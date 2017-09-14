Top 5 Best Ways to Smoke Weed Without Glass

Amazon

You and your homies roll up to hang out. A buddy brought the weed, you have the lighter…and nobody brought a pipe. Of course, smoking a bowl is the easiest way to get stoned with a group, but in a pinch there are a few things you can do if you don’t have one. If you’re at home, you more than likely have a lot of this stuff just hanging around your house. But if you’re out, you can go snag anything to make a quick smoke session.

Stoners are ones of the most innovative groups of people on the planet. Sure, engineers create amazing technologies, buildings, and other things. But if a stoner wants to get baked and he doesn’t have his usual stuff, he will find a way to smoke some bud. A group of stoners is ingenious, weird, but oftentimes spot on.

So if you’re stuck without glass, here are the top five best ways to smoke weed without it.

1. Best Way to Smoke Weed: With an Apple

What you’ll need:

Apple

Pen

Aluminum foil

Apples have been a stoner go-to since practically the beginning of time. You probably have one sitting in your fruit drawer, or even one in your bag as a snack. Apples are delicious, nutritious, and help-icious. In order to make an apple pipe, you’ll need just two other things: A pen and some aluminum foil.

Remove the stem from the apple. Take the cap off the pen, and stab it where the stem was just pulled from–about half-way into the apple. Then stab the apple again in the middle of the side, until you hit the first hole. Tear off a tiny piece of aluminum foil and form it into a bowl, placing it in the top of the apple. And voila! You’re all set. Simply load the aluminum with bud, light it up, and toke away.

Alternatively, if you want a fun way to smoke a joint, simply stick it in the pen hole and toke away. It’s literally that easy.

Price: $5.56

2. Best Way to Smoke Weed: With a Gravity Bong

Large container (like a bucket)

Two-liter bottle

Scissors

Aluminum foil

Water

What you’ll need:

Gravity bongs are absolutely one of the most efficient ways to smoke weed. They can be made from just about anything, including pumpkins, watermelons, paint buckets, and more. But what exactly is a water bong? Essentially, it includes a plastic bottle, and a container to hold water.

You make one by cutting off the bottom of a two-liter (or any other similarly-sized plastic bottle). Poke holes in the top, and cover it with aluminum foil with little holes, as well. Fill up a bucket (or other container) with water. Place the cut bottle inside of it as far down as possible, once you load the top with weed.

Light the bud, and slowly begin to pull the bottle out of the water. This action creates a vacuum and automatically pulls smoke into the bottle. When you’re ready, unscrew the lid and push down on the bottle, filling your lungs with that green-y goodness. Quick, simple, and an exceedingly efficient way to smoke weed.

Price: $4.61

3. Best Way to Smoke Weed: With a Joint

What you’ll need:

Rolling papers

I know half of you have that scene from Mean Girls, where Karen goes, “I’m a mouse, duh!” when questioned about her Halloween costume in your head. Except, switch up the verbiage to, “I’m a stoner, duh!” But when you’re in a pinch, sometimes your brain goes a little bonkers. I’m just here for a gentle reminder that you probably have some joint papers somewhere.

And if you don’t, you should definitely consider investing in a few packs. So the next time you’re stuck in a situation without glass, you’ll be ready to tackle that problem. Keep one in your car, backpack, or stash box. You already know Raw Authentic is one of the best rolling paper companies around. Stop screwing around and grab a pack today.

Or, if you’re really terrible at rolling a J, just snag some of these pre-rolls. Either way, you’ll be stoked to have some papers on-hand.

Price: $5.45 (76 percent off MSRP)

4. Best Way to Smoke Weed: With a Blunt

What you’ll need:

Blunt wraps or cigarillos

I know this is another one of those “no duh!” moments, but think about it. Just like joint papers, blunt wraps are something you should keep with you at all times. Because they tend to have a more intense flavor and are longer than regular rolling papers, they’re always a solid choice. Plus, blunts are available at most gas stations. Instead of running out when you’re already stoned, though, grab some of those bad boys right now.

Zig Zags are hands-down my favorite blunt wraps. Even for someone with horrible fine motor skills, I can almost always roll a decent blunt. Plus, if you purchase wraps over cigarillos, you won’t have to deal with tobacco you won’t smoke. Keep a bunch of these babies with you at all times, so you’re ready to smoke when you get the 420 signal.

Price: $26

5. Best Way to Smoke Weed: With a Water Bottle

What you’ll need:

Plastic water bottle

Scissors or needle

Aluminum foil

Optional: empty pen tube, with no ends or ink

Optional: metal bowl

Of all of the ways to smoke weed without glass, making a water bottle pipe definitely takes the most skill and time. But don’t be fooled–it doesn’t take a rocket scientist to make it. There are actually two ways to use a water bottle to smoke. The first is a straight up pipe, and the second is a bong. If you’re going the bong route, you’ll want to use the “optional” pieces from above.

Unscrew the cap of the bottle, and remove the label. On the side of the bottle, puncture it with the needle, moving it around to make a small hole. From there, take a piece of aluminum foil (if it’s super thin, fold it over to double it), ensuring it’s large enough to cover the hole and where the cap usually sits, and place it on top. Gently press down with your thump to form a bowl. Use the tooth pick to form tiny holes in the aluminum foil. Voila! You’re done with the first version. Simply load the bowl and use the small hole on the side as the mouthpiece.

If you’re interested in creating an actual bong, here are the extra steps. Rather than using a needle to create a small hole, use something slightly larger like scissors or a box cutter. When it’s large enough to fit the body of a pen into it, put that sucker in there–just make sure it’s just the hollow tube, with no ends or ink. Cut a second hole on the other side of the bottle, which will act as a carb. Add water to the bottle before placing the aluminum foil on top. Add a small metal bowl to the end of the exposed pen tube. Place aluminum foil on top, add in some bud, and take a hard rip.

Price: $4.99

