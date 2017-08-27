VIDEO: Houston Man Catches Fish in Living Room During Flood

Twitter/Viviana Saldana

The Houston flooding was so bad that a man was videotaped catching fish in his living room. You can watch multiple videos the man’s daughter posted on Twitter below. They’ve gone viral.

A Twitter user named Viviana Saldana posted the shocking videos on Twitter. She wrote with one tweet, “Why go out looking for food when the food comes to our living room? 😂” Viviana also posted the videos to her personal Facebook account.

Here they are:

Why go out looking for food when the food comes to our living room? 😂 pic.twitter.com/s8ZbMZv9yC — Viviana Saldaña (@EsaVivvy) August 27, 2017

This chicks dad really just caught a fish in their living room 😱🐟#PrayForHouston #houstonflood pic.twitter.com/rdAdvA00lm — 🦋Jess✂️ (@Its_Jess29) August 27, 2017

The flooding in Houston was described as “catastrophic.” Social media was awash with photos and videos showing people trapped in homes and apartments as they flooded with water, and streets were underwater. A major urban search-and-rescue effort was underway in Houston, Texas due to the severe flooding that turned some areas of Houston into small islands surrounded by water and endangered the lives of people, some of whom were spotted on rooftops calling for help.

Thousands of people were trapped inside flooded homes, reported KHOU-TV on August 27, and the Coast Guard was conducting search and rescue efforts.

Cars were completely submerged.

Three cars fully submerged on 59, just under 288. Woman asks, "why would anyone drive during this?!?"#houstonflood pic.twitter.com/ihg7KWPHNZ — Robert Downen (@Robert_Downen) August 27, 2017

Some of the rescues were captured on television, but others were posting on social media that they needed help.

A reporter in Houston spotted a truck driver stuck in the flood. She was able to flag down police who saved his life live on TV. Holy crap. pic.twitter.com/v2nNjxJ12P — Jessie 🇰🇪 (@JMKTV) August 27, 2017

“Five MH-65 Dolphins Helicopters are conducting rescues in the area,” reported KHOU-TV.

There were thousands of people in perilous situations.

“More than 1,000 people were rescued overnight Sunday, with more than 2,000 calls to 911 for rescues pouring in,” reported FOX News on Sunday, quoting Houston’s mayor.

“This storm will not break our spirit. We are in this together and we will rebuild even greater together after #HurricaneHarvey,” Mayor Sylvester Turner tweeted.

Here’s the mid Sunday morning radar for Houston:

“Do you have a HIGH WATER VEHICLE or BOAT and helping rescue in your community? Call us to coordinate: 713-881-3100. Ask for Fire Marshal,” Harris County Emergency Management wrote on Twitter on August 27.

Do you have a HIGH WATER VEHICLE or BOAT and helping rescue in your community? Call us to coordinate: 713-881-3100. Ask for Fire Marshal. pic.twitter.com/D3SfSYWgxr — Harris County OHSEM (@ReadyHarris) August 27, 2017

Harris County Emergency Management wrote around noon on August 27: “All 22 of our watersheds are over banks. This is record flooding. Please continue to shelter in place if possible. #harvey”

This image and the forecast of what is still to fall…. This is surreal. #HoustonFlood #Harvey pic.twitter.com/zK9WojsMAH — Matthew Sitkowski (@MattSitkowski) August 27, 2017

Houston authorities reported that their 911 call centers were overwhelmed. Local authorities held a news conference to update the public on the catastrophe.

Press Conference from local officials updating the public on #Harvey https://t.co/aDgcg8yV8M — Harris Co. FMO (@hcfmo) August 27, 2017

“If water is approaching the outlets of your home, w/o standing in the water, immediately turn off the electricity from the main breaker,” the City of Houston is advising residents.

LOOK at how high the water is under the iconic Be Someone sign #houstonflood https://t.co/1TbkKW9AHs pic.twitter.com/TYh4sXHNzx — ABC13 Houston (@abc13houston) August 27, 2017

The Harris County Sheriff’s Department suggested on Twitter, “Non-life-threatening water inside home is safer than going outside. Difficult & scary, but we’ll get to you. Pls shelter in place. Be safe.”

The National Weather Service reported on August 27, “Life threatening conditions. Emergency services impacted. Water in homes.”

@houstonpolice this family is stranded on their roof, one of the babies are sick and he need medical attention. 11711 Woodshadow pic.twitter.com/cW9orjxLXd — Gucci Mama (@sag5strong) August 27, 2017

It released a Civil Emergency Message that reported, “EMERGENCY MANAGEMENT OFFICIALS HAVE REQUESTED THAT PEOPLE ESCAPING FLOOD WATERS AS A LAST RESORT DO NOT STAY IN THE ATTIC. IF HIGHEST FLOOR OF YOUR HOME BECOMES DANGEROUS…GET ON THE ROOF. CALL 911 FOR HELP AND STAY ON THE LINE UNTIL ANSWERED.”

"I know what you're going through. I know you're scared. Know that help is coming." – @JeffLindner1 #houstonflood pic.twitter.com/WkSt5BYfxy — ABC13 Houston (@abc13houston) August 27, 2017

