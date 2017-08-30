Hurricane Harvey Shelters List: Which Are Full & Which Are Open?

Getty

Catastrophic flooding from historic rainfalls in the Houston, Texas area has led to thousands of people being forced to evacuate from their homes in search of a safe place to reside until the enormous water levels dissipate.

Rainfall totals for the area following the massive storm, which made landfall Friday, have surpassed over 50 inches, making it the highest recorded rainfall in United States history. At least 30 people have died as a result and thousands more have been rescued from their living places by emergency personnel and volunteers.

The American Red Cross said Tuesday that there’s over 17,000 people that are looking for refuge in shelters. The main shelter in Houston, the George R. Brown Convention Center, currently has about 9,000 people inside it and aren’t accepting any more people. Numerous others are at capacity.

Because those shelters are being filled so quickly, officials have been forced to look for other options, and some area businesses have come in handy by opening their doors in this time of desperate need.

According to the Houston Chronicle, the primary shelter in the area is now at NRC Center convention hall, which opened Tuesday and has a 10,000 people capacity. For more details on the shelter, click here.

Here’s a list of locations in the Houston area that have been established as temporary shelters for those affected by Harvey, provided by the Southwest Management District and Fox 26 Houston:

Note: Some of the shelters allow pets while others do not while some are full and others aren’t. To find out which allow pets and to see if they’re full or have vacancies, call ahead using the contact information listed in the map at the bottom of the page.

George R. Brown Convention Center (at capacity)

Toyota Center (at capacity)

Trini Mendenhall Community Center

MO Campbell Education Center

Holy Name Catholic Church

Chinese Community Center

Kashmere Garden Library

Sunnyside MSC

West End MSC

Denver Harbor MSC

Third Ward MSC

Fifth Ward MSC

Fallbrook MSC

John Peavy Senior Center

Community of Faith Church

Fallbrook Church

Lyndale United Church of Christ

MD Anderson YMCA

Trotter Family YMCA

Dobie High School

Golden Acres Baptist Church

North Shore 9th Grade Campus

Paul Revere Middle School

Pasadena High School

HAWA Foundation

South Houston Intermediate

Francis Scott Key Middle School

Islamic Center/Masjid Al-Mustafa

Islamic Center/Masjid Abu-Bakr

Gallery Furniture on North Freeway

Alief Taylor High School

Friendswood Activiy Center

Walker County Storm Shelter

Bay Harbor Methodist Church

Huntsville High School

Sacred Heart Catholic Church

First Baptist Church – Tomball (closed as of Wednesday afternoon)

Gallery Furniture

Lone Star College – Tomball

Here’s a map of the above locations with addresses and phone numbers listed: