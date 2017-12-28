Top 10 Best Year End Furniture Deals

With the end of the year comes thoughts of renewal and fresh starts. If you’re a resolution type of person, you may be thinking of ways to better yourself by quitting smoking, eating healthier, or working out more. One area in your life that could also probably use a refresh is your home. Unless you’re a devoted minimalist, most homes tend to accumulate general clutter that isn’t necessarily practical or aesthetically pleasing. If you can relate, it may be time to clear out some of your decor and furniture items that aren’t useful to your every day life, and start the new year with some pieces that are functional and also add to the look of your home.

Amazon has some great furniture deals that will help you revamp your space without breaking the bank. Whether you’re looking for a new ergonomic chair, an entryway table or a storage ottoman, there are plenty of ways to add some practical furniture to your home that you’ll love.

Read on for our round-up of the best year end furniture deals, listed in no particular order.

1. 37 Percent Off Convenience Concepts Console Table

This console table is very versatile, as you can use it in an entryway, as a sofa table, as a vanity, or even a small desk. At 48 inches by 15.5 inches by 28 inches, the table is a nice size without being too big, and it has a clean, rectangular design. The espresso woodgrain finish blends with most home decor, and you could easily dress up the table with small items such as vases, picture frames, and candles. And at 37 percent off, the console table is a great deal.

Price: $52.55 (37 percent off MSRP)

2. $35 Off WE Furniture Espresso Wood TV Stand

If you received a new TV under the tree this year, you’ll want a new TV stand to go with it. This console style TV stand can support TVs up to 70 inches, and has multiple open shelves which makes it easy to hold your cable boxes, DVDs and remotes, as well as smaller decor items. The shelves are also adjustable, so you can even accommodate larger items. The stand is 70 inches wide, 16 inches deep and 24 inches tall, and comes in a rich espresso finish. Assembly is easy as it comes with step-by-step instructions.

Price: $162.24 (18 percent off MSRP)

3. 46 Percent Off Flash Furniture Contemporary Gray Adjustable Bar Stools

Update your bar seating with this set of contemporary bar stools. The gray fabric bar stools have a cool mid-back design and a shiny chrome base that will add a modern touch to any kitchen or basement bar. The height of the seat is adjustable with a gas lift and can be changed between counter height and bar height, and the seat itself swivels making it easy to get in an out of. There is also an embedded plastic ring on the bottom of the base, so you don’t have to worry about the chair scratching up your wood floors. The pair of chairs is perfect for a small kitchen breakfast bar or a cocktail table, and you could also order multiple sets if you want to accommodate a full table.

Price: $70.99 (46 percent off MSRP)

4. $48 off DHP Emily Linen Chaise Lounger

DHP is known for creating affordable, multi-functional furniture pieces. This chaise lounger is no different, as it has a split-back design that can be adjusted between sitting and lounging positions. The lounger is rectangular in shape and is covered in vanilla white tufted fabric, and it sits on chrome legs. It has a modern look, but it’s still subdued enough that it will fit a variety of spaces and decor styles. You can even lie the back all the way flat, so it’s also a great sleeping option if you have guests.

Price: $166.74 (22 percent off MSRP)

5. $14 Off Dorel Living Faux Marble Lift Top Storage Coffee Table

This coffee table is as beautiful as it is functional. The wood bottom has a faux black marble top that provides a chic touch to any living space. The table top is attached to a mechanical hinge and can lift up, revealing a storage compartment that’s perfect for holding books, remotes, magazines and more. At 22 inches by 40 inches by 18 inches, the coffee table is a great size for in front of a couch or sectional, and provides enough surface area to kick your feet up or hold your snacks and drinks.

Price: $89 (14 percent off MSRP)

6. $61 Off Roundhill Furniture Ashley Wood Make-Up Vanity Table and Stool

If your make-up is taking over your bathroom counter, it may be time to upgrade to a vanity. This vanity table has a round oval mirror and five storage drawers, and also comes with a stool. The mirror is easy to adjust to get the best light, and the drawers and table top provide plenty of space for all of your make-up palettes, bottles, and brushes. The stool has padding on the top so it’s comfortable to sit on, and the legs have a curved detail that match the curves of the table and mirror. The set is available in a bright white that looks great in a bedroom or large bathroom. And at $61 off the original price, this vanity table is a steal.

Price: $137.99 (31 percent off MSRP)

7. $54 Off Sleekform Ergonomic Kneeling Chair

If you work at a desk all day, you’ve probably grown accustomed to the back, neck, and hip pain that comes with hunching over a computer for hours on end. This ergonomic kneeling chair is a great solution to your pain, as it encourages proper posture. The chair has a thick seat cushion with no back, and you actually kneel forward on another cushion and tuck your feet behind you. To properly sit in this position you have to have good posture, so the chair slowly builds your core and back strength as you work. It’s a healthier option compared to a standard office chair, and you can actually notice the difference in your core over time. The chair can be adjusted anywhere between 21 inches and 28 inches, so it works with a variety of heights. Note – the chair does take some getting used to, so don’t throw out your existing office chair right away. It’s best to start out using the kneeling chair in 30 minute increments, working your way up to using it for longer periods of time.

Price: $84.99 (39 percent off MSRP)

8. 56 Percent Off Zinus Modern Studio Platform Metal Bed Frame

This bed frame is easy to assemble, functional, and looks great. Designed with metal and wooden slats, the headboard and frame have a modern look that will update the vibe of any bedroom. The wooden slats are also practical, as they are spaced close enough so that your mattress won’t sink through, and they have a non-slip surface that prevents your mattress from sliding around. The frame is also tall enough that you can stick storage totes underneath your bed, so it’s ideal for smaller bedrooms and apartments. This deal is specific to the twin-sized frame, however the frame is also available in full, queen, and king sizes for less than $130.

Price: $47.92 (56 percent off MSRP)

9. $213 Off Simpli Home Kingsley Storage Ottoman Bench

Storage ottomans are a must-have in every home, as they provide storage, seating, and they look nice. This large storage ottoman is rectangular in shape, so it’s perfect in an entryway or at the end of a bed. It has an inner wood construction and is covered in bonded leather that is completed with a nail head trim that adds a contemporary touch. There is an easy open lid that is attached with a child safety hinge, so you don’t have to worry about little fingers getting smashed. And because the ottoman is so long, the inside compartment is just as big, allowing for plenty of space to store shoes, blankets, pillows, games, and more. While this deal is specifically for the ottoman in radicchio red, there are seven other colors available ranging from slate grey to Mediterranean blue.

Price: $114.66 (65 percent off MSRP)

10. 50 Percent Off Lifestyle Taupe Fabric Power Recliner

If your living room or den could use some new seating, this steal of a chair is a nice addition. The power recliner is made with heavy duty, plush fabric that is cozy to sit in for hours at a time. Not only does the chair power recline, there is also a USB port on the side so you can charge your various devices. At 39 inches wide, 40 inches tall and 40.5 inches deep, the chair is nice and big to curl up in, and is perfect for larger living spaces. At 50 percent off, you’ll save about $200 on this chair which is a great deal.

Price: $200 (50 percent off MSRP)

