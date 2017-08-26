Corpus Christi Hurricane Damage: List of Buildings & Other Damage from Harvey

National Hurricane Center

Corpus Christi was in the direct line of fire for Hurricane Harvey and, for a while, it looked like the city would be seeing the eye of the hurricane. But Harvey ended up moving about 30 miles north and made landfall at Rockport instead.

But the Coastal Bend was still expected to experience storm surges up to 12 feet high, with winds 100 mph or more, and up to two feet of rain this weekend.

As far as buildings that were damaged, an assessment hasn’t yet been made. Officials have to wait until the dangerous weather conditions subside before they can make these determinations. But videos like this one can help:

But some of the damage seen so far includes:

Damage to signs, buildings, cars, and roofs

Traffic signs down

Windows broken

City’s water supply damaged

Many without power

An overnight home invasion involving a shooting

There were reports of looting, but these were not confirmed

City crews are working diligently across the City to clear roads. If you are out and about, SLOW DOWN and abide by traffic laws. pic.twitter.com/HRDC8IpGYF — CityOfCorpusChristi (@cityofcc) August 26, 2017

Here are some more details.

The city’s water supply took a big hit from Hurricane Harvey. There’s a boil advisory currently in effect and, knowing how long it’s taken the city to get those fixed before, it might be a while.

Some residents may also be without power for at least 48 hours, KIII-TV reported. In fact, as of 1 a.m. on Saturday, 162,000 people were without power in the Corpus Christi area. The Corpus Christi Metro has a population of 442,600, so this accounted for about 25 percent, Wiley Post, a KHOU reporter, shared.

Reporters staying at the Omni Hotel in Corpus Christi told KIII that they could feel the building swaying as Harvey came ashore.

A view from Ocean Drive in Corpus Christi. #HurricaneHarvey Video: Gilbert H. pic.twitter.com/hPkhk4v2Ct — KIII 3 News (@kiii3news) August 26, 2017

And other reporters, driving down the highway, noticed that highway signs were down from the wind.

Highway Sign Down Near Corpus Christi, TX (@kevinselle)pic.twitter.com/T8ejUkV4WS — Breaking911 Nature (@B911Nature) August 26, 2017

Another possible but unconfirmed point of “damage” took the form of looters. One homeowner shot an intruder during a home invasion.

JUST IN: Corpus Christi Police tell me overnight shooting happened during a home invasion, haven't said it was looting. #khou11 — Brett Buffington (@BrettKHOU) August 26, 2017

Have you seen other damage in the city? Let us know in the comments below.