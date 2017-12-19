Amazon

There’s nothing quite as memorable as receiving a beautiful piece of jewelry for Christmas, but sometimes finding something special for the ladies on your list can be intimidating, especially if you’re on a budget. Well, right now it’s a wonderful time to shop Amazon’s last minute Christmas deals, because you’ll find amazing fine jewelry at almost costume jewelry prices. From gorgeous diamond anniversary rings at up to 69 percent off, and classic diamond studs at 75 percent off, to pretty pearl rings, gemstone braceletsand necklaces, all the jewelry gifts we’re suggesting here are at least 47 percent off. Plus we’ve got some real last minute deals that are actually under $20. They’ll make perfect stocking stuffers for all the ladies in your life. And, everything on our list can still get to you in time for Christmas if you shop today. Naturally, if you’re an Amazon Prime member, you can dally for a few more days because you’ll have access to free two day shipping on most things. Be sure to check shipping deadlines here, because you don’t want shipping issues to thwart your big surprise. Check out these Top 10 Best Last Minute Christmas Deals on Jewelry, along with all of our other last minute gift guides, and finish out your shopping by finding crazy cool gifts and keeping your budget intact. It’s our little present to you.

1. Save $895.21 on the Certified 14k White Gold Diamond Stud Earrings

It’s rare to find a pair of 0.5 carat diamond stud earrings set in 14k gold for around $300, so finding Amazon’s last minute Christmas deals on these gorgeous sparklers was a delightful surprise. They’ll also be a total delight for the woman on your list who is looking for simplicity, elegance and style. These diamond earrings are certified to be created with conflict-free diamonds, which is super important for a lady with a high social conscience. These have screw back posts with backs that thread on to make sure she neverr loses her beautiful Christmas gifts. For a different and more unusual diamond stud earring, consider the 0.5 carat 14k Gold Princess Cut Diamond Studs. They come in at just under $300 and they’re 45 percent off right now. Or, switch it up with a different gemstone stud earring. These Rhodium Plated Sterling Silver Gemstone and Created White Sapphire Oval Halo Earrings will make her feel like Princess Di, and they’re 44 percent off.

Price: $304.78 (75 percent off MSRP)

If you’ve been looking for a steal of a last minute Christmas deal, this has to be it. Imagine getting a 14k gold necklace for under $30. We, too, were shocked to find it. This necklace has a clean finish and modern design, highlighted with five round gold beads, hanging from a lovely gold chain. They’re strung on an 18 inch gold rope chain, with graduating sizes on each side of a larger center bead. The beads and strand are crafted with the same quality and precision of Duragold, which makes them resist scratches and dents. This simple necklace will make a wonderful pairing with yellow-gold ball studs, which are also one of Amazon’s last minute Christmas deals on sale for 25 percent off. You might also consider an even better lat minute Christmas deal on some 14k Gold Hoop Earrings, which are 44 percent off right now.

Price: $29.27 (47 percent off MSRP)

3. 64 Percent Off the 18k Yellow Gold Plated Sterling Silver Gemstone Pendant Necklace & Stud Earrings Set

Amethyst is one of the stones of true love, and its deep purple color is a favorite among women. This beautiful amethyst necklace and earrings set is an amazing last minute Christmas deal that you can get right now for less than fifteen bucks. Real gemstones are set in sterling silver that has been plated with glittering 18k gold. The simple studs complement a three stone pendant that has a cascade of graduated amethysts, separated by gold bars, which hangs on an elegant gold plated rolo chain. It’s quite frankly a stunner, and would be the perfect stocking stuffer for any lady on your Christmas list.

Price: $14.30 (64 percent off MSRP)

4. 54 Percent Off the Sterling Silver Vintage Frame Pendant Necklace

If there’s a lady on your Christmas list who loves to wear lots of denim, and other clothes in blue, this sterling silver necklace with a lapis pendant is perfect for her. Gem theory says that lapis is a stone of energy and clarity. We just happen to think it’s rich blue color and silver striations are magnificent on their own. The oval lapis stone pendant is bezel-set in rhodium-plated sterling silver, with vintage-inspired beadwork and rope designs. This pretty pendant hangs from a delicate 18 inch Singapore chain. With Amazon’s last minute Christmas deals, this beauty is 54 percent off, making it just a bit over twenty bucks. You can also get her a teardrop shaped lapis and silver necklace for 47 percent off, that keeps the rope design border and skips the beading.

Price: $20.82 (54 percent off MSRP)

5. 48 Percent Off the Sterling Silver, 14k Yellow Gold, Diamond & Swiss Blue Topaz Ring

A sparkling 2.18 carat Swiss blue topaz is at the center of this showy ring, that you can get at a huge discount right now. Amazon’s last minute Christmas deals means this stunner is only $46, which is a super buy, especially considering that this sterling silver ring is also accented by a swash of tiny diamonds and 14k yellow gold. The mixed metal look is super popular, and your lady will think you spent a small fortune to get her this perfect present. The Swiss blue topaz is especially eye catching because of its unique trillion cut, with lots of facets to add to the sparkle. Blue topaz is thought to provide understanding and intellectual guidance, making it a perfect stone of special significance.

Price: $46 (48 percent off MSRP)

6. 47 Percent Off the Sterling Silver Freshwater Cultured Pearl With White Topaz Accent Ring

Pearls represent innocence and commitment, while white topaz enhances love and joy, so if you buy your lady this gorgeous pearl ring, accented on each side with three white topaz, we guarantee you’ll enhance her love and joy. Right now this sterling silver ring is on sale for less than $15, thanks to Amazon’s last minute Christmas deals. With a luminous freshwater pearl as the centerpiece, this ring is soft, delicate and would look lovely on any lady’s finger. It’s so affordable, it would also be a perfect present for a daughter, girlfriend or mom. Another perfect pearl and white topaz ring features bands of topaz next to the center pearl, and it has a beautiful filigree shank. It’s on sale for 48 percent off. Or save 37 percent off a more avant garde pearl swirl ring that’s laced with sparkling cubic zirconia.

Price: $14.23 (47 percent off MSRP)

7. 47 Percent Off the Yellow Gold Plated Sterling Silver Multi-Gemstone Bracelet

Color your woman’s world with an incredible 10 carats of gorgeous and glittery gemstones. This amazing multi-stone tennis bracelet features oval-shaped gemstones, in multiple hues, within gold plated sterling silver links to create this colorful design. A fold-over clasp allows for a secure closure. Blue topaz, peridot, citrine, garnet and amethyst playfully create a rainbow of color around her wrist, and at 47 percent off, thanks to Amazon’s last minute Christmas deals, you can break into your happy dance. We’re sure she’ll join you once she’s opened this pretty piece. Get her some gorgeous coordinating gemstone earrings, with sterling silver swirling around a dangle of all five gemstones that are in the bracelet.

Price: $31.94 (47 percent off MSRP)

8. Save $211.25 on the Women’s 14k Yellow Gold Plated Sterling Silver Freshwater Pearl & Popcorn Mesh Bangle Bracelet

We are crazy in love with the look of this this gorgeous mesh bangle and we think the woman on your Christmas list will fall for it too. It reminds us of a lovely blend of Chanel style and David Yurman design. Made of sterling silver that’s been plated in 14k yellow gold, each end of this mesh bangle are tipped with a beautiful freshwater pearl, and feature a full silver circle set with sparking cubic zirconia. This pearl bracelet has glitter, glamour and gold on it’s side, and a crazy-amazing savings of 69 percent off on this last minute Christmas deal, you can get it for your gal for under $100. Total score. We also love the similar Sterling Silver and 14k Yellow Gold Freshwater Cultured Pearl and Diamond Bypass Bangle Bracelet that features a polished silver band tipped by yellow gold, diamonds and pearls. If your lady loves to layer bracelets, the 10k Yellow Gold Double Rope Ladies Bracelet is 46 percent off right now.

Price: $96.75 (69 percent off MSRP)

9. 47 Percent Off the 14k Gold-Filled Hammered Cuff Bracelet

Big, bold and gold – that’s what this shimmering 14k gold filled cuff bracelet is all about. handcrafted in a convex silhouette, this is the kind of statement bracelet the lady on your list is going to want to wear every day. Not too formal, yet way beyond casual, it has the perfect heavy weight to feel like a substantial piece of jewelry. Right now, during Amazon’s last minute Christmas deals, you can get her this perfect present for 47 percent off the regular price. We’re sure she’d also love the 14k Yellow Gold-Filled Hand Engraved Cuff Bracelet, that features a delicate pattern of engraved flowers with silver-tone petals. It’s 25 percent off right now as well.

Price: $49.67 (47 percent off MSRP)

10. Save $1,044 on the 14k White Gold 1 cttw Diamond Anniversary Ring

Since Christmas Eve is the most popular day of the year to pop the question, how about this year, you pick that day to ask your wife to marry you all over again? Then, take her breath away by presenting her with this gorgeous and glittering diamond anniversary ring. Featuring one carat total weight in beautiful white diamonds, set in 14k white gold, this special piece of jewelry will further cement your love for her. With a halo set center stone, and two larger side stones, it takes the the popular three stone ring design a step further, with a band that features diamonds cascading down the band as well. You’ll save 69 percent on this beautiful token of your love, thanks to Amazon’s last minute Christmas deals. You can also save up to 64 percent on another three stone ring design. The Past Present Future Engraved Three Stone Anniversary Ring Diamond Engagement Ring features a beautiful wheat design and comes in white, yellow or rose gold.

Price: $475.31 (69 percent off MSRP)

Heavy, Inc. is a participant in the Amazon Services LLC Associates Program, an affiliate advertising program designed to provide a means for sites to earn advertising fees by linking to Amazon. Our product recommendations are guided solely by our editors. We have no relationship with manufacturers.