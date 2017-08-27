Harvey LIVE STREAMS: Watch Live Houston Flood Videos Online Here

Tropical Storm Harvey is still wreaking havoc in Texas and leaving extreme damage and flooding in its wake. Houston has been especially hard hit, while devastation was also left behind in cities like Rockport and Port Aransas. We have a series of livestream feeds and webcams from people in the area to let you watch the storm as it continues across Texas

The feed above is a live stream from local Houston news station KHOU. See more live streams below from people in affected regions, including Houston and other areas of Texas.

These feeds could go up and down periodically due to power outages and storm damage, or they may switch from being a live stream to a rewatchable video, but we will keep updating this post periodically as the storm progresses. We will also add more feeds for other cities as the storm’s path continues.

Houston Live Streams

Houston was hardest hit by the storm and is still seeing heavy rain. People have been climbing to their roofs, seeking evacuation, and emergency personnel are working nonstop to rescue residents in the region.

First is a live stream from Brazoria County – Pearland, near Houston, provided by Durgesh Bhat Kalya. You can see the flooding in the street outside his home.

And next is a live stream of flood rescue operations in Dickinson and Houston, Texas:

Next, a live stream of Lake Houston:

Next is a livestream from hurricanetrack showing Brays Bayou in Houston.

Next up is a web cam from Jersey Village near Houston. Andrew Mitcham put this online and said it was a live stream of his street from the security camera. This one is still live:

And live coverage from ABC 13:

Austin, San Antonio, and Central Texas Live Streams

Although Austin and San Antonio are currently avoiding the worst of the flooding at the moment, cities in between the two and to their east are not faring quite so well. Here are streams from the region.

Here’s video from Christopher Spitler showing his house in south Austin.

And here’s a live stream from San Antonio, where the storm is lighter:

Live Radar of Harvey

And finally, we’ll leave you with a live stream showing a live feed of Harvey’s radar, total rainfall, and Buffalo Bayou, provided by t3dwork. If the feed goes down, check his channel for a new one.