WiFi in the house. Really now: haven’t you always wondered what the kids do when you’re not home? (It will probably more a case of what your dog isn’t doing: anything. They sleep a lot. Who’s a good boy or good girl?)

Price: $169 (32 percent off MSRP)

4. 30 Percent Off Lasergrip 774 Non-Contact Infrared Thermometer

How smart will you look when, opening-of-James-Bond-movies style, you spin, point and get a temperature! Okay, but seriously, the hand-held Lasergrip 774 from Etekcity lets you point at anything, pull the trigger and the laser gets the temperature virtually instantly (it takes less than 500 milliseconds). The readout, in Fahrenheit or Celsius, is easy to see with the backlit screen. When I mentioned to my wife that I’d be including this product in this list, she said “What do you do with it?” Good question.

Cooks – get the temp of your roasting meats in the oven or on the grill

Auto mechanics – find out how hot a key part of the engine is

Home maintenance peeps – Get the temperature of an internal electronic component

Swimmers – check how cool the pool is before you dive in!

There are all sorts of applications but, honestly, we think it would just be fun, including using the laser as a toy to drive the cat crazy.

5. Up to 42 Percent Off Zinus Memory Foam Mattress

Price: $11.19 (30 percent off MSRP)

Someone as smart as you, who knows how to outfit a smart home, deserves a smart night’s sleep. Okay, we’re being a bit cheeky just because we like the way it looks to use the word “smart” three times consecutively. But who can argue that getting a good night’s sleep is a very smart thing to do? To that end, this Amazon deal is right on target. The Zinus Memory Foam Mattress is a four-layer, 12-inch thick mattress: three inches of memory foam; two inches of comfort foam; 3.5 inches of airflow high density foam; and 3.5 inches of airflow high density base support foam. An interesting thing about this mattress: it’s been infused with green tea extract and castor natural seed oil to naturally inhibit odor and bacteria. For the sale, these are the prices and percentage off for each mattress size (all 12-inch thickness):

Twin – $149 (21 percent off MSRP)

Full – $159 (33 percent off MSRP)

Queen – $179 (38 percent off MSRP)

King – $204 (42 percent off MSRP)

California King – $246 (30 percent off MSRP)

Do note that the manufacture urges customers to “allow up to 72 hours for the mattress to fully expand and for any potential odor to dissipate.” When it’s shipped, the mattress is compressed and rolled and arrives in a box.

6. 44 Percent Off Etekcity Digital Bathroom Scale

Price: $149-$246 (depending on size selected)

Huge discount on this Amazon’s Choice product for the person who wants to be smart about their health. This Amazon deal features an auto-calibrated platform with four high-precision sensors, so it delivers results with an accuracy to three ounces. It will weigh up to 400 pounds and the scale is built with thick 8mm tempered glass. Takes two AAA batteries, which are included. It’s an attractive scale, which is good for people like me because I may forget to use it often enough, so at least it’s got some looks.

Price: $16.80 (44 percent off MSRP)

7. 20 Percent Off Amazon All New Echo

It’s a great time to buy the Echo for a couple reasons: it’s on sale at 20 percent off and it’s the Echo. We have three Echos in our house and I’m looking forward to getting a fourth. We’ve got our Echo synced with our Nest thermostat — we can turn the temperature on/up/down with our voice. We’ve got our Echo synced to our Hue lights — we can control the lights by voice. We’re always using the Echo as a timer — for cooking or whatever it is. We play Jeopardy, we listen to music, we ask it random questions that pop up. It’s very fun, very convenient, and very cool looking with the new charcoal fabric. An even bigger discount is on the Amazon Echo Dot, at 40 percent off ($29.99). Does everything the bigger Echo does.

Price: $79.99 (20 percent off MSRP)

8. 25 Percent Off Anker 6 Port USB Charger

You can simultaneously charge six devices. This Amazon offer is very powerful, with 60W and a combined 12A output that charges all devices, even when you’re charging six, at full speed. Comes with the six-port charging station, a five foot detachable power cord, user guide and 18 month warranty. You can simultaneously charge six devices. Perhaps even smarter, you can get rid of a lot of clutter. My sister-in-law has a little charging station off to the side on her kitchen counter and every time we’re at her house I think: how come I’m not as smart as her? I have cords laying all over the counter and we’re constantly putting them away, pulling them out, leaving them out, putting them away, ad infinitum. With this, you can o-r-g-a-n-i-z-e. This is an Amazon’s Choice product and it has stellar reviews from the more than 3,100 customers who’ve taken the time to tell the world how much they love their charger.

9. 41 Percent Off AeroGarden Harvest Elite Herb Seed Kit

Price: $20.99 (25 percent off MSRP)

This, we are aware, is another item that, strictly speaking, isn’t really a smart home device. But there is a lot about this that’s very smart and it looks very fun (and tasty). It’s for the gardener, for the chef, for the person who wants a cool DIY project. This countertop garden lets you grow plants indoors with the hydroponic (no soil, just water) system. This Amazon offer includes a six-pod “gourmet” herb seed kit that contains:

Genovese basil

Curley parsley

Dill

Thyme

Thai basil

Mint

Three ounces of nutrients (good for a full season of growth)

The Miracle-Gro AeroGarden Harvest Elite will go great on your countertop. It’s 10.75 inches wide, 7.5 inches deep and from 10.75 to 17 inches high (depending on whether the lid is raised). AeroGrow makes several different models with a stainless steel finish. In this case, the platinum stainless and the copper stainless are both at 33 percent off. The red finish is at 26 percent off, but we’ve been noticing that Miracle-Gro is really discounting these products during this holiday, so keep your eye on all the models during and after Amazon’s 12 Days of Deals. While the kit comes with herbs, please note that you aren’t limited to growing herbs. You can grow up to six plants at a time. The AeroGarden uses an LED lighting system that’s built into the top portion. Its comprised of white lights for fast growth, blue lights for bigger yield and red lights for more flowers and fruit. According to AeroGrow, plants grow up to five times faster than when grown in soil. The kit certainly makes it easy to grow whatever you want to grow. There aren’t any tools necessary: just put the seed pods in, add water and nutrients and that’s it. The unit’s LCD control panel provides simple prompts to guide you from the initial set up to harvest. It turns the lights off and on automatically and it reminds you when to add water and/or nutrients.

10. 66 Percent Off ThermoPro Digital Instant Read Cooking Thermometer

Price: $119.95 (33 percent off MSRP)

As long as we’re talking temps, here’s a smart (home) buy for any cook: 66 percent off an “instant” readout digital cooking thermometer. Note to all gift buyers: this would be a G-R-E-A-T stocking stuffer for anyone who does any time at all in the kitchen. The ThermoPro TP03A digital food cooking thermometer is simple: just insert the probe into whatever you’re cooking and you get the temp within four to seven seconds. The probe is food-grade stainless steel. Don’t use in a closed oven. You can use the ThermoPro wireless remote version in the oven (it’s not an instant readout). It’s on a great sale, too, at 49 percent off, but it’s three times as expensive as the instant read. And another smart buy for the home cook is the Etekcity digital kitchen scale, which is being offered for a huge 53 percent off now. Kitchen scales are the way to go when you want to measure ingredients the way the best restaurant chefs do. Bon appetit…and congratulations on realizing that 66 percent off anything is an awesome deal.

Price: $10.19 (66 percent off MSRP)