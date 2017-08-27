Houston Rainfall Totals for Hurricane Harvey: August 27 Update

The Houston area has been inundated with heavy rain during Harvey, which made landfall Friday as a hurricane and now continues to hammer Texas as a tropical storm, and more is expected to come. Some parts of the region have already seen more than two feet of rain since the start of the storm, the National Weather Service says.
The Coast Guard and local authorities have made thousands of high-water rescues during the storm as flooding has left many areas of Houston and the surrounding region under water. Some people have been pulled from the roofs of their homes, and others have been rescued in boats. The National Weather Service says some areas could see more than 40 inches of rain.
“Catastrophic and life-threatening flooding is occurring in southeastern Texas, and flash flood emergencies are in effect for portions of this area,” the National Weather Service says.
The service’s Prediction Center, said, “Local rainfall amounts of 50 inches would exceed any previous Texas rainfall record. The breadth and intensity of this rainfall are beyond anything experienced before. Catastrophic flooding is now underway and expected to continue for days.”
Rain is expected to continue to fall for the next few days, meteorologists say. The heaviest rain began Saturday night and continued into Sunday morning, with up to two feet falling during that period, leaving many people stranded. Here are the latest rainfall totals in the Houston area from the National Weather Service:
Click here to see the latest numbers from the National Weather Service’s website.
Location Amount Date/Time Latitude/Longitude
Harris County…
3 NNE Pearland 24.27 in 0730 AM 08/27 29.61N/95.26W
Clear Creek At Bay Area Blvd 23.64 in 0949 AM 08/27 29.50N/95.16W
Berry B Forest Oaks 22.80 in 0719 AM 08/27 29.68N/95.24W
Vince Bayou At Pasadena (ell 22.76 in 0940 AM 08/27 29.69N/95.22W
White Oak Bay Heights Blvd 22.44 in 0731 AM 08/27 29.78N/95.40W
Beamer Ditch Hughes Rd 22.24 in 1001 AM 08/27 29.59N/95.22W
Bay Area Blvd At Horsepen Cr 22.20 in 0940 AM 08/27 29.58N/95.10W
2 NNE Friendswood 22.18 in 0735 AM 08/27 29.55N/95.18W
Turkey Ck At Fm 1959 22.16 in 1042 AM 08/27 29.58N/95.19W
1 NNE South Houston 21.97 in 0610 AM 08/27 29.68N/95.22W
1 W Shoreacres 21.17 in 1157 AM 08/27 29.62N/95.02W
Amand Bayou @ Nasa Road 1 21.01 in 1000 AM 08/27 29.57N/95.07W
Middle Bayou Genoa Red Bluff 20.92 in 1213 PM 08/27 29.65N/95.13W
Ih-10 @ Normandy 20.76 in 1146 AM 08/27 29.77N/95.21W
Jacinto City 20.72 in 1209 PM 08/27 29.77N/95.19W
Clear Creek At Nassau Bat 20.63 in 0931 AM 08/27 29.54N/95.08W
Mount Houston 20.52 in 1101 AM 08/27 29.85N/95.28W
Houmont Park 20.48 in 1218 PM 08/27 29.85N/95.23W
Greens Bayou Us 59 20.32 in 1213 PM 08/27 29.92N/95.31W
Hunting Bayou At I-10 20.25 in 1218 PM 08/27 29.77N/95.23W
2 ESE Pasadena 20.04 in 1215 PM 08/27 29.65N/95.11W
Greens Bayou Ley Rd 19.92 in 1219 PM 08/27 29.84N/95.23W
3 ENE Pearland 19.90 in 0540 AM 08/27 29.58N/95.21W
Brays Bayou At Alief 19.88 in 0931 AM 08/27 29.71N/95.59W
Hunting Bayou @ Loop 610 Eas 19.72 in 0738 AM 08/27 29.79N/95.27W
Rummel Creek 19.64 in 1115 AM 08/27 29.78N/95.57W
Hunting Bayou At Lockwood Dr 19.32 in 1218 PM 08/27 29.81N/95.33W
6 NNE Jersey Village 19.32 in 1152 AM 08/27 29.98N/95.53W
6922 Old Katy Rd 19.32 in 1148 AM 08/27 29.78N/95.44W
Brays Bayou @ Beltway 8 19.32 in 0946 AM 08/27 29.69N/95.55W
1 W Cloverleaf 19.30 in 0600 AM 08/27 29.79N/95.20W
Buffalo Bayou Nr (below) Add 19.28 in 0932 AM 08/27 29.76N/95.61W
Meyerland 19.16 in 1053 AM 08/27 29.66N/95.46W
Cedar Bayou Near Crosby (us 19.14 in 1159 AM 08/27 29.97N/94.99W
Taylor Lake @ Nasa Road 1 19.09 in 1204 PM 08/27 29.57N/95.05W
Rosslyn 19.04 in 1206 PM 08/27 29.85N/95.46W
4 SSW Aldine 19.00 in 1205 PM 08/27 29.85N/95.40W
Highland Heights 18.96 in 1214 PM 08/27 29.87N/95.47W
L Cypress Ck-cypress Rosehil 18.95 in 1158 AM 08/27 30.02N/95.70W
White Oak Bayou @ Pinemont 18.88 in 1204 PM 08/27 29.83N/95.45W
Brays Bayou At Rice Ave 18.85 in 1022 AM 08/27 29.68N/95.47W
1 E Aldine 18.76 in 1222 PM 08/27 29.92N/95.36W
Buffalo Bayou Shepherd Dr 18.72 in 1156 AM 08/27 29.76N/95.41W
Brays Bayou Gessner Dr 18.56 in 0917 AM 08/27 29.67N/95.53W
Ih 10 At Eldridge 18.52 in 1156 AM 08/27 29.78N/95.62W
Highland Heights 18.48 in 1209 PM 08/27 29.88N/95.47W
1 SSW Piney Point Village 18.47 in 0939 AM 08/27 29.75N/95.52W
Buffalo Bayou At Turning Bas 18.40 in 1154 AM 08/27 29.75N/95.29W
Reliant Park 18.37 in 1142 AM 08/27 29.69N/95.41W
7 ESE Waller 18.36 in 0948 AM 08/27 30.03N/95.80W
Addicks Reservoir 18.36 in 1133 AM 08/27 29.79N/95.62W
Halls Bayou Jensen Dr 18.28 in 1216 PM 08/27 29.86N/95.33W
Trailside 18.24 in 1145 AM 08/27 29.88N/95.63W
Clear Creek At Mykawa Street 18.16 in 1150 AM 08/27 29.60N/95.30W
5 ENE Waller 18.16 in 1006 AM 08/27 30.09N/95.84W
White Oak Bay – Alaborson St 18.00 in 1157 AM 08/27 29.87N/95.48W
Buffalo Bayou @ San Felipe 17.96 in 1136 AM 08/27 29.75N/95.51W
Cypress Creek Ay Katy-hawkin 17.96 in 1152 AM 08/27 29.95N/95.81W
5 NE Jersey Village 17.88 in 1200 PM 08/27 29.95N/95.52W
Halls Bayou At Airline Drive 17.88 in 1212 PM 08/27 29.88N/95.40W
Brays Bayou @ Lawndale 17.76 in 1203 PM 08/27 29.72N/95.30W
1 N La Porte 17.72 in 1158 AM 08/27 29.68N/95.05W
White Oak Bayou At Lakeview 17.72 in 1156 AM 08/27 29.89N/95.56W
Keegans Bayou Keegan Rd 17.72 in 0921 AM 08/27 29.67N/95.59W
Bunker Hill Village 17.68 in 1117 AM 08/27 29.78N/95.56W
Cedar Bayou Sh 146 17.36 in 1222 PM 08/27 29.77N/94.92W
Pierce Junction 17.32 in 1143 AM 08/27 29.68N/95.38W
Us 59 At Jefferson 17.28 in 0457 AM 08/27 29.75N/95.36W
7 W Jersey Village 17.24 in 1106 AM 08/27 29.90N/95.70W
Houston 1.4 NE 17.22 in 0818 AM 08/27 29.79N/95.37W
Cypress Ck At Stuebner Airli 17.21 in 1221 PM 08/27 30.01N/95.51W
Ih 45 W Road Hov Enterance 17.20 in 1215 PM 08/27 29.92N/95.41W
Greens Bayou At Beltway 8 17.20 in 1218 PM 08/27 29.94N/95.35W
Brick House Gully At Cost Ri 17.17 in 1145 AM 08/27 29.83N/95.47W
Telepsen 17.15 in 0429 AM 08/27 29.72N/95.33W
Sims Bayou At M L King Fwy 17.13 in 1146 AM 08/27 29.64N/95.34W
2 E West University Place 17.07 in 1031 AM 08/27 29.71N/95.39W
Brays Bayou @ State Hwy 6 17.00 in 1108 AM 08/27 29.72N/95.64W
Brays Bayou At Bellaire Blvd 17.00 in 1110 AM 08/27 29.69N/95.55W
Houston 16.95 in 1204 PM 08/27 29.73N/95.37W
Greens Bayou @ Bammel N. Hou 16.88 in 1200 PM 08/27 29.95N/95.48W
Cypress Creek Near Westfield 16.88 in 1217 PM 08/27 30.04N/95.43W
Kohrville 16.88 in 1156 AM 08/27 29.99N/95.57W
Cypress Creek @ Huffmeister 16.87 in 1152 AM 08/27 29.96N/95.62W
Little White Oak Bayou @ Tri 16.84 in 1211 PM 08/27 29.80N/95.37W
1 NNW Webster 16.84 in 0700 AM 08/27 29.55N/95.13W
Greens Bayou Nr. Us Hwy 75 16.69 in 1219 PM 08/27 29.96N/95.42W
6 NE Katy 16.64 in 1134 AM 08/27 29.88N/95.77W
Ih 610 @ Ship Channel Bridge 16.60 in 1219 PM 08/27 29.73N/95.27W
Addicks 16.55 in 1133 AM 08/27 29.83N/95.69W
Carpenters Bayou @ I-10 16.52 in 1216 PM 08/27 29.77N/95.14W
Cypress 16.52 in 1156 AM 08/27 29.98N/95.63W
Cypress Creek @ Cypresswood 16.52 in 1142 AM 08/27 30.03N/95.33W
Satsuma 16.48 in 1153 AM 08/27 29.92N/95.58W
Sims Bayou At Hiram Clarke S 16.48 in 1130 AM 08/27 29.62N/95.45W
Ih 10 At Sh 6 16.45 in 1153 AM 08/27 29.79N/95.67W
4 NE Katy 16.33 in 1111 AM 08/27 29.85N/95.77W
6 W Westfield 16.24 in 1214 PM 08/27 30.03N/95.48W
Cypress Creek @ Inverness Fo 16.24 in 1217 PM 08/27 30.04N/95.41W
2 WSW La Porte 16.20 in 1206 PM 08/27 29.65N/95.08W
Clear Lake Second Outflow 16.17 in 0351 AM 08/27 29.55N/95.02W
7 E Katy 16.12 in 1133 AM 08/27 29.80N/95.70W
Brays Bayou S Main Str 16.04 in 1142 AM 08/27 29.70N/95.42W
9 NE Katy 16.01 in 0700 AM 08/27 29.91N/95.73W
Cypress Ck At Grant Rd 15.89 in 1206 PM 08/27 29.97N/95.60W
5 NNW Mission Bend 15.78 in 0700 AM 08/27 29.77N/95.71W
Westbury 15.71 in 0700 AM 08/27 29.68N/95.47W
Spring Creek At Tomball 15.68 in 1210 PM 08/27 30.06N/95.62W
Mission Bend 0.8 N 15.65 in 0752 AM 08/27 29.71N/95.67W
Sh 288 @ Mcgowen 15.60 in 1156 AM 08/27 29.74N/95.37W
Spring Valley 15.52 in 0946 AM 08/27 29.80N/95.50W
3 NNW Webster 15.52 in 0727 AM 08/27 29.59N/95.14W
Willow Ck Near Tomball (kuyk 15.48 in 1217 PM 08/27 30.11N/95.55W
4 NW Jersey Village 15.33 in 0700 AM 08/27 29.93N/95.63W
1 NW Highlands 15.32 in 1203 PM 08/27 29.83N/95.08W
Spring Creek Near Spring 15.24 in 1210 PM 08/27 30.11N/95.44W
2 SW Sheldon 15.19 in 1215 PM 08/27 29.84N/95.16W
Gum Gully At Diamond Head 15.00 in 1217 PM 08/27 29.90N/95.08W
Little Mound Creek At Betka 15.00 in 0948 AM 08/27 30.02N/95.89W
1 NE Friendswood 14.97 in 0700 AM 08/27 29.53N/95.19W
Us 290 Nw Station Park And R 14.89 in 1108 AM 08/27 29.90N/95.61W
White Oak Bayou 14.85 in 1205 PM 08/27 29.80N/95.45W
Ih 10 Uprr Bridge @ Ih 610 14.84 in 1200 PM 08/27 29.80N/95.43W
Pearland 14.76 in 0941 AM 08/27 29.63N/95.39W
Little Cedar Bayou At 8th St 14.72 in 0328 AM 08/27 29.65N/95.02W
Carpenters Bayou At Wallisvi 14.68 in 1211 PM 08/27 29.79N/95.14W
Garners Bayou @ Rankin Road 14.68 in 1208 PM 08/27 29.98N/95.28W
Sh 288 And Macgregor 14.64 in 1209 PM 08/27 29.71N/95.38W
Mason Ck Prince Ck Dr 14.60 in 0945 AM 08/27 29.77N/95.73W
1 W Houston 14.60 in 0700 AM 08/27 29.77N/95.42W
7 WSW Spring 14.56 in 0630 AM 08/27 30.01N/95.48W
2 NW Baytown 14.49 in 0358 AM 08/27 29.77N/95.00W
Kingwood 14.40 in 1215 PM 08/27 30.03N/95.20W
Ih 10 Addicks Park And Ride 14.40 in 0911 AM 08/27 29.81N/95.66W
Houston Intercontinental 14.32 in 0653 AM 08/27 29.98N/95.34W
Jersey Village 14.21 in 0957 AM 08/27 29.88N/95.52W
2 NNE Houston 14.12 in 0700 AM 08/27 29.80N/95.37W
San Jacinto River Near Sheld 13.97 in 1217 PM 08/27 29.88N/95.09W
Brays Bayou At Stella Link 13.96 in 0818 AM 08/27 29.69N/95.44W
Greens Bayou At Mt. Houston 13.88 in 1219 PM 08/27 29.89N/95.23W
Garners Bayou Beltway 8 13.72 in 1208 PM 08/27 29.93N/95.23W
Buffalo Bayou @ Milam 13.60 in 0507 AM 08/27 29.76N/95.36W
3 NW Hedwig Village 13.58 in 0700 AM 08/27 29.81N/95.55W
6 NW Jersey Village 13.49 in 0700 AM 08/27 29.96N/95.65W
4 W Bellaire 13.31 in 0800 AM 08/27 29.70N/95.53W
5 E Kingwood 13.04 in 1215 PM 08/27 30.07N/95.10W
Humble 12.96 in 1214 PM 08/27 30.03N/95.26W
Clear Creek At Pearland 12.52 in 1041 AM 08/27 29.59N/95.38W
Ih 45 S Hov @ Dwt Terminus 12.48 in 0611 AM 08/27 29.74N/95.36W
6 WSW Jersey Village 12.04 in 0931 AM 08/27 29.84N/95.66W
…Brazoria County…
Dixie Farm Road 26.76 in 0644 AM 08/27 29.53N/95.25W
3 SW Alvin 23.17 in 1033 AM 08/27 29.39N/95.28W
8 SE Needville 19.47 in 1200 PM 08/27 29.30N/95.74W
Country Club Drive 19.04 in 1128 AM 08/27 29.55N/95.25W
Fm 1128 17.28 in 1018 AM 08/27 29.54N/95.33W
Fm 518 16.57 in 1131 AM 08/27 29.56N/95.39W
Longherridge 16.29 in 1216 PM 08/27 29.55N/95.26W
Veterans Drive 15.73 in 0722 AM 08/27 29.56N/95.29W
6 SSE Danbury 12.81 in 1128 AM 08/27 29.15N/95.30W
…Galveston County…
Santa Fe 24.50 in 0800 AM 08/27 29.37N/95.10W
Bacliff 23.78 in 0730 AM 08/27 29.50N/94.99W
Marys Creek At Melodywood 21.56 in 0827 AM 08/27 29.54N/95.20W
La Marque 1.8 E 21.43 in 0719 AM 08/27 29.36N/94.96W
1 NNW Hitchcock 21.38 in 0703 AM 08/27 29.34N/95.03W
1 SE Friendswood 20.54 in 0700 AM 08/27 29.50N/95.19W
Chigger Creek @ Windsong 19.28 in 1159 AM 08/27 29.51N/95.22W
Cowart Creek 17.73 in 1200 PM 08/27 29.50N/95.22W
Clear Creek Near Freindswood 17.68 in 1249 AM 08/27 29.52N/95.18W
1 WSW Kemah 16.99 in 0705 AM 08/27 29.52N/95.04W
Kemah 16.92 in 0339 AM 08/27 29.55N/95.02W
2 W League City 15.29 in 0939 AM 08/27 29.48N/95.15W
Friendswood 1.9 SSW 15.21 in 0700 AM 08/27 29.49N/95.21W
Moses Lk Tide Gage 14.79 in 1130 AM 08/27 29.45N/94.92W
La Marque 14.38 in 0342 AM 08/27 29.36N/95.00W
2 ENE Hillcrest 13.07 in 1230 PM 08/27 29.41N/95.18W
Bayou Vista 12.93 in 0800 AM 08/27 29.33N/94.94W
League City 12.81 in 0600 AM 08/27 29.49N/95.12W
3 E Texas City 12.19 in 0700 AM 08/27 29.41N/94.89W
…Liberty County…
Dayton 27.45 in 0710 AM 08/27 30.05N/94.89W
4 NW Dayton 21.83 in 1122 AM 08/27 30.11N/94.93W
3 S Cleveland 16.43 in 0700 AM 08/27 30.29N/95.08W
Cleveland 5.0 S 14.55 in 0800 AM 08/27 30.27N/95.07W
