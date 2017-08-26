Corpus Christi, Texas Hurricane Harvey: Photos & Videos of Landfall

National Hurricane Center

Hurricane Harvey made landfall hours earlier than expected on Friday night at 10 p.m. Central, between Port Aransas and Port O’Connor, Texas, near Rockport. Rockport is only about 30 miles away from Corpus Christi. It was a Category 4 storm when it reached the shore, with winds of 130 mph.

Here’s a video as Harvey made landfall near Corpus Christi:

Here's video of when #Harvey made landfall near Corpus Christi as a Category 4 hurricane, @suvCBS reports https://t.co/u9vPAXbyjF pic.twitter.com/8DZPYfHGAY — CBS News (@CBSNews) August 26, 2017

The National Hurricane Center said that the eye of the storm passed over San Jose Island around 10 p.m. Central.

An extreme wind warning was issued in Corpus Christi, warning of destructive winds of 115 to 145 mph, bringing “tornado-like damage.”

Reports are still coming about how much damage Corpus Christi is experiencing from the storm. Videos like this one, by SevereStudios, give you a hint:

Until official damage counts are known, you can see some of the flooding and other damage the storm is leaving in its wake.

Several roads in Corpus Christi were completely flooded:

Several Roads Flooded In Corpus Christi, TXpic.twitter.com/fOfdeyOkoE — Breaking911 (@Breaking911) August 26, 2017

Water flowed freely on Mustang Island streets, even before the hurricane made landfall.

Just recorded a gust of 50mph on Mustang Island in Corpus Christi. Tropical storm winds are confirmed Get off the outer islands NOW #Harvey pic.twitter.com/QFpZuhFt6x — Ben McMillan (@WeatherLiveTV) August 25, 2017

Around the same time, you could see the surge growing fast near the ship channel.

Here's another look at the same area near the Corpus Christi ship channel from earlier. #Harvey surge is growing fast. pic.twitter.com/rLIJcITUKb — Matt Woolbright (@reportermatt) August 25, 2017

And here, you can see building frames, trees, stoplights, and lightpoles becoming airborne as the wind whipped through.

Winds Whipping In Corpus Christi,TX; Building Frames, Trees, Stoplights, Lightpoles & More Reported Airbornepic.twitter.com/TztVf9vgVV — Breaking911 Nature (@B911Nature) August 26, 2017

But some people protected their homes and offices before any of that damage could happen:

But not these 3 guys. They're boarding up Tease Salon in downtown Corpus Christi as wind and rain arrives before #Harvey. pic.twitter.com/gnQhh32mFD — Brandon Formby (@brandonformby) August 25, 2017

Many people evacuated on I-37, leaving three lanes open to help ease the congestion.

Three lanes now open, heavy traffic on I-37N leaving Corpus Christi and surrounding areas. @fox4 #harvey pic.twitter.com/H1oMJGuyKH — Blake Hanson (@BlakeFox4News) August 24, 2017

And then the storm hit.

Many trees were uprooted, and buildings and cars were damaged.

From Carey Baker: A tree uprooted from #HurricaneHarvey wind. pic.twitter.com/208xxdUZjD — KIII 3 News (@kiii3news) August 26, 2017

This was a common problem:

Huge tree down in 1000 block of DeForrest in Corpus Christi. Video: Sylvia #HurricaneHarvey pic.twitter.com/LmauhsTIWq — KIII 3 News (@kiii3news) August 25, 2017

And here you can see roof damage on Airline road from the winds:

Roof damage at this apartment complex on Airline Rd. in Corpus Christi. #HurricaneHarvey pic.twitter.com/eNQ2GyIDuC — KIII 3 News (@kiii3news) August 25, 2017

And as Harvey knocked trees into power lines, sparks flew:

WATCH: Sparks fly as Hurricane Harvey knocks over power lines in Corpus Christi, Texas https://t.co/hzJNTKdo5A pic.twitter.com/2mZ6wjJMOR — CBS News (@CBSNews) August 25, 2017

And here you can watch a gas station getting battered by the storm’s rain:

#BREAKING WATCH: A gas station in Corpus Christi, Texas gets battered after Hurricane #Harvey made landfall. – ABC pic.twitter.com/ccUjfewfYg — News Center HQ (@247NewsHQ) August 26, 2017

About 162,000 people were without power at 1 a.m., which is almost 25 percent of the city’s Metro population.

But some of the news was good. The Coast Guard rescued 12 people on a ship near NAS Corpus Christi.

#BREAKING NEWS: The USCG has rescued 12 people on a ship near the Naval Air Station in Corpus Christi, TX pic.twitter.com/Vq1C5kl0eu — News Center HQ (@247NewsHQ) August 25, 2017

And the damage from the hurricane also led to a boil water notice. Considering the problems Corpus has had with its water in the past, there’s no telling when potable water will make a return.

We’ll leave you with this image. It may have been in Rockport, not Corpus, but it shows the inside of the eye of the hurricane.

Everyone needs to be watching this right now https://t.co/chwticMZc9 — Tornado Trackers (@tornadotrackers) August 26, 2017

And here are some more photos, as the day began.

City crews are working diligently across the City to clear roads. If you are out and about, SLOW DOWN and abide by traffic laws. pic.twitter.com/HRDC8IpGYF — CityOfCorpusChristi (@cityofcc) August 26, 2017

Now it remains to be seen what other damage will be found in Corpus Christi. We’ll update this post as more photos and videos are available.