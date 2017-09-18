IPO Market: China’s Best Inc. Leads a Busy Week of 7 Debuts

Getty

The new-issues market is getting back into full swing going into the end of the year.

This week, seven initial public offerings are planned, with three from China.

Here are the quick details.

1. Best Inc. Raising $869 Million

Best is a Chinese supply-chain management company that also uses the cloud and is backed by Alibaba (BABA).

The company plans to sell 62.1 million shares between $13 and $15 per share. If it sells at the midpoint, it will raise $869.4 million.

The lead underwriters are Citigroup, Credit Suisse, Goldman Sachs, JP Morgan Chase and Deutsche Bank.

It will trade on the NYSE under the symbol BSTI.

2. Despegar.com Raising $317 Million

Despegar.com is a Latin American travel site.

It plans to 12.8 million shares between $23 and $26 a share. At the middle of the range at $24.50 it would raise $313.6 million.

Morgan Stanley and Citigroup are leading the deal. It will trade on the NYSE as DESP.

3. Oasis Midstream Partners Raising $150 Million

Oasis Midstream is a master limited partnership formed by Oasis Petroleum (OAS) to develop midstream assets in North America.

The IPO is expected to raise about $150 million selling 7.5 million shares between $19 and $21 per share.

The stock will trade under the symbol OMP on the New York Stock Exchange. Morgan Stanley, Citigroup and Wells Fargo are the lead underwriters of the deal

4. Zai Lab Raising $100 Million

Zai Lab will debut on the Nasdaq with the symbol ZLAB.

The Chinese biotech company is working on oncology drugs and treatment for autoimmune diseases.

Zai Lab plans to sell 5.9 million shares between $16 and $18 a share, which would make it a $100 million offering at the midpoint.

Citigroup, J.P. Morgan and Leerink Partners are leading the IPO.

5. Secoo Holding Raising $53.1 Million

Staying in China, Secoo is a luxury goods retailer that operates with physical stories and online.

It aims to sell 4.3 million shares between $11.50 and $13.50, raising $53.1 million.

It will trade as SECO on the Nasdaq, with Jefferies as the lead underwriter.

6. Krystal Biotech to Raise $30 Million

Krystal Biotech is a gene therapy company that plans to use the money from its IPO to file an investigational new drug (IND) application for one therapy that it hopes to bring to market. That is a treatment for a rare dermatological disease.

The company intends to sell 3 million shares between $9 to $11 per share for an expected $30 million payday.

It will trade under the symbol KRYS on the Nasdaq. Ladenburg Thalmann is the lead underwriter.

7. Celcuity to Raise $18 Million

Celcuity finishes the calendar with another biotech, this time one that diagnoses cells of cancer patients and aims to also discover different subcategories of cancer.

The biotech is looking to price 2 million shares between $8 and $9 per share.

Celcuity will trade on the Nasdaq under the symbol CELC. Craig Hallum is the lead underwriter.