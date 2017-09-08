Top 10 Best Stoner Movies of 2017

Amazon

Let’s be honest, when it comes to watching a movie while you’re stoned, you’re picky. I mean, yeah, you could just throw anything on Netflix, or toss in a random DVD, but are you really in the mood for “just whatever”? More than likely, you have something in mind, but don’t know exactly what it is.

Stoner movies come in many different forms. They range from practically-pee-your-pants-funny, to ridiculously trippy, and mind blowing documentaries. Of course, there are classic stoner movies you’d expect, like The Big Lebowski, Jay and Silent Bob Strike Back, and How High. But, I’m not here to give you a list of “typical” stoner movies. No, this is a list of both classic and new films to consider after ripping your bong, or puffing on a Jay.

Without further ado, here are the absolute best movies to watch while stoned. Check them out!

1. Best Overall of Stoner Movies: Pineapple Express

James Franco and Seth Rogan star in this hilarious action duo. Franco is Rogan’s drug dealer–and he’s a class 5 clinger. He just wants to be Rogan’s best friend, and sells him a rare, strange strain called “Pineapple Express”. (Total side note, but if you ever get a chance to smoke it–yep it’s a real strain–then definitely do it).

Because it’s such a secret strain, he’s not supposed to be in possession of it. Through a wild series of events, the two end up being chased down by one of the biggest drug dealers in town, seeing a murder go down, and end up at a breakfast place. This is hands-down the best overall stoner movie.

Price: $14.99

Pros:

Well-known movie, so it’s easy to find

You can actually smoke Pineapple Express while watching Pineapple Express

Will definitely make you laugh

Cons:

Not everyone is a fan of the James Franco/Seth Rogan duo

2. Most Belly-Laugh-Inducing of Stoner Movies: DodgeBall: A True Underdog Story

Vince Vaughn and Ben Stiller are enemies in this hilarious mid-2000s film. Peter LeFleur (Vince Vaughn) owns a small gym, Average Joe’s. They’re underwater in terms of bills, and there doesn’t seem to be a way out. White Goodman (Ben Stiller) is a weird, narcissistic character who wants to purchase LeFleur’s gym. A member at Average Joe’s discovers a dodgeball tournament, with a cash prize large enough to pay off the debts.

You’ll be laughing your butt off as they roll into a professional dodgeball tournament. From there, you meet a high schooler who wants to be a male cheerleader, a man with a wife who hates him, an attractive, young attorney, a pirate, and a crazy, drunk coach named Patches O’Houlihan. I’ve yet to find another stoner movie that incites such belly laughter every time I watch it. If you’re a big fan of stupid, silly humor, then you need to watch Dodgeball.

Price: $5.99 (37 percent off MSRP)

Pros:

Fantastic price for a DVD

Stars Ben Stiller and Vince Vaughn

Provides tons of big laughs

Unique storyline, in terms of comedies

Cons:

If you don’t like stupid humor, this isn’t the movie for you

3. Best of Cheech & Chong Stoner Movies: Up In Smoke

No matter what, if you’re putting together a list of the best stoner movies, it’d be incomplete if you left out Cheech and Chong. This iconic duo starred in so many movies, it’s easy to lose track of the titles. But, if you have to choose just one classic, then it’s definitely Up in Smoke.

Chong’s character, Anthony Stoner, is told to get a job or he’s being sent to military school. So he leaves his house, and encounters a super enthusiastic hitchhiker, Pedro de Pacas (Cheech Marin). The hitchhiker whips out a massive joint, and the pair are off on an adventure. Through a series of hilarious, only-Cheech-and-Chong-could-end-up-in-that-series-of-events, they end up in Tijuana, in a plan to smuggle drugs back across the border. You can’t miss the OG Cheech and Chong stoner movie. It’s like an initiation into stoner life.

Price: $29.97

Pros:

The OG stoner movie – it’s a classic

Absolutely hilarious, will make you laugh

Has a unique plot, with unexpected twists

Cons:

Very old – CGI and everything is old school

4. Best of Classic Stoner Movies: Half Baked

The 90s were full of awesome stoner movies. They often featured famous comedians (and stoners), bringing weed more into the mainstream. Dave Chapelle is Thurgood Jenkins in Half-Baked. He and his buddies love to smoke and eat good high snacks. So, they send one of their buddies to the convenience store to procure said snacks. Unfortunately, errand boy ends up feeding a police horse, and the horse dies. Straight to jail for their homie.

The amigos work together to find a way to rescue their friend from jail–he’s just a poor, little stoner after all. In the process, Thurgood meets a girl named Mary Jane, whom he immediately falls in love with. If you’re in the mood for a classic stoner comedy, peppered with a bit of rom com, then you definitely need to watch Half Baked.

Price: $7.99

Pros:

Hilarious mix of comedy and love story

Unique storyline, sure to make you laugh

Features old-school names that are still relevant today

Cons:

There’s some offensive language, not suitable for everyone

5. Best of Stoner Movies – Documentary: Reincarnated

Sometimes when you’re stoney, you don’t want to watch a comedy. Sure, they’re awesome, but you want to have your mind blown. The best way to do so, is with a documentary. And, what better than one that follows Snoop Dogg’s journey into Rastafarianism? His documentary, Reincarnated, does just that–a time when he chose to take on the name Snoop Lion.

Snoop has been known for his sick beats and love of weed for decades. In fact, he’s totally changed his persona from a hard gangster, to someone specifically seeking out peace. He heads down to Jamaica to dive deeper into his Rastafari faith. This fascinating stoner documentary also dives into his past, to bring his true transformation full-circle. If you haven’t seen this, I really highly recommend it. It’s very insightful to both Snoop Dogg, and being a Rastafarian.

Price: $16.99

Pros:

Full of facts and tidbits about Snoop that’ll blow your mind

Well-made documentary that will grip you until the end

Teaches you a lot about Rastafarianism

Cons:

Not ideal if you want something funny

6. Best of Horror Stoner Movies: Oculus

Full disclaimer: I love horror movies, but it takes a lot to scare me past the end. Don’t fall for that same mindset when you watch Oculus. This bone-chillingly scary movie will leave you freaked out well into the night. It’s about a brother and sister, who’ve come back to their childhood home after many years.

This movie runs on parallel plot lines–what they’re currently experiencing, and what happened when they were children–through flashbacks. You learn that their father, unbeknownst to him, purchased a mirror that causes hallucinations. It seduces their father into a relationship with another woman, and makes their mother go insane. If you’re in the mood for something full of horrifying, “oh crap, they did that!” twists, then you need to watch Oculus.

Price: $8.62

Pros:

Will leave you thinking well past the end

Full of all types of scares (i.e. jump, psychological, etc.)

Incredibly unique plot line

Cons:

Not for the faint-hearted

7. Best of Stoner Movie Remakes: Alice In Wonderland

If there’s one movie that’s been redone a million times, it’s Alice in Wonderland. And, it’s one of the only movies that kills it every time it’s remade. The many versions are based upon a book by Lewis Carrol, called Alice’s Adventures in Wonderland (grab a copy of it here, if you’re interested in reading it). The latest version was released in 2010, and starred Johnny Depp and Helena Bonham Carter.

Just like every other movie they’re in, Depp and Bonham Carter truly embody their roles as the Mad Hatter and the Red Queen, respectively. There are so many trippy scenes and visuals, you’ll be basking in your stoniness, totally enthralled with the movie. If you haven’t seen this stoner movie yet, you definitely need to add it to your list.

If you’re more a fan of the cartoon version, snag it here.

Price: $5.99 (40 percent off MSRP)

Pros:

Has a phenomenal cast, including Johnny Depp, Helena Bonham Carter, and Anne Hathaway

Puts a fabulous take on a well-known story

Can watch in 3D for an extra trippy experience

Cons:

Alice in Wonderland takes a certain mindset to be in – it’s intensely trippy

8. Best of Trippy Stoner Movies: Shutter Island

Even if you’re not a Leonardo DiCaprio fan, you’re going to want to check out Shutter Island. I’m in the “dislike Leo club”, and even I enjoyed this movie. The premise behind it is that DiCaprio’s character, Teddy Daniels, and his partner, Chuck Aule, head to a mental hospital for the criminally insane. They’re investigating the disappearance of a woman who murdered her three children.

Shortly after they arrive, a storm sets in and they’re stuck on the island. They find the staff to be very unfriendly and unhelpful, and stumble upon a series of mysteriously coincidental events. Daniels breaks into Restricted Ward C where he meets a man who tells him terrifying pieces of information. From there, the story gets wild, and ties perfectly into a mind blowing bow. You’ll be so satisfied with this stoner movie, I promise.

Price: $5.99 (14 percent off MSRP)

Pros:

Has so many twists and unexpected turns, it’ll leave you guessing

Leonardo DiCaprio actually has a phenomenal performance in this movie

Perfect mixture of thriller and mystery

Cons:

Contains dark content at times

9. Best of Weird Stoner Movies: Ted

So I struggled with the “Weird Stoner Movie” superlative because there are loads to choose from. But, when Ted popped into my head, I knew it was the winner. Ted is a movie about a real life teddy bear. His best friend, John, played by Marc Wahlberg, wished for his teddy bear to come alive as a Christmas wish…and it happened. 27 years later, they’re living in Boston, and John has a serious girlfriend. But, she feels like they can’t get married with Ted constantly in their lives.

John finds Ted an apartment and a job at a grocery store, and let’s just say, well, all hell breaks loose. If you’re in the mood for a movie that’ll make you cackle with laughter, and pull at your heart strings all at once, then you need to watch Ted, one of the weirdest stoner movies on the planet.

Price: $7.95

Pros:

Both funny and filled with a bit of drama

Features a pot smoking teddy bear – how much better can it get?

Stars Mila Kunis and Marc Wahlberg

Cons:

There are some extremely raunchy scenes, so stay away if that’s not your thing

10. Best of Stoner TV Shows: Rick & Morty

Alright, so I know I promised a list of the best stoner movies, but I just felt this list was incomplete without mention of Rick and Morty. This cartoon tv show is about a grandpa–who’s also the smartest man in the universe–and his dumb grandson, and their many adventures. The show poses loads of philosophical and scientific problems, leaving your stoney mind wanting more.

Plus, Rick is a super drunk old man, who does not give an EFF about offending anyone. There are two full seasons out, and it’s currently in the middle of the third season. They’re short episodes, less-than-30-minutes. So if you’re ready for something shorter and entertaining to watch, give Rick and Morty a shot.

Price: $15.47

Pros:

Poses interesting philosophical and scientific ideas

There’s lots of swearing and colorful language

Well-done adult cartoon

Cons:

Not great if you’re looking for a movie

Heavy, Inc. is a participant in the Amazon Services LLC Associates Program, an affiliate advertising program designed to provide a means for sites to earn advertising fees by linking to Amazon. Our product recommendations are guided solely by our editors. We have no relationship with manufacturers. Follow all local laws in your area.