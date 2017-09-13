Top 10 Best Festival Essentials: The Ultimate List

Amazon

So, you’ve finally invested in your first festival tickets. Your heart’s pounding with excitement, you’re stoked on life…until you realize you have absolutely no idea what to bring or wear! This mini freakout is more common than you’d expect amongst newbie festival goers. After all, how the heck are you supposed to know what to pack?

Everyone is different, and have varying requirements for attending a festival. But, there are common items you’ll see people carrying around the venue. Below you’ll find a list of the best festival essentials for anyone: Guy or girl. While you may not need everything I’ve spelled out, this will give you an awesome idea of how to pack for your first music festival.

Take a peek at the absolute the ultimate list of festival essentials.

1. Festival Essentials – Hydration Backpack: CamelBak 2016 M.U.L.E. Hydration Pack

Most festivals do not allow you to bring in full hydration packs. This is because you can easily smuggle in booze, ultimately taking away their profit on $11 Bud Lights. (Huge eye roll there). But, it’s for your safety and la la. Because of this rule, the bladder can’t be full–but you can bring it in perfectly empty, and fill it at a watering station.

The awesome thing about the CamelBak 2016 M.U.L.E Hydration pack, is it doubles as a regular backpack. There are quite a few CamelBaks with just the bladder, but this bad boy gives you tons of organization and interior pockets to store all of your other festival essentials. In fact, there’s a phone-specific pocket, so you can whip it out during your favorite set. If you’re going to get one thing on this list, make it a CamelBak.

Price: $75.99 (30 percent off MSRP)

2. Festival Essentials – Drug Rug: El Paso Designs Unisex Classic Mexican Baja Pullover

Music festivals drastically vary in location and time of year. Because of this, it’s hard to choose the perfect outfit. It could be hotter than blazes during the day, and freeze-your-butt-off cold at night. In order to meet in the middle (without compromising on your digs), bring a hoodie or zip up to stave off those late night high chills.

What better hoodie to wear to a festival, than a drug rug? Not only do they scream “festival wear”, they’re also warm, comfy, and look dope regardless of your outfit. The El Paso Designs Unisex Classic Mexican Baja Pullover is great for everyone–both guys and girls. Plus, they’re fuzzy on the inside, come in some sick colors, and can be worn outside of the festival. Don’t freeze your butt off–stay warm in a drug rug.

Price: $14.02-28.49

3. Festival Essentials – Glow Sticks: 100 8″ Glow Stick Bracelets

There’s just something truly magical about glow sticks. Maybe it’s because they make us reminisce about our childhoods, or because they look amazing in the dark at a show. Whatever the case, glow sticks, especially glow stick bracelets are definitely a festival essential. Whether they’re for you to deck yourself out, or they’re meant to be handed out and make new friends, they’re an awesome choice.

Glow sticks can be expensive–especially in the summer when you purchase them from the grocery store. But, I’m here to break that thought process: Purchasing glow sticks on Amazon is cheap. For just a few bucks, you’ll have 100 glow sticks in varying colors, in addition to connectors. They’re five millimeters in diameter, and can easily slide under any long sleeves. Deck yourself out or make new friends. The choice is yours with this festival essential.

Price: $7.59 (53 percent off MSRP)

4. Festival Essentials – Flat Bill: Ariat Men’s Aztec Multi Flat Bill Cap

Besides drug rugs, you’ll encounter another insanely popular piece of clothing at a festival: Flat bills. Flat bills, of course, are hats that don’t have a curved bill. They’re popular amongst festival goers for a variety of reasons, most often doubling as a housing unit for pins. Pins are like cool kid currency at a music festival, so show them off if you have any.

This particular flat bill looks awesome as a stand alone piece, or as a pin hat. Because it has a mesh back, instead of a cloth one, if you choose to place pins on it, the fabric won’t have gaping holes. It features an awesome Aztec design, and is made of a mixture of polyester, cotton, and other natural fibers. Hand-wash this bad boy in case it gets dirty. Otherwise, ride off into the festival with this awesome snap back.

Price: $31.40

5. Festival Essentials – Digital Watch: Aposon Men’s Digital Waterproof Sport Watch

You may or may not already have a waterproof, digital watch in your possession. If you do, you’re set to go. But if you don’t, you’ll seriously want to consider investing in this festival essential. Oftentimes, there’s more than one stage at a music festival. In turn, that means there could be multiple artists on-stage at the same time. Having the ability to keep track of time, so you don’t miss a set is key to an awesome festival experience.

For under $15, you’ll receive a watch that won’t kill you if it’s destroyed. More than likely, though, this’ll become your go-to festival watch because it’s waterproof, easy-to-read, and comes with a comfortable silicone band for your wrist. And if you’re so inclined, you can set it to two separate time zones. Don’t be lame and miss your favorite set–get a waterproof watch.

Price: $12.99 (57 percent off MSRP)

6. Festival Essentials – Socks: FITS Ultra Light Runner Socks

If you’re planning on wearing flip flops or other sandals, you may want to think about bringing a change of shoes and socks. It can get pretty chilly at night–especially when you’ve been partying for a while before sundown. Of course, you could always just throw on socks with your sandals….but it might be uncomfortable with the flippity flops.

Bring FITS socks. They’re hands-down the absolute best socks I’ve ever worn in my entire life. They’re made of 100% merino wool, which keeps your feet at a balanced temperature. Plus, merino wicks sweat away from your body, keeping your feet nice and dry. They’re super tight to your feet, which helps prevent blisters. Even if you don’t want to bring a pair of shoes, FITS socks are absolutely essential festival gear.

Price: $10.36-23.99

7. Festival Essentials – Energy Drinks: Monster Energy Drinks

No matter how you choose to take on your festival, you’re going to be tired after a long day of being on your feet. What better way to beat the tiredness, than to chug an energy drink? I know, they’re not the best thing for you…but if you save them solely for festivals, you’ll be thrilled about your boost in energy. Of course, you can’t bring them into the gates, but you can drink them beforehand.

My personal favorite is Monster. The original flavor is too thick and gross for me, but the Zero Ultra is the right amount of everything. But, if Monster isn’t your thing, bring something else like Red Bull, Rockstar, or any other energy drink. The key here is to remain pumped up throughout the festival. No late night fading for you.

Price: $34.67 (5 percent off MSRP)

8. Festival Essentials – Weed Stash: Tampon Dube Tubes

Alright, so most people like to have a little extra fun at a festival. This could be with booze (which like I said before is insanely expensive inside the gates), or with other things. In this particular case, I’ve got you covered with some super secret doobie tubes. But they’re not just any old doob tubes–they’re camouflaged as tampons.

These clever babies are perfect for a nice little fattie. Each pack comes with five tubes, and you’ll receive two packs, totaling 10 fake tampons. They’re totally smell-proof, as long as they’re properly sealed. And if you’re not one for smoking the ganj, they double as booze tubes! Regardless of how you’d like to celebrate, these Tampon Dube Tubes have for you covered.

Price: $19.98

9. Festival Essentials – Toilet Paper: Quilted Northern Ultra Plush Toilet Paper

As a first time festival goer, I didn’t even consider toilet paper. Thank goodness the person with me did, or I’d have literally been SOL. If you remember to bring one thing (other than the backpack, so you can carry it), you do not want to forget toilet paper. I’m going to say it again. Do not forget to bring toilet paper.

It doesn’t matter if you prefer the Quilted Northern picture above, or some other type. But TP is 100% a festival essential. Bring extra because there will inevitably be people who need it–and who wants to get stuck in a truly crappy situation?

Price: $6.99

10. Festival Essentials – Hand Sanitizer: PURELL Advanced Instant Hand Sanitizer

Heading to a festival, you already know you’re going to be stuck using some type of port-a-potty. Most of the time, they’re pretty well-stocked in terms of toilet paper and hand sanitizer. However, there are unfortunate times in which the latter isn’t available. Instead of being stuck in a gross situation, bring some of your own.

Purell is one of the most well-known names in the hand sanitizer game. Snag a bottle (or eight), so your hands can remain clean while you dance dirty. Plus, you’ll be able to help fellow festival goers stuck in the same situation. Nobody wants to party with dirty hands.

Price: $10.45 (30 percent off MSRP)

Heavy, Inc. is a participant in the Amazon Services LLC Associates Program, an affiliate advertising program designed to provide a means for sites to earn advertising fees by linking to Amazon. Our product recommendations are guided solely by our editors. We have no relationship with manufacturers. Follow all local laws in your area.