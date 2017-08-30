Where Is Harvey Now?

The National Hurricane Center

Hurricane Harvey has been downgraded to a tropical storm, but it is still packing a punch when it comes to heavy rain and gusty wind. The storm has made landfall once more and weather from the lower Mississippi Valley into the Ohio Valley will be impacted. Although flooding in many areas is possible, The Weather Channel reports that it won’t be anything “like we’ve seen in southeast Texas.”

At 4 a.m. Eastern, Harvey roared out of the Gulf, making landfall near Cameron, Louisiana. The storm is expected to weaken over the next 12 hours or so, as it heads northeast. It is expected to be downgraded even further, becoming a tropical depression by Wednesday night.

“Very heavy rainfall will continue as Harvey’s intensity slowly diminishes,” according to AccuWeather Lead Storm Warning Meteorologist Eddie Walker.

As of 12 p.m. Eastern, Tropical Storm Harvey is sitting on the Texas/Louisiana border. Some areas may see up to eight inches of rain over the next 12 to 18 hours.

Below is a map of Harvey’s projected path over the next few days.

Below are maps of expected rainfall and wind gusts in the areas in Harvey’s path. Most places will see 1 to 2 inches of rain out of this storm, but there are localized areas where more rain is expected and flash flooding can occur.

According to AccuWeather, there is an isolated tornado risk in some areas. The Storm Prediction Center has issued a tornado watch for parts of Louisiana and Mississippi. There is a “slight risk” for severe thunderstorms “for parts of the lower Mississippi Valley and central Gulf Coast states.”

“The spiral bands from the diminishing storm will produce localized severe weather from parts of Louisiana and Mississippi to portions of Alabama and the Florida Panhandle through Thursday,” Walker said. “The greatest threats from these storms will be isolated tornadoes, waterspouts and brief heavy rainfall,” he added.