Top 20 Best Cool Grinders for Weed in 2017

Amazon, V4L

Let’s face it: Purchasing a new grinder can be a pretty tough decision. Not for lack of variety, with regard to size, color, and grinding capacity. Miniature grinders, to grinder combinations, to every color under the rainbow…and in every price range. There are almost too many options to choose from. Heck, cool grinders exist in just about every way, shape or form. Don’t get lost in the world of weed accessories.

Instead of spending a few hours surfing various websites for a cool grinder, still unsure of what to purchase, I’ve got something better. I’ve compiled a list of the absolute best grinders on the planet. Heck, there are a few in here I probably wouldn’t have come up with on my own.

Browse my list of cool grinders–but beware: You might have a hard time choosing just one.

1. Best of Cool Grinders – Star Wars: Formax420 Death Star Grinder

If you’re not concerned about attacking the Death Star because you used to shoot womp rats smaller than that in your T-16 back home, then you might be a Star Wars fan. And what better way to show that fandom than with a cool grinder replica of the Death Star itself. Albeit, there’s no hole to cause complete destruction, it’s as close as you can get. This baby is a mere 1.7″ in diameter, but it’ll grind up your bud perfectly. It comes with a gift box, so you’re set if this is a present for someone. Proud of your 420 Star Wars choices, Yoda is.

Price: $8.77

Pros:

It’s a Death Star grinder from Star Wars – just plain cool

Very heavy and made of high-quality materials

Kief collects on walls

Cons:

Smaller than expected

2. Best of Cool Grinders – Electric Grinder: Electric Tobacco Shredder by HBI

Let’s face it: Grinding up bud on a regular basis can be pretty annoying. You constantly have to find the right size nugs for your grinder, just to have to do it all over again the next time you want to smoke. Stop that. Invest in an electric grinder–you’ll thank the weed gods later.

The Electric Tobacco Shredder by HBI will take your “tobacco” and grind it into perfect clouds of fluff…in a much shorter period of time than a manual grinder. It features a safety lid, so it won’t turn on unless it’s closed. As far as cool grinders go, this baby is an easy choice.

Price: $26.28

Pros:

Built specifically for grinding up bud

Has a safety lid, so you don’t chop off your fingers

Great price for quality of product

Cons:

Doesn’t have a specific kief catch – it builds on the walls

3. Best of Cool Grinders – Unique Color: Golden Bell Rose Gold Grinder

When it comes to cool grinders, there are tons of choices out there. But, you don’t often run into cool colors, such as rose gold. Golden Bell makes a splashy entrance with their Rose Gold Grinder. It’s 2″ in diameter, by 1.65″ in height. If you have qualms about it lasting, there is a lifetime warranty with every purchase. As a four-piece grinder, it collects kief and comes with a kief scraper. Make the right decision and grab the coolest weed grinder in rose gold around.

Price: $13.99

Pros:

Rose gold color really stands out

Comes with a lifetime warranty

Four-piece design comes with a kief scraper

Cons:

Pieces of bud may get stuck in top part of grinder

4. Best of Cool Grinders With a Hand Crank: Chromium Crusher 2.5″ Grinder With Hand Crank

There comes a time when a manual, hand grinder is just too much. But, you don’t want to lose the experience of physically grinding bud yourself. It feels like a tizzy, but I’ve got you covered. The Chromium Crusher Grinder With Hand Crank is the answer to your smoking prayers.

This super cool grinder looks sleek and works like a charm. Rather than tiring your wrist out by endless grinding, simply give the crank a few turns, and you’ll be puffing away in minutes. It’s 2.5″ in diameter and made of super durable material. Have you ever seen another stoner with a hand crank grinder? Chances are, probably not. So, stick out with this downright cool grinder.

Price: $11.99

Pros:

Phenomenal for those with wrist/hand injuries, or arthritis

Grinds very smoothly

Collects kief well, and comes with a kief scraper

Cons:

Provides a coarser grind than some desire

5. Best of Cool Grinders With Unique Design: KONE “Gravity Cone” Aluminum Grinder

Since grinders are generally built to do the same thing, it’s hard to find a unique way to design them. Don’t fall into this mindset–there are loads of cool grinders out there that have never-before-seen teeth and drop hole designs.

The KONE “Gravity Cone” fits that title perfectly. It features a conical design, in which teeth are different lengths, to ensure maximum grinding. Built with 100% aluminum, so it’s stronger and lighter than other grinders made of zinc. Press down the top and keep it in place with a magnetic strip. You’ll be moving, grooving, and toking away in no time.

Price: $49.90

Pros:

Has a unique teeth and drop hole design

Grinds very well in both directions

Collects kief quickly

Cons:

Screen may get clogged

Top magnets may weaken with time

6. Best of Cool Grinders for Large Bud: Groove 4-Piece Herbal Grinder

Most grinders on the market have one of two drop hole designs. The first is a circular design, and the second is a more rectangular one. Well the Groove 4-Piece Herbal Grinder shatters those notions. Instead, its drop holes and teeth fan out in a spoke, creating the perfect shape for grinding bud into larger-than-normal pieces. So, if you don’t like finely ground greens, you’ve met your match. You won’t be disappointed with this cool grinder.

Price: $49.99 (17 percent off MSRP)

Buy the Groove 4-Piece Herbal Grinder here at Vapor4Life and enter promo code Heavy for 10 percent off your order, plus free shipping.

Pros:

Has a unique teeth and drop hole design

Collects kief well and comes with a kief scraper

Made of high-quality, durable material

Cons:

Not everyone enjoys larger pieces of bud

7. Overall Best of Cool Grinders: Aerospaced 4 Piece Grinder And Sifter

When it comes to cool grinders, you don’t have to look any further than an Aerospaced. I own this specific grinder, and can personally attest to its awesomeness. I’ve had it for 2.5 years now, and it’s going as strong as ever. This baby is 2.5″ in diameter, so you can grind up a bunch of weed all at once. Because it’s a four-piece grinder, it has a kief catcher, and comes with a kief scraper. It collects kief super quickly, so you’ll be toking on that extra potency in no time. Don’t go another day without grinding your bud with an Aerospaced.

Price: $29.99 (14 percent off MSRP)

Buy the Aerospaced 4 Piece Grinder And Sifter here at Vapor4Life and enter promo code Heavy for 10 percent off your order, plus free shipping.

Pros:

Grinds super smoothly in both directions

Collects kief very quickly – comes with kief scraper

Has a large grinding capacity

Available in four colors

Cons:

It will get stuck if you place bud directly in the middle

8. Best of Cool Grinders – Two-Piece: Aerospaced 2 Piece Grinder

When it comes to two-piece grinders, it’s easy to be disappointed in their output. More often than not, they simply mash up the bud, rather than grinding it into a pile of fluff. But, Aerospaced smashed that stereotype with their two-piece grinder. It’s available in three colors: Silver, blue, and red. It provides a very smooth grinding experience, and it’s built for any size hands. An Aerospaced is always an easy choice.

Price: $21.99

Pros:

Grinds up bud very well

Made of high-quality material

Easy to grind in both directions

Cons:

Can get stuck if you place too much bud into it – stick in freezer for 15 minutes and try again if that happens

Find more Aerospaced 2 Piece Grinder information and reviews here at Vapor4Life and enter promo code Heavy for 10 percent off your order, plus free shipping.

9. Best of Cool Grinders – Huge-Size: Shtriker Herb Grinder 4″ Aluminum

A big, honkin’ grinder seems a bit excessive to some people, and an absolute necessity to others. If you’ve never been a huge stoner, whipping through ounces each week, you don’t realize how annoying it is to constantly grind up bud.

I’ve got the perfect solution: A whopping four-inch grinder. There are very few companies that produce something this large, but Shtriker nailed it. It grinds super smoothly, thanks to a rubber O-ring. After just one or two twists, you’re set to go. Reduce the amount of time you’re grinding, and increase the amount of time you’re smoking.

Price: $27.69 (50 percent off MSRP)

Pros:

Has a huge grinding capacity

Grinds very smoothly and quickly

Fantastic price for quality you receive

Cons:

If you have small hands, it may be hard to grind

10. Best of Cool Grinders – Pokemon: Pokemon Pokeball 3 Piece Herb Grinder

I wanna be the very best, like no one ever was. To catch them is my real test, to train them is my cause. C’mon, you know you’re belting out the rest of it. How can you deny the awesomeness that is Pokemon? Heck, even my Mom could name the original 150.

Let out your inner Pokemon master with this Pokeball 3 Piece Grinder. It’s made from a high-quality zinc alloy, and has razor sharp teeth to grind up the bud. At two inches in diameter, it’s perfect for smoking on-the-go, or at-home. The choice is yours–just make sure you have your Pokeball on-hand.

Price: $10.75

Pros:

Magnetic top is very convenient

Amazing price for quality you receive

It’s Pokemon themed–you can’t beat that

Cons:

A bit smaller than expected

11. Best of Cool Grinders – Electric Handheld: Mamba Battery Powered Electric Weed Grinder

Grinders obviously are not limited to just manual ones. There are a slew of electric grinders available–you just need to know where to look. The Mamba Battery Powered Electric Weed Grinder is serious stoner perfection.

You simply drop in your greens, press a button, and voila! Tons of perfectly, fluffy greens. Stoner laziness just got a new best friend. It grinds 20 times faster than a manual grinder, and it just takes a few AA batteries (get a few back-ups here). You’ll be jumping for joy…or couched locked. One of the two.

Price: $34.99 (36 percent off MSRP)

Pros:

Grinds bud much faster than a manual grinder

Phenomenal price for the quality you receive

Great for people with arthritis or low-manual dexterity

Cons:

If you run out of batteries you’re left high and dry

12. Best of Cool Grinders – Mario-Themed: Green Mushroom With Weed Grinder

When it comes to video games, you can bet your bottom freakin’ dollar stoners are all about them. Fallout, Call of Duty, Zelda, you name it, we play it. One of our favorites, though, is the World of Mario. We just can’t seem to get enough of that Italian plumber and his antics.

Naturally, a mushroom from Mario, with a pot leaf on it screams “amazing choice” for stoners. And, you’d be right. This baby is 1.9″ in diameter, so it’s perfect for travel or toking up at home. Send Luigi a smoke signal when you use this cool grinder.

Price: $9.50 (47 percent off MSRP)

Pros:

Top has an awesome Mario-themed design

Made of high-quality materials

Has a strong magnetic lid to prevent spilling

Cons:

Drop through holes are a bit smaller than expected

13. Best of Cool Grinders – Clever Design: Creative Jet Weed Grinder

A cool grinder isn’t required to have some super stand-out design or element. No, it can be a cool grinder because it simply looks amazing, and has an eye-catching design. This grinder by Creative Jet did exactly that. They took a simple winking smiley face, removed an eye and replaced it with a pot leaf, and voila–sick weed grinder. It measures 1.8″ and is made with a durable Zinc alloy. A magnet holds the top in place, to ensure your bud doesn’t spill. Perfect for travel and putting a smile on your face.

Price: $12.57 (43 percent off MSRP)

Pros:

Great size for travel

Has an awesome smiley face design on the top

Made of heavy-duty, durable materials

Cons:

May or may not come with a scraper – grab some here, just in case

14. Best of Cool Grinders With Pipe: Herb Grinder Kit

Sometimes you don’t just want a new grinder…you want an entire new set-up. Unfortunately, investing in brand new weed accessories can be an expensive decision. But, if you look in the right places you’ll find amazing deals. And boy, did you come to the right place.

This awesome weed set-up includes a grinder, pipe, and pipe screens…for under $20. The grinder is a four-piecer, constructed with high-quality plastic. This sick pipe is very reminiscent of the stoned caterpillar in Alice in Wonderland. Indulge in yourself.

Price: $15.99

Pros:

Pipe and grinder for under $20

Easy to travel with

Fits right in your pocket

Cons:

Design of grinder may differ from the picture shown

15. Best of Cool Grinders – Harry Potter: Harry Potthead Herb Grinder

Harry Potter makes an appearance as a cool grinder that even Hermione Ganjah and Bong Weasley would use. All Pottheads need this baby in their weed accessory collection–it’s a must. It measures 2.2″ in diameter and 1.8″ in height. As a four-piece grinder, it has a kief catcher and comes with a kief scraper, to boot. This bad boy seals extremely well, so you don’t have to worry about any unwanted odors escaping at inopportune times. Even if Professor McGanjagall catches you with this cool grinder, you’ll be golden. Stop wishing and accio it the next time you want to smoke out.

Price: $19.99

Pros:

Features awesome Harry Potter design

Grinds bud very evenly

Has some weight behind it for the sake of durability

Cons:

Design may begin to ware off over time

16. Best of Cool Grinders – Most Entertaining: Grinder with Maze Game

If you’re looking for a cool grinder, you’ll never find another one like this. Whoever thought of the idea to combine a maze game and a grinder knows stoners exceedingly well. We’re easily entertained for quite extended periods of time. Genius, truly genius.

Aside from the awesome game, it’s 2.5″ in diameter, and features super sharp teeth to evenly grind your bud. Plus, you’ll receive a black velvet bag for travel or storage. Order one for yourself and every single stoner homie. You’ve got Christmas, birthdays, and other gift-giving holidays covered. They’ll refer to you as “Stoney Claus”.

Price: $27.27 (51 percent off MSRP)

Pros:

Features a maze game on the lid – perfect for entertaining stoners

2.5″ in diameter, so it grinds a significant amount of bud

Has razor sharp teeth to grind up greens

Cons:

A little large to travel with

17. Best of Unique, Cool Grinders: Combie Grind & Roll

What could be better than a grinder, rolling tray, and stash jar all-in-one? Very few things can beat that, in the eyes of a stoner. Traveling with weed is always a pain, so a combination of accessories is always ideal.

This baby contains a grinder, rolling tray, and storage area for your bud and rolling papers. Plus, it comes with a cleaning pick, rolling papers, and set of tips. You literally just need a lighter (snag a pack of them here) and your bud. Whip this bad boy out the next time you want to smoke a J, and your buddies will be impressed. Scout’s honor.

Price: $12 (40 percent off MSRP)

Pros:

Fantastic combination of a grinder, rolling tray, and stash jar

Comes in a variety of colors

Phenomenal for travel

Cons:

No place to attach a lighter

18. Best of Cool Grinders – Wood: 2 Piece Square Rosewood Grinder

Almost every grinder you’ve ever encountered has probably been some type of metal. Occasionally you’ll find bamboo ones. But, how often do you see a wood grinder–and a square one, at that? Unique is this baby’s middle name.

It’s a two-piece grinder, constructed with rosewood. A couple of magnets hold the two pieces together, so you won’t lose any bud when you’re not using it. It works like a charm, looks sleeker than all get out, and fits right in your pocket. Don’t waste another minute with your metal grinder and snag this cool wood grinder.

Price: $14.70

Pros:

Constructed with rosewood, a durable wood

Has a great grip, thanks to square design

Grinds very smoothly

Cons:

No kief catcher because it’s a two-piece grinder

19. Best of Cool Grinders – Multi-Pack: Whimsical Apple-Shaped Dry Spice Grinders

Who the heck doesn’t enjoy a nice, juicy apple? Crazy people, that’s who. Bring you favorite fruit into your weed life…in a more grown-up style. Yes, I’m looking at you, apple pipes. This is a set of grinders, so you can keep a couple of strains at-the-ready. These babies are made from high-quality material. If you need to crank them, don’t worry about it–they’re very durable. Plus, they have a finger print-resistant finish, leaving them with a clean look all the time. Celebrate your apple-y love with a sick set of cool grinders.

Price: $10.99 (59 percent off MSRP)

Pros:

Comes with two grinders, so you can keep multiple strains ground up

Made of high-quality material

Grind very smoothly

Cons:

Require larger amounts of bud to grind

20. Best of Cool Grinders With an Animal on It: Weed Cat Grinder

Look, people may rip on cats, but they’re an awesome animal. When they want to be chill and hang out with you, they’re your best friend. Cat lady, weed lady, eh…same difference. Celebrate your love of felines and fresh greens with the Weed Cat Grinder.

It’s a four-piece grinder, measuring 2.5″ in diameter. Made of a heavy-duty aluminum alloy, so it definitely has some heft behind it. Plus, this cat-friendly grinder comes with a kief scraper and a velvet pouch for travel. You’ll be meowing in happiness over this cool grinder.

Price: $10.75

Pros:

Constructed with heavy-duty material

Features an awesome cat design

Measures 2.5″ in diameter

Comes with a velvet pouch and kief scraper

Cons:

Not great if you’re not a cat fan

Heavy, Inc. is a participant in the Amazon Services LLC Associates Program, an affiliate advertising program designed to provide a means for sites to earn advertising fees by linking to Amazon. Our product recommendations are guided solely by our editors. We have no relationship with manufacturers. Follow all local laws in your area.