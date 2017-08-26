Hurricane Harvey Photos: Pictures of the Storm, Damage, & Flooding

Hurricane Harvey, now downgraded to a tropical storm, has already left a path of destruction in its wake. Buildings were leveled in Rockport and other regions are still faced with life-threatening flooding.

Areas damaged in Rockport included a senior housing complex, the Rockport courthouse, historic downtown, King’s Square apartment, Fairfield Inn, and First Baptist Church.

Here are photos and videos showing the sheer strength of Harvey.

In Corpus Christi, waves pound the shore as Hurricane Harvey approached on Friday:

Getty

Before Harvey’s arrival, a man in Corpus Christi got hit by an unexpected high wave.

Getty

Strong winds batter seaside houses as Hurricane Harvey approached on August 25.

Getty

A poor, windblown seagull looks for food as he fights the rain and winds of Hurricane Harvey.

Getty

In Corpus Christi, a street light is knocked off its base by hurricane winds.

Getty

In Corpus, a street light falls onto the ground after being blown over by Harvey.

Getty

A car is partially submerged from high rains that came when Harvey hit Corpus Christi.

Getty

When Hurricane Harvey hit Corpus Christi, cars and a house caught on fire. The remains can be seen below.

Getty

In Rockport, Donna Raney makes here way out of the wreckage of her home, after Harvey destroyed it. Donna was hiding in the shower after the roof blew off and the walls of her home caved in.

Getty

Daisy Graham reacts to the news that a friend of hers might be trapped in an apartment complex that was destroyed by Hurricane Harvey. The friend was later found alive, hiding in a shower stall.

Getty

Jacque McKay walks through an apartment complex partially destroyed by Harvey in Rockport. She was able to rescue her dog but lost almost everything else.

Getty

In Rockport, a firefighter goes door-to-door on a search and rescuemission.

Getty

Getty

A damaged home is seen after Hurricane Harvey passed through.

Getty

Jaque McKay walks through her apartment complex, which was partially destroyed by Harvey. She was able to rescue her dog.

Getty

Valerie Brown walks through a flooded area after leaving her apartment in Rockport.

Getty

A car lies abandoned after heavy damage from Hurricane Harvey in Rockport.

Getty

Harvey demolished part of a hangar in Rockport. A light plane lies in ruins.

Getty

Homes were destroyed as Harvey passed through Rockport.

Getty

A sunken boat sustained heavy damage in Rockport Harbor.

Getty

Vehicles lie decimated after a building was destroyed by Harvey in Rockport.

Getty

Harvey demolished part of a hangar in Rockport. A light plane lies in ruins.

Getty

Water drains from a flooded street in Galveston after Harvey passed through.

Getty

Residents look over flooded streets in Galveston, left by Hurricane Harvey.

Getty

Residents in Galveston walk along flooded streets that reached their calves.

Getty

Vehicles drive through flooded streets in Galveston after Harvey.

Getty

A passerby tries to pick up a fallen McDonald’s logo, left behind by Hurricane Harvey.

Getty

