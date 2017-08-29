LIVE STREAM: Brazoria County Levee Breaches Following Hurricane Harvey

The levee at Columbia Lakes in Brazoria County, Texas has been breached due to catastrophic rainfall from Hurricane Harvey, which has dissipated to a tropical storm, and government officials have told their residents to get out as fast as they can.

Brazoria County issued an alert via Twitter on Tuesday morning encouraging people to get exit immediately.

Watch a live stream from the driveway of a home in the area at the top of the page, which shows the water level continuing to rise.

Brazoria County is located about 50 miles south of Houston, which has taken a brunt of the flooding damage.

According to CNBC, the Houston reservoirs that contained the heavy rainfall from the storm have started to overflow and officials have released additional water into the city’s drainage system to limit the pressure on two dams in the counties.

Harvey has already set a new continental United States rainfall record since it made landfall Friday. Since then, it’s dumped 49 inches of water on the city and has led to many being forced from their homes. Those who didn’t leave in time have needed to be helped from their home. Officials say that so far, over 3,500 people have been rescued.

