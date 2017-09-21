Top 10 Best Cheap Grow Lights For Cannabis: Your Easy Buying Guide

Growing weed indoors is not always cheap. There is so much equipment to buy, from basics like lighting, ventilation and nutrients to more advanced equipment like temperature controllers, CO2 regulators, and more. Whether you grow in soil or in a full blown hydroponics system, the costs can start to add up. While it is true that you can make your money back in a few months by growing the right number of plants, not everyone has the start up cash to start growing for a large harvest right away. Do not worry though, because there are always ways to save money on grow equipment, and you can start small. In this article we will go over the best cheap grow lights for cannabis growers in 2017. There are a few different types of grow lights you can purchase, each with their own benefits and drawbacks.

HID or HPS lighting is inexpensive to set up, typically costing under $200 for a full kit including ballast, bulbs and reflective hood. The drawback here is that bulbs need to be replaced yearly, and you have to use separate bulbs for vegetative and flowering. HPS also consumes a lot of electricity, which can increase your monthly bill. CFL or fluorescent lights are inexpensive and energy efficient, but unfortunately they only work well for vegetative growth. You can use them alongside HPS, or if you are cloning or germinating seedlings. LED or Light Emitting Diode lighting is the most advanced technology in grow lights right now. They tend to be pretty expensive, with large LED grow lights sometimes costing over $500 each, but you can find smaller lights for cheap if you have only a few plants, say five or less. LEDs are super energy efficient and will barely cost any money in electricity over the long run, and they can be combined as you expand your grow op, instead of having to just purchase all new larger lights. You also have the option of DIYing your own LED lights, which we will go over in more detail below.

1. Best HID:Sun System Grow Light Fixture with Ultra Sun Lamp

HID lighting tends to be less expensive than other options to get set up with, and this light weight system from Sun System is one of the cheapest HID lights available. This is a state of the art digital lighting fixture has an integrated Galaxy ballast. It is compatible with both Metal Halide and HPS bulbs. This light fixture has a proprietary Smart Volt ballast that can operate at either 120 or 240 Volts and can power either a 200W or 400W, so it can grow with you as you increase the number of plants in your grow. This fixture also comes with a two year warranty.

Price: $68.61 with free shipping

Pros:

Only 15 lbs

Lower heat output than most HID lights

Inexpensive

Cons:

Not full spectrum

Only one bulb at a time

Not as powerful as other HID lights

2. Best CFL: Hydrofarm Fluorowing Compact Fluorescent System

This CFL light from Hydrofarm is a full fluorescent system including the bulb and a compact reflector to get the most out of your light. It is lightweight at only 3 lbs which means you don’t need any heavy duty hangers. It offers a full daylight lighting spectrum with a 125 watt compact fluorescent bulb. The power cord is included, as well as a junction box and all necessary hanging hardware.

Price: $50.37 with free shipping

Pros:

Lightweight

Low heat, does not require an additional fan

Energy efficient

Cons:

Not full spectrum

Not good for flowering plants

Reviewers mentioned the reflector is not very effective

3. Best T5 Fluorescent: Sun Blaze T5 High Output Fluorescent Strip Light

Here is an easy to use, quick set up strip light from Sun Blaze that can be ready to go in just minutes out of the box. This two foot long T5 fixture is perfect for cloning, germinating seedlings, or early vegetative growth. It is very light weight and easy to hang, and at under $30 will not break the bank either. This light includes a ballast with a long lifespan compared to other CFL grow lights, and a bulb so it is ready to go. You also get a two year warranty with this light.

Price: $29.41

Pros:

Two Year Warranty

Good for cloning, seedlings, or vegetative growth

Reflector hood, ballast and T5 bulbs included

Cons:

Only 2,000 lumens

Warranty for repair only

Not good for flowering

4. Cheapest One-Plant LED: TaoTronics LED Grow Light Bulb

LEDs really pack a lot of power into a small container when compared to other light fixtures. This single-bulb LED grow light is a best seller and customers love it for small gardens of one or two plants. For early growth or baby seedlings and clones, this LED light is perfect. It fits in a standard 12W socket, so it is very easy to set up using a reflective hood. This bulb is ready to go with a two year warranty right out of the box.

Price: $19.99

Pros:

Very cheap

One year warranty

Fits in 12W light socket

Cons:

Warranty is limited

Not very powerful

Reflective hood sold separately

5. Cheapest Large Sized LED Grow Light: Morsen 1000W LED Grow Light

This 1000W light from Morsen may seem expensive when compared to the other lights you have seen so far on this list, but that is because it is about 10 times as powerful. 1000 Watt lights usually go for hundreds of dollars, but this one is much less expensive than other lights that are this powerful. This is a very highly efficient grow light, which consists of extremely bright 10W individual LEDs. It consumes only about 185W of power so you will not spend a lot on electricity when running this light.

Price: $113.59 with free shipping

Pros:

Brighter 10W LEDs

Low power consumption

Very powerful and bright

Cons:

No warranty

More expensive than others on this list

No built in reflector

6. Mid Sized UFO LED: Roleadro 180W LED Grow Light

UFO style LEDs are great for mid sized grow ops. They are significantly more powerful than single bulbs, but not as large and expensive as the standard rectangular LED grow lights. THis Roleadro UFO light is 180W, making it great for a small grow op of 2-3 plants. It has a nine band spectrum and a built in fan that runs extremely quietly. It consumes very little power so you do not have to worry about your electricity bill going up. This is a good quality LED grow light for a great price.

Price: $72.99 with free shipping (54% off MSRP)

Pros:

Low heat output and quiet fan

Low energy consumption

Small size makes it easy to hang

Cons:

No warranty

Not very powerful

Not as bright as other LED lights

7. Best Dimmable LED: MaxiSun 300W Dimmable LED Grow Lights

Dimmable LED grow lights are a great way to add a whole new level of customization to your grow op. Most LED grow lights have an on/off switch for vegetative and flowering growth stages, where different red/blue LEDs are activated to maximize growth during each stage of life. Dimmable LEDs have a dimmer switch that allows you to gently move between veg and flower and adjust the percentage of each to whatever level you want. This means that you can have a completely custom setting for cloning, seedlings, early and late veg, and early and late bloom, which can definitely increase your yield and the overall health of your plants. This is great for experienced growers who want to take their grow to the next level. This light is designed with LEDs in a well thought out pattern, and has durable reflectors included to magnify the PAR and increase your canopy penetration by up to 200%. It also comes with a two year warranty.

Price: $148 with free shipping

Pros:

Two year warranty

Can be daisy chained

Dimmable

Cons:

Slow shipping

No timer

Relatively expensive

8. Best Light Bar: Galaxyhydro Waterproof 54W LED Grow Light

GalaxyHydro is one of the best known brands in hydroponic grow lights today. They are trusted by customers and well known in the cannabis community. This light bar is a fantastic design that can work great for a few plants or as a supplemental light on the edges of your larger grow op. Larger grow ops often have the problem of not getting full light coverage on the edges of their grow room. The bigger lights are place in the middle of the grow, and sometimes reflective sheeting just does not do enough to reflect that light on the outer corners, so supplemental lighting is necessary. There is no need to spend a ton of money on expensive supplemental lights, when a single light bar like this will do the trick. This 54W light is extremely inexpensive, and it is very efficient with an aluminum housing and 180 degree rotation.

Price: $39.99 with free shipping (50% off MSRP)

Pros:

180 degree rotating brackets

Provides more coverage than other 54W lights

Very efficient

Cons:

No warranty

Not very powerful

No reflector

9. Best LED Light Strip: LVJING 10w Grow Light Bars Light Strip

Light strips are taking the hydroponic gardening world by storm. These inexpensive yet powerful LEDs allow you to completely customize your grow, not only with the number and wattage of LEDs but the placement. WIth adhesive light strips you can completely surround your plants and get 100% light penetration for a greater yield. You can purchase as much or as little as you need, and you always have the option of adding or removing lights later own. This light strip kit comes with 10W or .5M per pack of advanced spectrum dual band red and blue LEDs, suitable for both veg and flowering.

Price: $11.99

Pros:

Completely customizable

Easy to upgrade or move

Very inexpensive to start and to expand

Cons:

Not as powerful as traditional grow lights

Power supply sold separately

Cheap construction compared to traditional grow lights

10. Best Chip On Board LED: Roleadro 400W COB Full Spectrum LED Grow Light

Chip On Board or COB grow lights are the latest technological advancement in LED lighting. COB lights consist of multiple LED chips mounted directly to a copper or ceramic board, forming one single module that appears to be one light when turned on but is in reality multiple diodes. These types of lights are unique from other LED grow lights because they put off a white light, eliminating the red or purple light in your grow room. COP lights use even less power than regular LEDs and are very durable. This small light from Roleadro packs a punch at 400W, and is a great addition to any grow room whether small or large.

Price: $98.99 with free shipping (50% off MSRP)

Pros:

Very low energy consumption

Efficient heat dissipation

The latest and greatest LED technology

Cons:

Relatively expensive

No warranty

Not dimmable

