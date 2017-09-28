Top 10 Best Professional LED Grow Lights For Cannabis 2017

Professional cannabis growers need the highest quality equipment in their grow rooms. Everything from ventilation to nutrients to lighting needs to be top of the line in order to produce massive, high quality buds. Whether you sell to a disepnsary or keep your weed for personal use, you will not get great results with subpar equipment. In this article we are going to go over the top 10 best LED grow lights for pro growers. LED lights are definitely the way to go in a professional grow. They are superior to traditional HID or HPS because they offer a wide band spectrum without wasting energy in the form of heat. This means less risk of burning your plants, less ventilation needed, and less chance of nutrient burn, which happens when overheated plants become too thirst and suck up way too much nutrient solution. You will spend less money on the lights themselves as well, because although LEDs cost more upfront, they do not require nearly as much maintenance as HPS, which need to have their bulbs replaced once per year or more. In this article we are going to focus on lights that are 600W and up, which cover a grow area large enough to be used professionally.

1. Best New Brand: Dimgogo 1000W LED Grow Light

Dimgogo is a new brand in the LED grow light space, but their lights have proven to be excellent quality for professional growers. This 1000W light consists of triple-chip 10W LEDs, which are brighter and more efficient than double-chip 3W or 5W LEDs. This can have a huge impact on your plants growth speed and quality. This grow light includes red, blue, white, IR and UV LEDs, giving it a full spectrum that is closer to sunlight than grow lights with only red and blue diodes. This is a powerful light with an equally powerful cooling system. Two fans and a large heat sink keep this light running cool. This light consumes only about 185W of power and is great for about a 5′ by 4′ growing space. This light also comes with a three year warranty and 24/7 customer service support.

Price: $119.99 with free shipping

Pros:

3 year warranty

10W LED chips

Advanced cooling system

Cons:

Not a well known brand

Not many reviews online

Made in China

2. Brightest Light: Morsen 2400W LED Grow Light With Dimmer On Off Switch

Morsen LED grow lights are definitely professional quality and would be great in any larger sized grow op. This 2400W light is one of the brightest and most advanced on the market today. This light contains 180 individual 10W LEDs. These 10W LED chips are much brighter than the 3W or 6W LEDs you usually find in smaller grow lights, making this light much brighter not only because of the total wattage, but because each individual chip is brighter than the competition.

Price: $359.99 with free shipping

Pros:

10W LED chips

One of the most powerful lights available

3 years warranty plus 30 days satisfaction or return guarantee

Cons: