Hurricane Harvey Live Radar: Watch Doppler & Radar Streams Here

[For the latest live radar streams of Tropical Storm Harvey, see Heavy’s story here.]

Hurricane Harvey made landfall as a Category 4 Hurricane around 10 p.m. Central, its landfall centering right over Rockport, Texas. It has since been downgraded to a tropical storm.

Harvey is the nation’s first major hurricane (Category 3 or higher) to make landfall in almost 12 years, since Wilma in 2005. Although it’s weakened, there are still predictions of widespread rain and flooding. Dangerous flooding is expected along the coast, but depending on where the hurricane stalls, dangerous flooding may also be seen inland into parts of central Texas.

Above, you can see NBC news showing a live feed of Hurricane Harvey’s radar. Sometimes the feed will stop for a news conference, but then it will resume the live radar.

Below are many local news feeds, reporting live on Harvey’s location and projected path.

Radar & Doppler Focused Feeds

First, a few more radar and doppler focused feeds:

This first one is from Scott Anthony.

Weatherseus provides details on the satellite and radar images for the storm, but disabled other websites from embedding the video, so you won’t be able to watch it here.

Local News Live Feeds

And to help you keep track of the storm, here are some live feeds from local newscasters in the Corpus Christi area. This first feed is from KIII TV, a local Corpus Christi news source.

ABC News:

CNN:

CBS News (they’re no longer covering Harvey non-stop):

The hurricane is now a Category 4, which is just one category shy of the largest category created for a hurricane.

Watch additional live stream feeds from people on the ground below: