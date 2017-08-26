Hurricane Harvey Austin: Latest Forecast for August 26

The National Hurricane Center

Hurricane Harvey made landfall in Texas on Friday, August 25, slamming the coast with heavy rains and strong winds. Currently a Category 1 storm, Harvey is still expected to cause flooding and other storm-related damage ranging from power outages to downed trees.

Hurricane Harvey is currently 120 miles south-southeast of Austin, Texas. The storm is moving at about 6 mph. Rainfall totals from 5 to 15 inches are possible along the Interstate 35 corridor.

Here is what you can expect in the Austin area today.

CURRENT WEATHER: Austin is currently experiencing light rain and some wind. The temperature is around 74 degrees.

WEATHER FORECAST FOR SATURDAY, AUGUST 26: As the day progresses, heavier rain will move into the area. The wind will also pick up and gusts up to 35 mph are possible. Localized flooding is expected, as is 3 to 5 inches of rain by day’s end. An additional 2 to 3 inches of rain may fall tonight.

WATCHES & WARNINGS: A Hurricane Warning has been issued for De Witt and Karnes, while a Tropical Storm Warning is in effect for Atascosa, Bastrop, Bexar, Caldwell, Comal, Fayette, Gonzales, Guadalupe, Hays, Lavaca, and Wilson, according to the National Weather Service.

“Confidence remains high in a life- threatening, catastrophic rainfall event taking place across much of South Central Texas along and east Interstate 35. With this update, a tornado watch has been issued for Lavaca, Fayette, and Lee counties, well east of the I-35 corridor. Any tornadoes that do occur in this area will likely be short-lived, but rapidly developing.”

There is also a Flash Flood Warning issued for Austin.

Driving conditions are expected to be very poor and those in the Austin area are encouraged to stay indoors.

The National Weather Service is expected to release another update at 11:00 a.m. Central Time.

PATH & MAP: Below is a map of where Hurricane Harvey is now and the areas that will be impacted. As you can see, Austin sits on the outskirts of the eye of the storm. Folks in the area can expect winds around 40 mph.

Below is a map of expected rainfall in the area.

The following map shows wind speed.