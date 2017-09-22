Top 10 Best 510 Thread Vape Accessories

Vapor4Life

As someone who vapes, you understand there are two thread types out there: 510 and 808. Each has its own unique qualities and vaping characteristics. On the surface, it’s easy to assume their only difference is with threading. But, as you dive deeper, you’ll understand why each has its advantages and disadvantages.

808 threading has a male-end, and pairs with a female-end cartomizer. In general, they provide a much steadier airflow, and have a much lower risk of leakage. It was the original threading type associated with vaping, and had maintained the majority of market share a while after 510 threading was introduced.

510 threading, on the other hand, has female parts and thread with a male cartomizer. After some major tweaks, they overtook the ever-popular 808 threading, taking over as the “majority threading holder”. 510s produce more vapor, in turn producing larger clouds. They do have a more restricted airflow than the 808s, but are by far more popular then their counterparts.

That being said, not all vaping accessories are compatible. In order to work around this problem, I’ve prepared a list of the best 510 thread vape equipment available. Check out the full lineup below!

1. Best 510 Thread Tube Mod: EGo One Mega V2 Kit

If you’re going to switch up your vape set-up, there are few ways to do so. You could easily change out your tank for a larger e liquid capacity. Or, you could switch from a box mod to a tube mods. Just as their name suggests, a tube mod is in the shape of a long cylinder–otherwise known as a “tube”.

The EGo One Mega V2 Kit is everything you could want in a 510 thread tube mod kit. It comes with an eGo One Mega V2 battery, an eGo One Mega V2 atomizer, two eGo One CL coils (0.5 and 1.0 ohms), two mouthpieces, and a USB cable. Holding up to four mL of e liquid, you’ll be set for the day. On that note, though, this set-up works best with a higher VG than PG ratio. Don’t miss out on this awesome tube mod.

Price: $39.99

2. Best 510 Thread Mini Mod Kit: Kanger Topbox Mini Kit

As we all know, vaping mods come in loads of different shapes and sizes. Unfortunately, some of them are super bulky and cumbersome. Rather than being annoyed with your behemoth of a set-up, look into 510 thread mini mods. As the name suggests, they’re smaller than an average vape mod. In terms of mini 510 thread mods, you can’t miss the Kanger Topbox Mini Kit.

This baby is the bees’ knees. Yep, so awesome that I’m using a cliche 1950s term. When you order this set-up, you’ll receive a Kangertech kbox mini TC, a Kangertech toptank mini, an SSOCC coil (0.15 Ohm Ni 200), two SSOCC coil (0.5 Ohm in stainless steel and a Clapton coil), an RBA mini plus and accessory pack, and a USB charging cable. Just add an 18650 battery, some vape juice, and you’re set to vape away the day.

Price: $69.99

3. Best 510 Thread Large Subohm Tank: SMOK TFV4 Mini Sub-Ohm Tank

Subohming is a popular way to vape. Vaping under an ohm (the measurement of electrical resistance) provides for a very different experience. It differs from regular vaping, in that produces massive clouds, warm vapor, and deep flavors. Because subohm vaping is so different, it requires separate equipment from regular vaping.

The SMOK TFV4 Mini Sub-Ohm Tank is absolutely awesome. It holds 3.5 mL of ejuice, which is more than enough if you’re not a heavy vaper (and if you are, try the SMOK TFV8, which holds five mL of e liquid). You’ll receive the TFV4 mini tank, a TF-CLP2 core coil (0.35 ohms), a TF-S6 core coil (0.4 ohms), a TF-RCA coil (Clapton single coil prebuilt RBA), a replacement glass tube, and spare parts. It’s recommended to use a vape juice higher in VG than PG. Subohm the day away with this baby.

Price: $29.99

4. Best 510 Thread Box Mod: Joyetech Cuboid Mod

If you’ve been around the vaping world for any amount of time, you’re bound to hear about Joyetech. They produce everything from mods, to e liquid, and atomizers. In addition to making a wide variety of products, well, they’re pretty awesome. In fact, their Cuboid is a fantastic 510 thread box mod you don’t want to miss.

This baby just screams “versatility”. It’s compatible with coils between 0.1 – 3.5 ohms in wattage, and 0.05 – 1.5 for temperature control mode. A sick-looking LED screen graces the side, making it easy to toggle between various settings. And, if you’re super picky about matching your set-up, it comes in three colors. Joyetech is always a great choice.

Price: $49.99

5. Best 510 Thread Small Subohm Tank: Mini Riptide Sub-Tank

As mentioned above, subohming requires a subohm-specific tank. Now, I know we already covered the SMOK TFV series, but those are on the larger side of tanks. If you’re a light vaper, or prefer to switch out flavors in the middle of the day, investing in a mini subohming tank is necessary. The Mini Riptide Sub-Tank fits that description to a T.

With a capacity of just two mL, you won’t be stuck with the same ejuice for too long. It comes with a 0.5 tank coil. A technology called Turbo-Flow uses a mesh screen made of nickel, meant to wick away e liquid, thus preventing gross, dry hits. If amazing flavor is your thing, then you need to give the Mini Riptide a shot.

Price: $19.99

6. Best 510 Thread Tank for Cannabis: Ebob Wax Vaporizer Tank By Cloupor (2 In 1)

When people think of vaping, nicotine-based liquid often comes to mind. But, there’s another super popular form of vaping…with cannabis. You can vape actual flower (the green bud you’re used to seeing), or something called a dab or concentrate. The latter is essentially a super concentrated form of bud, extracted using a solvent. Depending on what you’re vaping, you need different equipment.

The Ebob Wax Vaporizer Tank by Clouper works with concentrates…and flower. It’s a 1.4 ohm coil, which works best at about eight-to-10 Watts. Much like a bong or bubbler, simply add a bit of water to really receive a smooth hit. In no way is this meant to be used with vape juice, solely cannabis-based products. To vape on the go, you need the Ebob.

Price: $14.99

7. Best 510 Thread Vaping Set-Up: SMOK Alien 220W Mod Kit

Perhaps you’re in the market for an entire vaping set-up. Instead of investing in individual pieces (which can come with a pretty hefty price tag), opt to purchase an entire vaping kit. Not only will you save a few bucks, but you’ll also spend far less time trying to find every single part. If you want a 510 thread set-up, then you need the SMOK Alien 220W Mod Kit.

When I say this kit has everything, I really mean it. You’ll receive the Alien 220W vape mod, a USB cable, a set of spare parts, two 18650 batteries, a TFV8 Big Baby Beast Sub-tank, a 30 mL Bottle of e-Juice, and a Nitecore i2 dual 18650 battery charger. Yep–you receive a bottle of vape juice as a part of the kit. Choose from five different colors, to match your set-up to your personality.

Price: $129.99

8. Best 510 Thread Battery: 510 Vapor Zeus Auto E Cig Battery

Batteries are arguably the most important part of a vape set-up. Without power, you have nothing–you can’t vape without a charge. While you could just purchase any ol’ battery, it’s in your best judgment to get something you know works. If you purchase “just whatever”, you could be disappointed when it dies on half-a-charge.

In terms of batteries, the 510 Vapor Zeus Auto E Cig Battery is life. Charging is already a pain in the butt, but having the ability to puff during that session is ideal. Luckily, this baby does just that, and it stays at a consistent five volts, for an excellent experience. Choose from five different colors (and they’re not all dark like black or stainless steel!), to match your set-up to you. Don’t delay on this awesome 510 thread battery.

Price: $49.99

9. Best 510 Thread Adaptor: 510 To 808D Adapter

While 510 threading is the more popular of the two types, there comes a time when you want an adaptor. Perhaps you absolutely adore your 808 tank, but love everything about 510 batteries. Or maybe you spent a good deal on a cartomizer, but need to attach it to a 510 thread piece. Whatever the reason, an adaptor is a super easy fix.

This baby simply attaches the 510 threaded battery or mod on one end, and the missing 808 thread piece on the other end. It’s literally as simple as screwing in the adaptor, ensuring it’s secure, and hitting your vape. Stop pigeonholing yourself into one thread type.

Price: $3.99

10. Best 510 Thread Dab Pen: G Slim Vaporizer With Quartz (Wax Material)

As mentioned above, vaping isn’t solely for nicotine lovers. Instead, there is a long list of amazing cannabis-related 510 thread products. But, they’re not just limited to “typical” modifications, like you saw with the Ebob Wax Vaporizer Tank. The G Slim Vaporizer With Quartz Wax fits that description to a T.

This cannabis vape pen allows you to discretely rip on some bud, without drawing too much attention to yourself. It’s a concentrate-specific machine, so it uses wax, shatter, budder, and other dab-related materials. It screws into a slim battery, making it easy to slide into your pocket or small handbag. Vape some weed in style with the G Slim.

Price: $24.99

