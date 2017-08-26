Hurricane Harvey Death Toll: How Many People Died?

Getty

Hurricane Harvey became the most powerful hurricane to hit the United States in over a decade, reaching a Category 4 at its peak. The storm has now been downgraded to a tropical storm, however CNN reported “widespread devastation” throughout areas of southeast Texas.

As of Saturday evening, there were two confirmed deaths in connection with the hurricane, and experts fear there could be many more to come.

One fatality was confirmed by Mayor C.J. Wax of Rockport, as reported by CBS 19. The man was apparently trapped inside of a burning home at the peak of the hurricane. Authorities found the victim Saturday morning, according to the station.

A second death was confirmed by the medical examiner’s office in Harris County, who reported that one person was dead as the result of flooding, according to Fox. The news station reported the fatality as a woman.

Texas Governor Greg Abbott said in a news conference that he’s working with local officials and expects a death toll report to come out later in the day. Search and rescue efforts are currently underway, he said.

Abbott warned Texans of rising waters that may become a lot stronger than perceived. “Turn around don’t drown…don’t risk your life,” he cautioned. A disaster declaration has been implemented in six counties of the state. “This will allow FEMA’s assistance to begin the rebuilding process as soon as possible,” Abbott said.

In addition to the confirmed death, Rockport, Aransas County Judge C.H. “Burt” Mills Jr. told the Austin American-Statesmen that there were 12-14 injuries reported so far. “It’s pretty sickening,” Mills told the publication. “Lots of emotions are involved when you see your community destroyed like this, but we’ll bounce back.”

Click below to find out how you can help victims of the storm:



Over 1,800 Service members will be activated to assist with recovery from the hurricane, according to the governor.

WATCH LIVE: Gov. Abbott to hold news conference at 11:45am to discuss flooding and damage due to Hurricane #Harvey. https://t.co/DagjOvTKc0 pic.twitter.com/FpkCasF6Qs — NBC DFW (@NBCDFW) August 26, 2017

Texans who rode out the powerful hurricane ventured out Saturday to find widespread devastation as Harvey crashed in on what was “now turning into a deadly inland event,” CNN reported. The station cited “uprooted trees, toppled signs, flagpoles that snapped like toothpicks and clusters of bricks peeled like scabs from walls and rooftops”

Described as the “ground zero of Hurricane Harvey,” Rockport, Texas appears to have taken the hardest hit from the storm.

The storms are beginning to stall out, however, rain-bands will continue to come in periodically for multiple days, FEMA Adminstrator, William “Brock” Long told MSNBC. He warned that this is still a very dangerous situation and “a lot of the damage is yet to come” because of the continual rainfall. Sustained winds remain up to 75 MPH.

Social media is flooded with video and images showing how absolutely devastating Harvey has become.

“#HurricaneHarvey sparks fire in Corpus Christi, town home in flames, dramatic video shows,” Fox News tweeted:

#HurricaneHarvey sparks fire in Corpus Christi, town home in flames, dramatic video shows https://t.co/yBpTSfUvMF pic.twitter.com/G1lk3ruCVM — Fox News (@FoxNews) August 26, 2017

“They just felt like it wasn’t going to hit,” the Associated Press tweeted. “No one felt like it was going to hit.”

"They just felt like it wasn't going to hit. No one felt like it was going to hit.” #HurricaneHarvey https://t.co/ay2pkfpyhn pic.twitter.com/ZTuKn05TPA — AP Central U.S. (@APCentralRegion) August 26, 2017

“Catastrophic flooding” is expected over the state in days to come:

National Hurricane Center: Catastrophic flooding expected in Texas over next few days. #HurricaneHarvey pic.twitter.com/9bMC4VNjbn — Fox News (@FoxNews) August 26, 2017

“Dramatic video shows gusts from Hurricane #Harvey tossing a corrugated iron barn through a field in Corpus Christi,” ABC wrote, tweeting the footage: