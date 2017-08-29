Houston Airport Flooding: Hobby & Bush Closed by Harvey

Getty

Houston’s two airports – Hobby and Bush – were closed due to the Hurricane Harvey flooding, and it’s expected to stay that way until at least Thursday, August 31.

The airports serve millions of people each year. “George Bush Intercontinental Airport served 42.9 million customers last year & offers service to more Mexican destinations than any other airport in the nation,” the airport’s Twitter page says.

As for Houston Hobby: “William P. Hobby Airport is Houston’s second largest airport, has 4 runways & serves more than 12 million passengers each year,” its Twitter page says.

However, a viral photo showing submerged airplanes is fake. According to BGR.com, “The picture was actually made by digital artist Nickolay Lamm for search engine company StorageFront as part of a series showing the effect on rising sea levels.”

The above photo is fake, but what’s the real situation at the airports?

Here’s what you need to know:

Flooded Runaway

Houston Hobby Airport's runways were underwater yesterday-most of them are outside of the 0.2% of flooding/1-in-500 year flood zone. #Harvey pic.twitter.com/vsRicREJzl — Bryan Wood (@bryanwx) August 28, 2017

The real photos are almost as dramatic as the fake one. They show runways that look like lakes.

Runway at Houston Hobby Airport. Via KTRK – No flying in or out for a while. #Harvey pic.twitter.com/a5ikGcvSjn — Eric Elwell (@EElwellWHIO) August 28, 2017

The runway floods led to Hobby’s closing.

JUST IN: Houston Hobby airport closed due to water on runways as Hurricane Harvey brings life-threatening flash floods — NBC News (@NBCNews) August 27, 2017

Part of the issue is that the roads to Hobby airport are flooded.

Hobby airport in Houston is pretty much marooned. The roads around it are now rivers. pic.twitter.com/AVQc7L1Anm — James Cook (@BBCJamesCook) August 27, 2017

The roads around Bush airport were also flooded.

Sam Houston Tollway, Beltway 8 at Aldine Westfield, near George H.W. Bush International Airport#KHOU11 #Houston pic.twitter.com/bAJcWQKtOx — Andrew Paterson (@andrewwpaterson) August 28, 2017

Hobby was also getting very heavy rainfall as was Bush.

Nearly 8" of rain today alone at Houston Hobby. We're running out of colors to plot totals. Our latest update: https://t.co/94Zy1rCQsN pic.twitter.com/26qdTO9F6K — Capital Weather Gang (@capitalweather) August 29, 2017

NEW: 16.07 inches of rain at Houston's Bush Intercontinental Airport on Sunday was the single highest day of rainfall in city history — NBC News (@NBCNews) August 28, 2017

On August 27, Hobby airport wrote, “Airfield is closed due to standing water on runways. No inbound/outbound flights.”

Suspended Flights & Closings

Our hearts are with South Texas. Operations at Houston Hobby are currently closed. Please click for more info: https://t.co/ausG2f6TRH pic.twitter.com/ImMLsU8m6c — Southwest Airlines (@SouthwestAir) August 27, 2017

Forget trying to fly into Houston’s airports. Southwest has suspended flights to and from Hobby.

On August 27, Bush airport suspended commercial flights, writing, “All commercial flight operations have been stopped until further notice. IB/OB roads are closed due to flooding.” The airport clarified on August 28: “To clarify, flights into/out of the Houston Airports are limited to humanitarian flights and first responder support for Hurricane recovery.”

United reported that Bush airport was closed until noon on Thursday and provided information about waivers.

On August 29, the airport was still closed. Bush airport wrote on Twitter: “Operations at Bush Airport are still suspended until further notice. Garages and ecopark lots are not flooded. IB & OB roads still closed.”

Bush airport noted, “This entire situation is unprecedented.”

Hobby Airport posted nearly identical messages on Twitter, writing on August 27, “All commercial operations at Hobby Airport have ceased until further notice. No flights in/out and roadways in/out are closed.”

A follow-up message on August 28 read, “Operations at Hobby are still suspended until further notice. Garages and ecopark lot are not flooded. IB & OB roads still closed.”

As with Bush, the roads to Hobby airport are flooded. “There is high water on the IB/OB roads surrounding both airports. Garages & ecopark lots have not exp’d flooding.”

Stranded Passengers & Cancellations

Hundreds of passengers were stranded at the airports.

“Over the last few days, hundreds of cancelled flights, and the shut down of flight operations at IAH have left hundreds of passengers stranded,” Bush airport wrote on Facebook on August 28. “We have been working hard to find a way to accommodate them and today Spirit Airlines was able to get a special emergency flight to evacuate 180 people from Houston to Detroit and Chicago so that they may re-book flights and continue their journeys. Thank you again to Spirit for stepping up in this unparalleled time of need!”

At Hobby, 500 Southwest Airlines passengers were stranded at the airport by the Hurricane. “Southwest Airlines airlifted around 500 of its customers out of closed Houston Hobby Airport Sunday,” CNN reported. “The Southwest customers were stranded inside the airport when the FAA closed it earlier Sunday morning. All roads to and from the airport were also closed. It was unclear how many others were stuck at the airport.”

Both Bush and Hobby airports said people should contact their airlines directly for rescheduling and fee waivers.

By August 26, there were more than 700 cancelled flights at Bush airport.

You can get more information on flight cancellations in Houston and waivers here: