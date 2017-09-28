Top 10 Best Professional LED Grow Lights For Cannabis 2017

Professional cannabis growers need the highest quality equipment in their grow rooms. Everything from ventilation to nutrients to lighting needs to be top of the line in order to produce massive, high quality buds. Whether you sell to a disepnsary or keep your weed for personal use, you will not get great results with subpar equipment. In this article we are going to go over the top 10 best LED grow lights for pro growers. LED lights are definitely the way to go in a professional grow. They are superior to traditional HID or HPS because they offer a wide band spectrum without wasting energy in the form of heat. This means less risk of burning your plants, less ventilation needed, and less chance of nutrient burn, which happens when overheated plants become too thirst and suck up way too much nutrient solution. You will spend less money on the lights themselves as well, because although LEDs cost more upfront, they do not require nearly as much maintenance as HPS, which need to have their bulbs replaced once per year or more. In this article we are going to focus on lights that are 600W and up, which cover a grow area large enough to be used professionally.
1. Best New Brand: Dimgogo 1000W LED Grow Light
Dimgogo is a new brand in the LED grow light space, but their lights have proven to be excellent quality for professional growers. This 1000W light consists of triple-chip 10W LEDs, which are brighter and more efficient than double-chip 3W or 5W LEDs. This can have a huge impact on your plants growth speed and quality. This grow light includes red, blue, white, IR and UV LEDs, giving it a full spectrum that is closer to sunlight than grow lights with only red and blue diodes. This is a powerful light with an equally powerful cooling system. Two fans and a large heat sink keep this light running cool. This light consumes only about 185W of power and is great for about a 5′ by 4′ growing space. This light also comes with a three year warranty and 24/7 customer service support.
Price: $119.99 with free shipping
Buy the Dimgogo 1000W LED Grow Light here.
Pros:
- 3 year warranty
- 10W LED chips
- Advanced cooling system
Cons:
- Not a well known brand
- Not many reviews online
- Made in China
Find more Dimgogo 1000W LED Grow Light information and reviews here.
2. Brightest Light: Morsen 2400W LED Grow Light With Dimmer On Off Switch
Morsen LED grow lights are definitely professional quality and would be great in any larger sized grow op. This 2400W light is one of the brightest and most advanced on the market today. This light contains 180 individual 10W LEDs. These 10W LED chips are much brighter than the 3W or 6W LEDs you usually find in smaller grow lights, making this light much brighter not only because of the total wattage, but because each individual chip is brighter than the competition.
Price: $359.99 with free shipping
Buy the Morsen 2400W LED Grow Light With Dimmer On Off Switch here.
Pros:
- 10W LED chips
- One of the most powerful lights available
- 3 years warranty plus 30 days satisfaction or return guarantee
Cons:
- May be more likely to burn plants than other LEDs
- Some customers had issues with the power supply burning out
- Some had issues with the internal fans
Find more Morsen 2400W LED Grow Light With Dimmer On Off Switch information and reviews here.
3. Best Chip On Board LED Light: Roleadro 800W Full Spectrum LED Grow Light
Chip On Board LED grow lights are very unique and utilize the newest technology in LED grow lights. COB LEDs consist of multiple individual LED diodes that are mounted on a copper or a ceramic board. These diodes end up looking like one panel of solid light. COB lights are very bright and emit a white, rather than red or blue, light. They are full spectrum, providing light that is closer to the sun’s rays. This 800W COB light from Roleadro is surprisingly small in size for the amount of power and light it puts out. If you want to try out the newest LED technology with a very powerful light, this is a great choice. Roleadro also makes 200W or 400W COB lights that can be be daisy chained with this one. You can also purchase an 800W light with the chips arranged in a line, instead of a square.
Price: $227.43
Buy the Roleadro 800W Full Spectrum LED Grow Light here.
Pros:
Cons:
Find more Roleadro 800W Full Spectrum LED Grow Light information and reviews here.
4. Best Epistar LED Light: MarsHydro 1600W Epistar Full Spectrum Grow Light
All it takes is one look at this LED grow light to know it is made for serious, pro-level growers. Epistar LEDs are extremely bright, and you can see the difference when you walk into a grow room lit by these High Intensity Epistar LEDs. This light offers a full spectrum in 1600W and has an easy veg/bloom switch for different growth stages. This light is comparable to an 800W HID, but it only draws between 500W to 700W depending on whether you have it set on grow or bloom. This powerful light also comes with a two year warranty.
Price: $691.99
Buy the MarsHydro 1600W Epistar Full Spectrum Grow Light here.
Pros:
Cons:
Find more MarsHydro 1600W Epistar Full Spectrum Grow Light information and reviews here.
5. Most Trusted Brand: Apollo Horticulture Full Spectrum 1200 Watt LED Grow Light
Apollo is one of the most well known and trusted brands in hydroponics. Their grow lights are tried and true, and come in sizes from 75W up to this powerful 1200W light. This grow light is straightforward and easy to use, without any complicated technology or extra features. It consists of 24- individual 5W LEDs and has a lifespan of 50,000 hours. This 1200W light draws only 600W of power and comes with a limited 2 year warranty. This light is a powerhouse designed for professional use, and hundreds of positive customer reviews are a testament to its quality and reliability.
Price: $602.57
Buy the Apollo Horticulture Full Spectrum 1200 Watt LED Grow Light here.
Pros:
Cons:
Find more Apollo Horticulture Full Spectrum 1200 Watt LED Grow Light information and reviews here.
6. Best CREE LED Light: Advanced Platinum Series P9-XML2 855w 12-band LED Grow Light With CREE 10w LEDs
CREE is a new brand to the scene of horticulture and hydroponics, but their LEDs are making a huge impact on the industry. Their high performance white and color LEDs are optimized to have a full spectrum of light that is optimal for plant growth. These LEDs have the highest output in the industry, and come the closest to actually replacing HPS or HID lighting, without the extra cost of heat output and wattage. This grow light from Advanced Platinum combines CREE technology with the know-how and years of experience of Advanced Platinum, a great brand that has been around for many years. The 10W LEDs used in this 1000W light have two to three times the lumen/PAR output of any other LED light. You can easily switch between three modes with this grow light – Grow, Flower or Boost. This light also comes with one of the best warranties in the industry, 4 years plus an exclusive 90 day money back guarantee.
Price: $999 with free shipping
Buy the Advanced Platinum Series P9-XML2 855w 12-band LED Grow Light + CREE 10w here.
Pros:
Cons:
Find more Advanced Platinum Series P9-XML2 855w 12-band LED Grow Light + CREE 10w information and reviews here.
7. Best Dimmable Grow Light: VIPARSPECTRA Dimmable Series PAR1200 1200W LED Grow Light
Dimmable LED grow lights are one of my personal favorites to have in my grow room. If you want a high level of customization, regular veg and bloom switches do not cut it. Dimmable grow lights allow you to customize exactly how much of each growth stage lighting spectrum you want your plants exposed to. This means you can have a different setting for early veg vs late veg, early bloom vs late bloom, and a booster setting for the end of bloom. You can go in every day if you want and adjust the levels based on your observations of your plants. This is the kind of tweaking and experimenting that sets professional level growers apart from hobbyists, and allows you to produce the highest quality buds from your plants. This grow light also comes with a 3 year warranty plus 30 days satisfaction or return guarantee.
Price: $499 with free shipping
Buy the VIPARSPECTRA Dimmable Series PAR1200 1200W LED Grow Light here.
Pros:
Cons:
Find more VIPARSPECTRA Dimmable Series PAR1200 1200W LED Grow Light information and reviews here.
8. Best Award Winning Grow Light: G8LED 900 Watt MEGA LED Grow Light
This grow light was awarded the Best LED Grow Light by High Times magazine in 2016.G8LED has been around for almost a decade, providing high quality lighting for professional growers. This light features an 8-Band wavelength plus IR and UV lighting. This LED Light runs extremely cool and does not use a lot of electricity, saving you money in the long run. It consists of 3 Watt chips for a total of 900W. G8LED is known for their excellent customer servie and high quality, durable products. This light also comes with a 2 year warranty.
Price: $1,099.99 with free shipping
Buy the G8LED 900 Watt MEGA LED Grow Light here.
Pros:
Cons:
Find more G8LED 900 Watt MEGA LED Grow Light information and reviews here.
9. Cheapest Light With 10W LED Chips: King Plus Double Chips 1200w LED Grow Light
If there is one thing that is spectacular about this 1200W grow light from King Plus, it is the price. This high quality grow light is a fraction of the cost of most other lights of this size, with no sacrifice in quality or durability. This light consists of 10W LEDs, some of the best and brightest available today. The light is full spectrum, including red, blue, yellow, white, IR and UV diodes. It is ideal for all stages of plant growth. It also has an efficient cooling system with holes on the extra thick LED board and fans for efficient heat dissipation. This light is available at such a low price because it is sold directly from the factory, with no middle man. This grow light also comes with a three year warranty and 24 hour customer service availability.
Price: $159 with free shipping
Buy the King Plus Double Chips 1200w LED Grow Light here.
Pros:
Cons:
Find more King Plus Double Chips 1200w LED Grow Light information and reviews here.
10. Best Deal: HollandStar 1000W LED Grow Light
Last but not least, here is an extremely affordable 100W light from HollandStar. This light is perfect for new professionals who want to expand their grow operation without breaking the bank. This 1200W light can cover a roughly 4′ x 5′ area during both veg and bloom. It is full spectrum with UV and IR light diodes, and is made of a durable metal shell with acrylic covering over the lights themselves. This is a great quality light with a factory covered lifetime warranty.
Price: $125 (58 percent off MSRP) with free shipping
Buy the HollandStar 1000W LED Grow Light here.
Pros:
Cons:
