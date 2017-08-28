PHOTOS: East Loop in Houston Before & After Flood

PHOTO of Houston’s East Loop at Market Street on the I-610 on a normal day and what it looks like right now pic.twitter.com/HNpALcnfJp — GrandmaofFour (@carolehers) August 27, 2017

Before and after photos showing the East Loop at Market Street in Houston have gone viral following the severe flooding in the area. As you can see in the photo above, this particular section of highway is completely flooded from Hurricane Harvey’s torrential rains.

The East Loop runs from Highway 90 to State Highway 225. It is part of I-610, a highway that forms a 38-mile-long loop (hence its name) around downtown Houston. It is an integral part of the highway system that is traveled by thousands of people every day. As you can see, there are several lanes of highway traffic completely submerged in several feet of water, making the highway completely impassible.

The construction of the East Loop was completed in 1973. Since it has been a part of Houston’s infrastructure, it has never seen flooding like this.

On Sunday, the National Weather Service sent out the following tweet, showing rain totals for areas in Houston and in the surrounding cities and towns.

This event is unprecedented & all impacts are unknown & beyond anything experienced. Follow orders from officials to ensure safety. #Harvey pic.twitter.com/IjpWLey1h8 — NWS (@NWS) August 27, 2017

As you can see, Houston has received over 20″ of rain in the past two days. Although the hurricane has been downgraded to a tropical storm, it has stalled over southeast Texas. According to the New York Times, an additional several inches could be added to the already record-setting rainfall totals by Friday.

“The National Weather Service forecast rainfall of 15 to 25 inches through Friday, with as much as 50 inches in a few areas.”

Many areas in Houston have been completely devastated by this storm. Harvey is relentless, however, and several areas in Texas aren’t out of the woods just yet. It will take years to rebuild from the damage caused by this powerful storm.

So far, there have been five deaths associated with Harvey, which has been called the “worst disaster” that the Lone Star State has even seen, according to the New York Daily News.