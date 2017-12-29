Top 5 Best Year End Deals on Bath Towels

Even though it’s technically winter, the end of the year is always a good time to do a little “spring cleaning.” A new year calls for a fresh start, which means getting rid of old, tired items around your home and replacing them with new and improved things to last you through the next year. One item that tops most people’s lists of “items that need to be replaced” is bath towels. Everyone has a few ratty towels in their closet, and yet, it takes forever to replace them. Thankfully, Amazon has a ton of great year end deals on bath towels, so you no longer have an excuse to keep using your stinky old bath towels.

When looking for a great bath towel, there a few things you have to keep in mind. First, absorbency. Obviously, you are using the bath towel to get dry, so you want something that is going to soak up every last drop. Microfiber is the most absorbent of all the fabrics, so you can be sure that any towels made with microfiber will be ultra absorbent. Softness is another thing to keep in mind, as you don’t want to feel like you’re drying off with sandpaper straight out of the bath. Long fiber cotton is soft and luxurious, as is anything made with bamboo. Finally, size is another thing to keep your eye on when looking for bath towels. A standard size bath towel will work for almost everyone, however, if you prefer a little extra towel, a bath sheet is the way to go.

Read on for our list of the best year end deals on bath towels, listed in no particular order.

1. 50 Percent Off Chakir Turkish Linens Luxury Hotel & Spa Bath Towels

This set of four bath towels is made with 100% Turkish cotton, which is soft, durable, and absorbent. Turkish cotton fibers are longer than standard cotton fibers, which is why these towels are more soft and absorbent than standard cotton towels. These towels also have 700 grams per square meter, so you can be sure they will last you a long time. Measuring at 27 inches by 54 inches, these towels are the standard bath towel size and are perfect for wrapping around your body or around your head to dry your hair. This deal is specific to the set of four white towels, however multiple colors and towel sets are available (found at the same link below).

Price: $34.90 (50 percent off MSRP)

2. 52 Percent Off Lacoste Legend Surf Blue Towel

If you tend to be kind of rough on your towels, this Lacoste Legend Towel is a good option for you. Made with Supima cotton which is twice as strong as regular cotton, this towel is long lasting and resists against the pulling and stretching that comes with every day towel use. Lacoste is known for its bright color palette, and this towel is available in a variety of colorfast hues ranging from surf blue (pictured) to fandango pink. So if your bathroom is looking kind of drab, a few brightly colored bath towels is the perfect way to shake things up. The towel is 30 inches by 54 inches, and has 650 grams per square meter.

Price: $14.39 (52 percent off MSRP)

3. 27 Percent Off Ariv Collection Premium Bamboo Cotton Bath Towels

This bath towel set has a wonderful blend of natural bamboo (30 percent) and natural cotton (70 percent), which makes a super soft and absorbent bath towel. Bamboo fiber is also mildew resistant and anti-bacterial, so unlike standard cotton towels that may develop a musty smell over time, these towels will stay smelling like new. The set comes with four bath towels that are each 30 inches by 52 inches, and they are shipped tied up in a satin ribbon which is great for gift giving. These towels also have very little lint and pilling, so you won’t have any fibers sticking to you as you dry off. This deal is specific to the grey towel set, however the towels are available in six other colors (found at the same link below).

Price: $26.99 (27 percent off MSRP)

4. 22 Percent Off Everplush Diamond Jacquard Gray Bath Sheet

This towel is perfect for those who are looking for a larger bath towel, as it’s technically a bath sheet (35 inches by 66 inches). Made with 60 percent microfiber and 40 percent cotton, this towel is really absorbent and also air dries way faster than standard cotton towels. If you haven’t used a bath towel with microfiber before, it does take a little getting used to. This isn’t a big fluffy towel that feels cozy to wrap up in and slide across your skin. The towel is still soft as it has a cotton blend, but it’s thinner in nature and works best when you pat dry. That being said, if absorbency is your main goal, microfiber is the way to go. The towel is also lint free, and it gets softer with every wash. This deal is for the gray bath sheet, however seven other light color options are available.

Price: $27.99 (22 percent off MSRP)

5. 17 Percent Off AmazonBasics Quick-Dry Platinum Towel Set

If your guest bathroom needs a refresh, this towel set covers all the basics as it comes with one bath towel (30 inches by 54 inches), one hand towel (16 inches by 28 inches), and one wash cloth (12 inches by 12 inches). Made with 100% cotton, the towel set is lightweight, absorbs moisture quickly, and is soft to the touch. The platinum color is very neutral so it will complement a variety of bathroom decor styles, and the band at the bottom of each towel provides a nice visual detail. AmazonBasics is known for creating affordable, high quality products, so you can feel good about your purchase.

Price: $9.17 (17 percent off MSRP)

