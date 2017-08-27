Houston Flooding: How to Help the Victims

Getty

Houston, Texas residents have found themselves in a dire situation following immense flooding caused by Hurricane Harvey. The hurricane, which at its peak was a Category 4 storm, made landfall in Texas on Friday night. The last hurricane to make landfall in the state was Hurricane Ike in 2008.

There are several ways that people may help, from giving time to both professional and volunteer services, to donating a place to stay or aiding with a monetary gift. Here’s what you can do to contribute:

Donate Money

Those looking to donate money may do so through the American Red Cross or Salvation Army.

To donate through the American Red Cross, follow the instructions below, per the company’s website:

The Red Cross works 24/7 to be ready to respond to disasters such as hurricanes. Even before the first raindrop falls in Texas and Louisiana, the Red Cross is spending money to get ready. Please donate to the Red Cross to help. Visit redcross.org, call 1-800-RED CROSS or text the word REDCROSS to 90999 to make a $10 donation. Your gift enables the Red Cross to prepare for, respond to and help people recover from disasters big and small.

To donate to The Salvation Army please visit helpsalvationarmy.org, call 1-800-SAL-ARMY, text STORM to 51555, or mail checks to: The Salvation Army: PO BOX 1959 Atlanta, GA 30301. Please designate ‘Hurricane Harvey’ on all checks.

You may also choose to donate through GlobalGiving crowdfunding community for non-profits. To donate online, please click here. Donors can also text HARVEY to 80100 to donate $10 to GlobalGiving’s Hurricane Harvey Relief Fund. You may also send a check by writing “Hurricane Harvey Relief Fund” in the memo line and mailing it to GlobalGiving, 1110 Vermont Ave NW, Suite 550, Washington DC, 20005. For real-time reports and to learn how funds are being used, follow @GlobalGiving or click here.

A plethora of Gofundme pages have also been made to help Harvey victims. To read the different stories or to donate, click here.

Donate Blood

Carter Bloodcare is looking for all blood types to donate, with an emphasis on type O and type O negative, Dallas News reported. Spokeswoman Linda Goelzer stated that the center is “preparing for an increase in demand for blood and platelets as intensive care patients arrive in North Texas,” according to the news station.

Texas donors can call Carter BloodCare 1-877-571-1000 for information on times and places to donate. You may also text DONATE4LIFE to 444-999.

Professional Services Needed

Ema Lamar, of Favorite Healthcare Staffing, is seeking professionals to help with disaster relief anticipated from Hurricane Harvey. Multiple positions are available including Pharmacy Technicians, EMT’s and Paramedics, as well as Respiratory Therapists. There will be two different shifts available with forty hours of straight time pay and forty-four hours of overtime pay. The company is looking to fill the positions in San Antonio, Texas, as soon as possible and immediate start dates are available. To apply, attach your resume with contact information and email to elamar@favoritestaffing.com.

Volunteer Your Services

As Hurricane Harvey evacuees arrive, volunteers may be needed throughout the weekend. Volunteers can register online through the City of Dallas by clicking here. According to Dallas News:

The city’s Office of Emergency Management said three Dallas recreation centers were set up to take in evacuees: Walnut Hill Recreation Center, 10011 Midway Road; Tommie Allen Recreation Center, 7071 Bonnie View Road; Samuel Grand Recreation Center at 6200 E. Grand Ave.

Walnut Hill was the first to open. Evacuees have arrived at the center and the American Red Cross is available there.

You may also sign up to volunteer your time at Redcross.org.



Donate a Place For Evacuees & Victims to Stay Via Airbnb

Many evacuees will be in dire need of a good night’s rest, and you can help by donating a room or place to stay via Airbnb.com. The company is graciously offering to waive all service fees for those who can help or need a place to stay.

“All service fees are waived for those affected by the disaster and checking in between August 23, 2017 and September 01, 2017,” the website states.

You can click here to donate or to find a free place to stay.