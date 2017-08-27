Houston Rainfall Totals for Hurricane Harvey: August 27 Update

Getty

The Houston area has been inundated with heavy rain during Harvey, which made landfall Friday as a hurricane and now continues to hammer Texas as a tropical storm, and more is expected to come. Some parts of the region have already seen more than two feet of rain since the start of the storm, the National Weather Service says.

The Coast Guard and local authorities have made thousands of high-water rescues during the storm as flooding has left many areas of Houston and the surrounding region under water. Some people have been pulled from the roofs of their homes, and others have been rescued in boats. The National Weather Service says some areas could see more than 40 inches of rain.

“Catastrophic and life-threatening flooding is occurring in southeastern Texas, and flash flood emergencies are in effect for portions of this area,” the National Weather Service says.

The service’s Prediction Center, said, “Local rainfall amounts of 50 inches would exceed any previous Texas rainfall record. The breadth and intensity of this rainfall are beyond anything experienced before. Catastrophic flooding is now underway and expected to continue for days.”

Rain is expected to continue to fall for the next few days, meteorologists say. The heaviest rain began Saturday night and continued into Sunday morning, with up to two feet falling during that period, leaving many people stranded. Here are the latest rainfall totals in the Houston area from the National Weather Service:

