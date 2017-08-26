Corpus Christi, Texas Hurricane Harvey: Photos & Videos of Landfall

Hurricane Harvey made landfall hours earlier than expected on Friday night at 10 p.m. Central, between Port Aransas and Port O’Connor, Texas, near Rockport. Rockport is only about 30 miles away from Corpus Christi. It was a Category 4 storm when it reached the shore, with winds of 130 mph.
Here’s a video as Harvey made landfall near Corpus Christi:
The National Hurricane Center said that the eye of the storm passed over San Jose Island around 10 p.m. Central.
An extreme wind warning was issued in Corpus Christi, warning of destructive winds of 115 to 145 mph, bringing “tornado-like damage.”
Reports are still coming about how much damage Corpus Christi is experiencing from the storm. Videos like this one, by SevereStudios, give you a hint:
Until official damage counts are known, you can see some of the flooding and other damage the storm is leaving in its wake.
Several roads in Corpus Christi were completely flooded:
Water flowed freely on Mustang Island streets, even before the hurricane made landfall.
Around the same time, you could see the surge growing fast near the ship channel.
And here, you can see building frames, trees, stoplights, and lightpoles becoming airborne as the wind whipped through.
But some people protected their homes and offices before any of that damage could happen:
Many people evacuated on I-37, leaving three lanes open to help ease the congestion.
And then the storm hit.
Many trees were uprooted, and buildings and cars were damaged.
This was a common problem:
And here you can see roof damage on Airline road from the winds:
And as Harvey knocked trees into power lines, sparks flew:
And here you can watch a gas station getting battered by the storm’s rain:
About 162,000 people were without power at 1 a.m., which is almost 25 percent of the city’s Metro population.
But some of the news was good. The Coast Guard rescued 12 people on a ship near NAS Corpus Christi.
And the damage from the hurricane also led to a boil water notice. Considering the problems Corpus has had with its water in the past, there’s no telling when potable water will make a return.
We’ll leave you with this image. It may have been in Rockport, not Corpus, but it shows the inside of the eye of the hurricane.
And here are some more photos, as the day began.
Now it remains to be seen what other damage will be found in Corpus Christi. We’ll update this post as more photos and videos are available.
