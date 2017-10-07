Top 10 Best Diversion Safes For Weed: Compare, Buy & Save

The United States is steadily moving towards an end to the prohibition on cannabis. With marijuana becoming legalized or decriminalized in state after state, for both medical and recreational use, stoners can finally start to come out of the closet without fear of being arrested for their use of the plant. Even so, it is still taboo in some areas, and many people do not feel comfortable being totally open with it.This is where diversion safes come in. Instead of finding a hiding place for your weed, diversion safes allow you to hide it in plain sight in a place where only you know it is there. Diversion safes take regular, everyday objects and turn them into secure storage boxes by adding a sealable container inside inconspicuously. You can even use scent-proof baggies to make sure your weed stays hidden from peeking eyes and curious noses. In this article we will go over the best diversion safes on the market today. Keep in mind the location you will be using the safe in – is it a home, office or dorm? Make sure to pick out an item that you would already use regularly so it does not look out of place. All of the items in this list are real, genuine products, not like some of the fake-looking “Dictionaries” or other books that are actually made of plastic and do not look realistic at all. Some are even lockable,so you can hide other valuables in them as well. Let’s get started!
1. Arizona Green Tea Diversion Safe
This diversion safe is hand crafted from a real Arizona Green Tea can. This drink is a stoner favorite so it should blend right in, whether you have it sitting right out on a coffee table or tucked into a refrigerator. The top of the can screws off and reveals a large and roomy plastic compartment. This is a popular choice and has tons of happy customer reviews online.
Price: $9.46
Buy the Arizona Green Tea Diversion Safe here.
Pros:
- Realistic, made from a real can
- Roomier than regular soda cans
- Inexpensive
Cons:
- Does not lock
- Relatively small
- Not always in stock
Find more Arizona Green Tea Diversion Safe information and reviews here.
2. Hair Brush Diversion Safe
If you are a girl or a guy with long hair, a hair brush diversion safe is the perfect place to stash your stash in plain sight. This hairbrush has a screw off lid in the main body of the brush.It is a tight space but large enough to fit weed as well as cash. This safe also comes with a smell-proof bag.
Price: $13.95
Buy the Hair Brush Diversion Safe here.
Pros:
- Functional hairbrush
- Very inconspicuous
- Comes with scent blocking bag
Cons:
- Only makes sense if you have long hair
- Not lockable
- Small size
Find more Hair Brush Diversion Safe information and reviews here.
3. BigMouth Inc SPAM Can Diversion Safe
This SPAM diversion safe is just too funny not to include on this list. Whether you eat SPAM or not, you can bet that no thief is going to go looking through a can of processed meat parts to find your stash. This can has a removable plastic bottom that will keep your weed and/or your valuables safe.
Price: $10.99
Buy the BigMouth Inc SPAM Can Diversion Safe here.
Pros:
- Funny as a gift
- SPAM is so gross that no one will expect it is a safe
- Very inconspicuous
Cons:
- Plastic bottom may give it away
- No lock
- Pretty small
Find more BigMouth Inc SPAM Can Diversion Safe information and reviews here.
4. Pringles Stash Can Diversion Safe
Price: $12.97
Buy the Pringles Stash Can Diversion Safe here.
Pros:
- Realistic, comes with chips inside
- Can is unopened on the top
- Inexpensive
Cons:
- You may want to eat the chips when you have the munchies
- Including chips mean the safe itself is not as spacious as it could be
- You do not get to choose your flavor
Find more Pringles Stash Can Diversion Safe information and reviews here.
5. Throw Pillow Safe
If you have ever cut open a stuffed animal or pillow to stuff your pipe or stash inside, this throw pillow safe will give you a chuckle. This pillow safe has a sewn-in zippered pocket where you can store anything from pipes to weed to valuables. since it is in a pillow, your glassware will stay nice and safe inside of the cushion. This is a pretty large pocket, at 9″x11″ you can fit a lot of stuff in there. this pillow is made of hypoallergenic, dust mite resistant, stain and bacteria resistant material.
Price: $29.99
Buy the Throw Pillow Safe here.
Pros:
- Very spacious
- Can fit in a home or office
- Hypoallergenic and bacteria resistant
- Good for weed or glass pipes
Cons:
- Relatively expensive
- No lock
- Pillow case not included
Find more Throw Pillow Safe information and reviews here.
6. WD-40 Safe Can Diversion Stash Container
This WD-40 Safe Can is perfect for anyone who wants to store their stash in a garage, workroom, office or anywhere else you might find a can of WD-40 lubricant. No one will suspect that is really inside of this inconspicuous can. The bottom screws off to revel a spacious container inside. This can also comes with a pack of rolling papers.
Price: $15.22
Buy the WD-40 Safe Can Diversion Stash Container here.
Pros:
- Very popular with customers
- Made with real product can
- Great for office or garage
Cons:
- Not functional
- More expensive than other cans
- No locking feature
Find more WD-40 Safe Can Diversion Stash Container information and reviews here.
7. Aquafina Diversion Safe Water Bottle
This water bottle is the ultimate diversion safe. It is a realistic Aquafina brand bottle, with real water inside! No one will guess what is really hiding in between the wtwo water containers, underneath the label. This safe is easy to use with a simple slide-out top and it comes with a scent proof baggy as well.
Price: $15
Buy the Aquafina Diversion Safe Water Bottle here.
Pros:
- Comes with scent-proof bag
- Easy to use
- Realistic with real water inside
Cons:
- Label is not exactly the same as regular Aquafina bottles
- Someone may try to drink it!
- No lock
Find more Aquafina Diversion Safe Water Bottle information and reviews here.
8. Covert Cabinets Gun Cabinet Wall Shelf
This hanging wall shelf safe is made in America out of real wood. It is designed as a gun safe but can easily be used for weed, pipes, and valuables. This is a spacious shelf with a drop down compartment. It is controlled by a magnetic lock that you can use to slowly release the latch, so that things do not fall out of the safe. This shelf will blend right in, whether you install it in a home or office.
Price: $139.95
Buy the Covert Cabinets Gun Cabinet Wall Shelf here.
Pros:
- High quality made of real wood
- Magnetic lock
- Opens slowly, will not fall down all at once
Cons:
- Magnetic key is not as secure as actual lock
- May be more recognizable as a gun safe than other diversion safes
- Might not fit in with your home or office decor
Find more Covert Cabinets Gun Cabinet Wall Shelf information and reviews here.
9. Southwest Specialty Products Candle Safe
This candle safe solves two problems in one – You can use it to hide your weed as well as create a distracting scent. This candle is hollow on the inside but has a few inches of real wax on top so that you can actually burn it. Who would ever thing to look inside of a burned candle for a storage container? No one will guess what is inside this safe!
Price: $35.57
Buy the Southwest Specialty Products Candle Safe here.
Pros:
- Easy to use
- Disguises scent as well
- Actually can be burned like a real candle
Cons:
- Some customers received damaged products
- The wick does not burn very well
- Only burns for a few hours before reaching the safe compartment
Find more Southwest Specialty Products Candle Safe information and reviews here.
10. Quick Vent Safe with RFID
Last but not least, this is the most high quality and secure diversion safe on this list. This safe looks like a real A/C or heater vent, and can be installed either in your home or office. It has a roomy storage space inside, and no one will ever suspect that it is anything but a real vent. This safe comes with an RFID chip that is used to lock and unlock the storage container. There is really no better option for keeping your weed and valuables safe and hidden from view.
Price: $219.99 with free shipping
Buy the Quick Vent Safe with RFID here.
Pros:
- Very secure
- Will not get accidentally thrown away like cans might
- High quality and lockable
Cons:
- Expensive
- Requires installation
- RFID chip may be easily lost
