Clovis-Carver Library Shooting: 5 Fast Facts You Need to Know

Clovis-Carver Library.

“Multiple people” are dead after somebody walked into a New Mexico library and began opening fire. Fox New Mexico anchor Brittany Bade tweeted just after 5 p.m. local time that “a person walked into the Clovis-Carver Public Library and started shooting.”

The library is located in the town of Clovis in the eastern section of New Mexico, extremely close to the Texas border.

Here’s what you need to know:

1. ‘6 People Have Been Shot’

ABC News’ Joshua Hoyos reports, citing a city official, that six people have been shot at the library. Hoyos has also said that a shooter is in custody. That suspect is a teenager. Some reports say that two people have been killed and six people have been injured.

Interim City Manager Tom Phelps has said that two people were killed, reports the Eastern New Mexico News. Phelps added that Jouett was taken into custody without incident.

2. The Library Was Surrounded by a SWAT Team

One witness, Kim Kipton, told The Eastern New Mexico News that that multiple cops arrived a few minutes after 4 p.m. local time. Kipton, who works across the street from the library, said, “Their guns were drawn, AK-whatever they were, they were drawn.”

3. One Victim Has Been Taken to a Nearby Airport

The Eastern New Mexico News reports that one victim has been taken to Clovis Municipal Airport before being airlifted to Lubbock, Texas.

4. A Witness Said, ‘It All Happened So Fast’

A woman who was in the library at the time of the shooting, Vanessa Aguirre, told the Eastern New Mexico News, “It all happened so fast. We took off fast. My purse is still in the there.” Aguirre added that she didn’t see if anyone had been shot. Aguirre believed the gunman was armed with a handgun.

5. The Area Is Perhaps Best Known for Cannon Air Force Base

A border town with Texas, Clovis is known as the home of Cannon Air Force Base. The base is around 7 miles southwest of the center of town and is the home of the 27th Special Operations Wing. It was established in 1942.

The town is also associated with early rock and roll after Norman Petty set up a recording studio there in the 1950s. The studio was used by Buddy Holly to record “Peggy Sue” and was used by other stars including Roy Orbison.