Buy Ducting Online For Cannabis Grow Rooms: Your Easy Buying Guide

Ducting is an essential part of any grow op, whether you grow cannabis in a grow tent, a grow cabinet, or a dedicated grow room. Any sized space requires ventilation, and inline fans are the most efficient way to move large amounts of air quickly and efficiently in your grow room. Proper ventilation is essential to having healthy weed plants. Ventilation helps to regulate the temperature in your grow room, preventing things like nutrient burn (due to overheated plants sucking up more nutrient solution than they need) and wilting as well as mold due to increased relative humidity. Ducting can be hard to shop for because they all tend to look the same – Long, tubular and shiny. There are some important differences that can make a big impact on your buying decisions, which we will go over in this article.

You may need to buy some additional accessories for your ventilation system. These include:

Duct Clamps: These are necessary for any ducting installation. These clamps are what attach your ducting to your fan and to your exhaust mount. come in sizes from 4″ to 12″.

Air Tight Collar: Collars are needed for any professional level ducting installation. Collars mount to the hole in your wall or ceiling where the vented air will be released, and provide a professional look as well as an air tight seal. This is especially important for preventing odors.

Connector Collar: These are handy to have for when you need to splice two pieces of ducting together, for example if you purchased two lengths of 16 foot ducting and you need to connect them for a total of 32 feet. They can only be used with ducting of the same size.

90 Degree Elbow: It is best not to have to use these elbows because they slow down the flow of air, but if you need to make a 90 degree turn in your ventilation you can simply connect two hoses to either end of this piece to make the turn.

Y-Connectors: These allow you to ventilate multiple areas with one single fan. They connect three hoses together and can either be hsoes of the same size, or differing sizes from 4″ up to 12″

1. Best Four Inch Ducting: iPower Four Inch By Eight Feet Duct

This four ducting is cheap, easy and straightforward. It is made of aluminum, is flexible and fire resistant and contains a corrosion resistant wire helix. This ducting can handle a temperature range of 0 to 185 degrees F. It also comes with a pair of four inch metal clamps for installation. THis ducting is esigned for small grow rooms so it is eight feet long.

Price: $7.99

Pros:

Reflective material can help to disperse light in smaller grow rooms

Inexpensive

Comes with clamps

Cons:

Only eight feet long

Easily bent out of shape

You may need to buy extra clamps

2. Best Six Inch Ducting: iPower Six Inch By Sixteen Feet Duct

This six inch ducting is designed for medium sized grow ops with six inch inline fans. It comes with a longer length at 16′ so you can use it in larger rooms. This ducting also has a fire resistant coating, corrosion resistant wire helix and comes with two six inch clamps. If you need longer lengths of 6″ ducting, click here to purchase a 6″ by 25′ duct.

Price: $13.99

Pros:

Corrosion resistant

Fire resistant

Comes with a pair of clamps

Cons:

Easy to bend out of shape

May require extra clamps

Other accessories sold separatley

3. Best Eight Inch Ducting: VIVOSUN Non-Insulated Flex Air Aluminum Ducting

Eight inch ducting is for larger grow rooms with many plants, so this ducting comes in a longer length than the others on this list. This ducting is 25 feet long. It can handle a temperature range of -22 to 266 degrees F. This high quality ducting is made of temperature and corrosion proof aluminum and is sold by a well known and trusted brand in hydroponics.

Price: $28.99 with free shipping

Pros:

Fire and corrosion safe

Extra long length

Trusted brand

Cons:

Larger size makes it even easier to bend out of shape

Relatively expensive

Does not come in multiple length options

4. Best Ten Inch Ducting: iPower Ten Inch by Twenty Five Feet Duct

This ten inch ducting from iPower is for the largest grow rooms and grow operations. Ten inch inline fans have some serious power and can move the air in your grow room incredibly efficiently. It is best to get a large diameter ducting as well, instead of trying to fit less expensive eight of six inch ducting to your large fan. This iPower ducting has all of the features of the smaller sizes, with a larger diameter. It is fireproof and corrosion resistant, flexible and easy to install.

Price: $29.21

Pros:

Trusted brand

Fireproof

Corrosion resistant

Cons:

Easy to bend out of shape

Relatively expensive

Most likely requires additional clamps

5. Best Lightproof Ducting: Custom Automated Products Lightproof Ducting with Clamps

If you want a sleeker looking ducting that is more durable than standard aluminum, this lightproof ducting from C.A.P is a good option. The lightproofing black coating on the outside can handle temperatures up to 140 degrees and is designed to resist corrosion due to light exposure. It also looks great and blends in with black grow tents. This product also comes in an 8″ size, which you can click here to purchase.

Price: $26.95 with free shipping

Pros:

Lightproof

Very durable

Looks great in a black tent

Cons:

May kink

More expensive

No clamps

6. Best Durable Ducting: OdorStop Eight Inch Flexible Ducting

If you have a professional level grow op, you may need some more heavy duty ducting that is durable and can be reused year after year, grow after grow. This ducting is 8″ in diameter, 25 feet long, and retracts into a self contained carry bag for easy transportation and storage. This ducting is temperature resistant to 180 degrees and can handle both positive or negative pressure. This ducting is made of professional grade PVC over a steel spring wire, so you will not have the same issues with kinking as you may run into with regular aluminum ducting. You can even connect multiple ducts without the need for a connecting collar, making this the easiest ducting to install and uninstall.

Price: $99 with free shipping

Pros:

Very durable

No clamps needed

Will not kink

Cons:

Very expensive

Only comes in one diameter

Only comes in one length

